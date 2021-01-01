« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1160 1161 1162 1163 1164 [1165]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2327282 times)

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,327
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46560 on: Today at 05:30:42 pm »
Kudus to him he looks a threat
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46561 on: Today at 05:30:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:26:25 pm
These news do add a lot of uncertainty around transfers. Wouldnt Ward have been speaking to the players agents?

Definitely problematic. Reports say he'll go in May, so obviously can still do loads of negotiations until then. A club as well run as we claim to be will have a list of potential external successors for a position as important as Sporting Director, so hopefully we can move quickly. Issue is whether they're in post elsewhere, as roles like this come with long notice periods. Or we go internal, as we did with Ward, but not sure there's a natural successor at Kirkby. Fallows and Hunter are the other big figures on the recruitment side, but don't know how their skills translate to the Sporting Director position.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,443
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46562 on: Today at 05:35:23 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:30:42 pm
Kudus to him he looks a threat
Left footed too, right?
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46563 on: Today at 05:38:49 pm »
All for signing Kudus, especially as the Ev tried for him in the summer. Bit like Diaz, who they also tried to get the window before we signed him.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1160 1161 1162 1163 1164 [1165]   Go Up
« previous next »
 