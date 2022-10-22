« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1159 1160 1161 1162 1163 [1164]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2326763 times)

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,442
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46520 on: Today at 01:25:03 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:13:30 pm
Fuck.
Permission to bed wet?
Weve had two edges in the last 5 years  Klopp and our recruitment - I dont see how we have an edge on other clubs in the second if Graham is gone

seems incredible that the club has invested so much time and effort into building the backroom infrastructure only for it to fall apart in front of us

Bring back Edwards and Graham now


Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46521 on: Today at 01:26:33 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:13:38 am
Our problem is - which of our midfielder(s) are you certain will be at a level where they can be first choice for a title winning side next season?

Thiago thats it.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46522 on: Today at 01:31:46 pm »
The club managing to keep Ian Graham's resignation secret for 5/6 months is quite impressive. On the plus side, him handing his notice in during early summer suggests that he maybe left because he felt tied to Edwards and wanted a new challenge, rather than any issues that have cropped up since.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,999
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46523 on: Today at 01:35:56 pm »
How very odd but a bit concerning.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,565
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46524 on: Today at 01:48:33 pm »
We'll be in a very weird limbo if as expected the club is not sold on by end of January and we sit on our hands in that window due to the endgame of FSG.

Worth stating again though: the club (not FSG) should have money to spend.


Hopefully, some good and credible news breaks between now and then. And as everyone has said, Michael Edwards has had a break from football now, maybe a new laptop, updated edition of Football Manager 23, all good to storm back and make this thread fools again.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,734
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46525 on: Today at 02:04:45 pm »
I'd throw all sorts at Michael Edwards if it meant bringing him back. Feels like we could really do with a win off the pitch right now. Of course it wouldn't happen now but at the end of the season say.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, more attractive, and more successful side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,179
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46526 on: Today at 02:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:31:46 pm
The club managing to keep Ian Graham's resignation secret for 5/6 months is quite impressive. On the plus side, him handing his notice in during early summer suggests that he maybe left because he felt tied to Edwards and wanted a new challenge, rather than any issues that have cropped up since.

I mean they've kept him secret for 11 years, apart from to the select few who really knew that it was Jurgen Klopp Michael Edwards Mike Gordon Julian Ward Ian Graham who was the secret to our success.

Maybe they're all moving to Newcastle
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,650
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46527 on: Today at 02:18:25 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:04:45 pm
I'd throw all sorts at Michael Edwards if it meant bringing him back. Feels like we could really do with a win off the pitch right now. Of course it wouldn't happen now but at the end of the season say.

He wasn't a one-man show though. Sounds like a lot of his team are leaving/might leave.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,999
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46528 on: Today at 02:21:40 pm »
These people leave at the end of the season, what if they tell Bellingham its shit here?
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,963
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46529 on: Today at 02:24:09 pm »
Makes me wonder who the driving force for Bellingham is.  Klopp, or the stats nerds?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,899
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46530 on: Today at 02:28:02 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:24:09 pm
Makes me wonder who the driving force for Bellingham is.  Klopp, or the stats nerds?
The stats nerds would not be pushing Bellingham. More than likely someone like Yusuf Musah who looks Jude lite and would cost massively less.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46531 on: Today at 02:29:15 pm »
Too late now unless he has a lowish clause but Bentancur would have been a really good pick up.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,119
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46532 on: Today at 02:35:52 pm »
Hopefully there is an Ian Graham underling in the shadows ready to take on Head Nerd duties and keep the machine ticking over.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,365
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46533 on: Today at 02:52:40 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:17:12 pm
I mean they've kept him secret for 11 years, apart from to the select few who really knew that it was Jurgen Klopp Michael Edwards Mike Gordon Julian Ward Ian Graham who was the secret to our success.

Maybe they're all moving to Newcastle

The scenes  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,494
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46534 on: Today at 02:53:39 pm »
New owners mean new recruitment strategy. Simples!
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,365
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46535 on: Today at 02:54:29 pm »
Maybe Ward has seen the transfer budget.....?
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,119
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46536 on: Today at 02:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:54:29 pm
Maybe Ward has seen the transfer budget.....?

... and feels he won't be needed due to the obscene mountain of cash Ballmer is providing?  8)
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,154
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46537 on: Today at 03:02:16 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:13:30 pm
Fuck.
Permission to bed wet?
Weve had two edges in the last 5 years  Klopp and our recruitment - I dont see how we have an edge on other clubs in the second if Graham is gone

Rory Smith @RorySmith

This is obviously a blow for Liverpool, but I dont think it means moving away from a data-led approach. Thered be a few obvious internal candidates to replace Ian, with Will Spearman probably the most compelling.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,899
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46538 on: Today at 03:08:25 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:02:16 pm
Rory Smith @RorySmith

This is obviously a blow for Liverpool, but I dont think it means moving away from a data-led approach. Thered be a few obvious internal candidates to replace Ian, with Will Spearman probably the most compelling.
Tomkins reckons Spearman is leaving as well.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,999
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46539 on: Today at 03:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:08:25 pm
Tomkins reckons Spearman is leaving as well.

These nerds travel in packs dont they? Is that to stop Jurgen taking their lunch money?
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,154
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46540 on: Today at 03:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:08:25 pm
Tomkins reckons Spearman is leaving as well.

Oh. Panic time then
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,494
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46541 on: Today at 03:16:24 pm »
READ THE SIGN LADS!

Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:53:39 pm
New owners mean new recruitment strategy. Simples!
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46542 on: Today at 03:18:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:12:53 pm
These nerds travel in packs dont they? Is that to stop Jurgen taking their lunch money?

The end is nigh,woe is me etc.All of our stats nerds be working for United,Chelsea,Saudi Arabia or Abu Dhabi with quadruple salaries next.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,109
  • Follow the gourd
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46543 on: Today at 03:39:57 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:02:16 pm
Rory Smith @RorySmith

This is obviously a blow for Liverpool, but I dont think it means moving away from a data-led approach. Thered be a few obvious internal candidates to replace Ian, with Will Spearman probably the most compelling.
Is Spearman a superhero?
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,963
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46544 on: Today at 03:56:23 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:39:57 pm
Is Spearman a superhero?

Not sure I want to know what his power is.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online RedSetGo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • After FSG...?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46545 on: Today at 03:57:09 pm »
@BassTunedToRed: Liverpool scouts are reportedly watching Mohammed Kudus against Portugal today.

Kudus is such a good player that would seem to fit our needs. His experience already at just 22 + his versatility would be a great addition for us. He's superb technical ability + his pace enables him to be effective in the different positions he's been deployed so far - ACM, RWF, #9. Kudus would fit the profile of player that Jurgen seems to like - a player capable of being played in different positions.

As a pacy left-footed right-wing-forward he'd be your Salah understudy. As a left-footed attacking CM, he'd bring more pace and physicality to that role than Elliot currently brings, although the biggest benefit here would that he + Elliot share the minutes in that position. As a false #9 (a role he has been playing effectively for Ajax this season), he'd be your Firmino understudy, enabling a good succession plan whenever the Brazilian leaves.

No matter how much Ajax value him, he'd cost less than if, say, we were buying another forward from PL.

I am ALL in.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:59:22 pm by RedSetGo »
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,179
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46546 on: Today at 04:02:17 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 03:57:09 pm
@BassTunedToRed: Liverpool scouts are reportedly watching Mohammed Kudus against Portugal today.

Kudus is such a good player that would seem to fit our needs. His experience already at just 22 + his versatility would be a great addition for us. He's superb technical ability + his pace enables him to be effective in the different positions he's been deployed so far - ACM, RWF, #9. Kudus would fit the profile of player that Jurgen seems to like - a player capable of being played in different positions.

As a pacy left-footed right-wing-forward he'd be your Salah understudy. As a left-footed attacking CM, he'd bring more pace and physicality to that role than Elliot currently brings, although the biggest benefit here would that he + Elliot share the minutes in that position. As a false #9 (a role he has been playing effectively for Ajax this season), he'd be your Firmino understudy, enabling a good succession plan whenever the Brazilian leaves.

No matter how much Ajax value him, he'd cost less than if, say, we were buying another forward from PL.

I am ALL in.

Fake news
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,325
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46547 on: Today at 04:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:02:16 pm
Rory Smith @RorySmith

This is obviously a blow for Liverpool, but I dont think it means moving away from a data-led approach. Thered be a few obvious internal candidates to replace Ian, with Will Spearman probably the most compelling.

Internal appointments wont get this done - they need to appoint a sporting director with the authority, analytical ability and confidence to push back on the board and the manager
Sadly unlikely as our CEO is busy hawking his power point round boardrooms in the US
« Last Edit: Today at 04:12:18 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1159 1160 1161 1162 1163 [1164]   Go Up
« previous next »
 