@BassTunedToRed: Liverpool scouts are reportedly watching Mohammed Kudus against Portugal today.



Kudus is such a good player that would seem to fit our needs. His experience already at just 22 + his versatility would be a great addition for us. He's superb technical ability + his pace enables him to be effective in the different positions he's been deployed so far - ACM, RWF, #9. Kudus would fit the profile of player that Jurgen seems to like - a player capable of being played in different positions.



As a pacy left-footed right-wing-forward he'd be your Salah understudy. As a left-footed attacking CM, he'd bring more pace and physicality to that role than Elliot currently brings, although the biggest benefit here would that he + Elliot share the minutes in that position. As a false #9 (a role he has been playing effectively for Ajax this season), he'd be your Firmino understudy, enabling a good succession plan whenever the Brazilian leaves.



No matter how much Ajax value him, he'd cost less than if, say, we were buying another forward from PL.



I am ALL in.