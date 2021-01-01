« previous next »
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,895
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46480 on: Yesterday at 11:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:00:31 pm
I reckon there's no chance of either of those being sold in the next couple of years. Maybe Bajcetic can do a stint at Blackburn next season, if we get a midfielder in

If we don't sell Jones and Morton, it would be even more difficult to sign another midfielder on top of Bellingham ...
Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46481 on: Yesterday at 11:08:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:55:21 pm
Nunez
(Jota)
Diaz - Salah - Diaby
(Carvalho - Firmino - Elliott)
Bellingham - Fabinho
(Thiago - Henderson)
Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
(Tsimikas - Matip - Gomez - Ramsay)
Alisson
(Kelleher)

Lets say that Jones and Morton get sold, and Bajcetic is loaned out. Who else do we sell, in order to sign another midfielder?

We've rolled with 14/15 senior players across midfield and attack in recent times. Why would we opt to go as low as 12? I know you like being a contrarian Mac, but we're not going to lose four senior midfielders (Milner, Ox, Keita + Jones in your scenario) and only replace them with one, as you know.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,895
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46482 on: Yesterday at 11:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:08:15 pm
We've rolled with 14/15 senior players across midfield and attack in recent times. Why would we opt to go as low as 12? I know you like being a contrarian Mac, but we're not going to lose four senior midfielders (Milner, Ox, Keita + Jones in your scenario) and only replace them with one, as you know.

Well, Milner, Keita, Ox and Jones will be out from this season's team, replaced by Bellingham and Diaby. Do you really think that we will give so little playing time to those two, so we will need another player on top of them?
Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46483 on: Yesterday at 11:21:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:12:14 pm
Well, Milner, Keita, Ox and Jones will be out from this season's team, replaced by Bellingham and Diaby. Do you really think that we will give so little playing time to those two, so we will need another player on top of them?

Diaby is an unlikely target in my view, especially if as you suggest it would necessitate moving Mo to playing as a 10.

But yes, of course we can add another midfielder to that. Again, not sure why you think Klopp suddenly wants to go from 14/15 players across midfield and attack to just 12, in an era where we're players are being saddled with more and more games.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,895
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46484 on: Yesterday at 11:28:25 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:21:56 pm
Diaby is an unlikely target in my view, especially if as you suggest it would necessitate moving Mo to playing as a 10.

But yes, of course we can add another midfielder to that. Again, not sure why you think Klopp suddenly wants to go from 14/15 players across midfield and attack to just 12, in an era where we're players are being saddled with more and more games.

Because we needed 14 players in midfield/attack due to Keita's and Ox' very poor injury record. Replace Keita, Ox, Milner and Jones with Bellingham and Diaby, and you have quality over quantity ...
Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46485 on: Yesterday at 11:42:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:28:25 pm
Because we needed 14 players in midfield/attack due to Keita's and Ox' very poor injury record. Replace Keita, Ox, Milner and Jones with Bellingham and Diaby, and you have quality over quantity ...

Im actually all for consolidating the number of midfielders we have, which is why I think well get two rather than three this summer.

But the idea that we need to move on four senior midfielders just to bring one in is ludicrous. Id also say that the team chart you posted is really imbalanced, and asks a hell of a lot of our midfield veterans.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,895
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46486 on: Yesterday at 11:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:42:08 pm
Im actually all for consolidating the number of midfielders we have, which is why I think well get two rather than three this summer.

But the idea that we need to move on four senior midfielders just to bring one in is ludicrous. Id also say that the team chart you posted is really imbalanced, and asks a hell of a lot of our midfield veterans.

Only if you live in the 4-3-3 dogma. If you accept the 4-2-3-1 with a double pivot, it is perfectly balanced. And extremely dangerous upfront ...
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,878
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46487 on: Today at 01:11:26 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:28:25 pm
Because we needed 14 players in midfield/attack due to Keita's and Ox' very poor injury record. Replace Keita, Ox, Milner and Jones with Bellingham and Diaby, and you have quality over quantity ...
And you'd rely on Henderson Thiago and Fabinho's fitness and injury avoidance (while they play a greater proportion of minutes). Ok
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,895
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46488 on: Today at 01:41:36 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:11:26 am
And you'd rely on Henderson Thiago and Fabinho's fitness and injury avoidance (while they play a greater proportion of minutes). Ok

Fabinho's injury record is very decent ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/fabinho/verletzungen/spieler/225693

As for Thiago and Henderson, they will be backups. I don't see a problem at all, if we use a double pivot. Then, we can replace them in 2024 and 2025, when their contracts are up ...
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46489 on: Today at 04:51:12 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:04:12 pm
I could see us going for David Carmo in 2024. Previously linked and is massive. Based in the Portuguese league as well which Ward has a real hard on for.

With regards to Caicedo I suppose it depends how we use Henderson going forward. In the summer the line from a lot of journalists was we were looking for players who could play both the 6/8 role. Having more willing runners and stamina in midfield should make us more solid in general and allow us to use Fabinho and Henderson in the 6 role primarily.

And yes, I would take only two signings in the summer if one of them was Bellingham.
I would think for CB to replace Matip, Van den Berg going to have a chance to get that spot. Carmo would seem to fit a profile of CBs.
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,634
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46490 on: Today at 05:28:55 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:28:25 pm
Because we needed 14 players in midfield/attack due to Keita's and Ox' very poor injury record. Replace Keita, Ox, Milner and Jones with Bellingham and Diaby, and you have quality over quantity ...
I'd argue you have quantity too, if you think in terms of games availability.
Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46491 on: Today at 06:42:00 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 10:21:30 pm
I would. Definitely. Midfield needs an overhaul.

We can look at what other need we might have up front and in defence after that.
Neither really address Fabinho being really bad this season. If we're signing multiple midfielders one has to be someone we see playing lots of minutes instead of him
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,895
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46492 on: Today at 06:46:00 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:28:55 am
I'd argue you have quantity too, if you think in terms of games availability.

Yes, I'd say that we will also get quantity with Bellingham and Diaby, in terms of minutes played, effectively making Thiago and Henderson backup players ...
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,984
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46493 on: Today at 07:19:10 am »
I very much doubt we are dumping the 4-3-3 any time soon.

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,186
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46494 on: Today at 07:39:36 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:12:14 pm
Well, Milner, Keita, Ox and Jones will be out from this season's team, replaced by Bellingham and Diaby. Do you really think that we will give so little playing time to those two, so we will need another player on top of them?

Can you explain your logic in selling Curtis Jones? He has just signed a new contract.
Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46495 on: Today at 08:02:45 am »
Anything credible yet?
Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,323
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46496 on: Today at 09:13:38 am »
Our problem is - which of our midfielder(s) are you certain will be at a level where they can be first choice for a title winning side next season?
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46497 on: Today at 09:21:48 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:01:18 pm

I'm not convinced Caicedo would be a lone 6 for us. Feels more like someone for a double pivot (alongside Fab or stepping in for him) or in the Gini role in a three-man midfield. I'm maybe obsessing over height, but Klopp likes a tall lad as DM and Caicedo is 'only' 5'10.

Edson Alvarez looked a monster in the air the other night, big fella too. Wonder if he's someone we'll look at. Would be gettable in Jan.
Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,563
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46498 on: Today at 09:57:12 am »
I think Moises Caicedo would slot into that RCM, right-sided midfield role that is not so well suited to Harvey Elliot or the ageing Henderson.

He'd be up and down that pitch and would help Trent rediscover his full mojo.

That said, Bellingham would also fit there, so now we've created all sorts of (fantasy) problems for the gaffer.
Offline mentalgellar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46499 on: Today at 12:03:16 pm »
Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46500 on: Today at 12:05:15 pm »
Quote from: mentalgellar on Today at 12:03:16 pm
https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1595749102725304321?s=20&t=L04HXItGmveqkzpSuOU0OQ

Julian Ward leaving.

Hes only just taken over. Bit weird weve had 2 people leave the same job so close together.
Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,563
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46501 on: Today at 12:09:08 pm »
Quote from: mentalgellar on Today at 12:03:16 pm
https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1595749102725304321?s=20&t=L04HXItGmveqkzpSuOU0OQ

Julian Ward leaving.

This is weird and likely to be interpreted negatively. Perhaps though, ALL change at Liverpool, aside from the Gaffer.
Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46502 on: Today at 12:17:41 pm »
Well, that seems problematic - reports suggest we've been taken by surprise, and that's not a good thing.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46503 on: Today at 12:20:21 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:17:41 pm
Well, that seems problematic - reports suggest we've been taken by surprise, and that's not a good thing.

Taken by surprise maybe, but we've got 6/7 months to come up with a succession plan. It's not like he's leaving tomorrow.
Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46504 on: Today at 12:24:14 pm »
From the Joyce article

Quote
Klopps decision to extend his contract in April until 2026 does provide Liverpool with stability and he has been increasingly central in determining the clubs transfer policy over the past year.
It was Klopp and his backroom staff who pushed for the signing of Luis Díaz from Porto in January to prevent him going to Tottenham Hotspur. Klopp also fell in love with Darwin Núñez when Liverpool faced Benfica in the Champions League last season.

He also says we still want Bellingham, had to meet that quota in the article  :D
Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46505 on: Today at 12:28:06 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:20:21 pm
Taken by surprise maybe, but we've got 6/7 months to come up with a succession plan. It's not like he's leaving tomorrow.

It also could be the case that it's a mutual thing but we're not the type of club to make that known in the press.
Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,896
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46506 on: Today at 12:29:09 pm »
Hmm, could this be to do with the risk element Klopp talked about in the summer? He wanted s certain player and the transfer team said no they aren't worth what it will cost and FSG said fair enough.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,323
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46507 on: Today at 12:33:19 pm »
Nothing good about this Im afraid
Michael Edwards leaving has created a much bigger problem at the club than people wanted to admit on here when it happened
Theres no such thing as structure in organizations only people.
Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46508 on: Today at 12:41:08 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:33:19 pm
Nothing good about this Im afraid
Michael Edwards leaving has created a much bigger problem at the club than people wanted to admit on here when it happened
Theres no such thing as structure in organizations only people.

Agreed, structure is just some coping mechanism to handle change.

A lot of people would probably say United had "great structure" until the man who kept this structure up left. We still have Klopp which is really the lynchpin but things are crumbling at an alarming rate.
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,124
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46509 on: Today at 12:41:52 pm »
Surely this just means JW isn't prepared to work for despot owners?
Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46510 on: Today at 12:49:04 pm »
I think there's been a lot of friction behind the scenes. We all took notice of what Klopp was saying about transfers towards the end of the window, and you'd guess the internal discussions were much more direct. Has there been a bit of a battle on future direction around transfers, with Ward arguing for the slow and steady approach and Jurgen wanting to 'take more risk', as he said? Then we've had the poor start to the season, which will only have exacerbated any tension, and then all the sale stuff and Gordon moving away. Feels extremely bad.
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46511 on: Today at 12:53:03 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:49:04 pm
I think there's been a lot of friction behind the scenes. We all took notice of what Klopp was saying about transfers towards the end of the window, and you'd guess the internal discussions were much more direct. Has there been a bit of a battle on future direction around transfers, with Ward arguing for the slow and steady approach and Jurgen wanting to 'take more risk', as he said? Then we've had the poor start to the season, which will only have exacerbated any tension, and then all the sale stuff and Gordon moving away. Feels extremely bad.

At a guess i'd say it was more Ward didn't want to work with a hand tied behind his back all the time but who knows, we've had that for years and he took the promotion so not sure. Neil Jones piece said this though :

"Indeed, GOAL understands there is a belief within the club that FSG's ownership model, which depends largely on generating revenue through player trading, is reaching the end of its shelf life after a period of remarkable success."

Really huge times coming for us. Team needs surgery, potential takeover and some staff problems. Hopefully it all ends well as it's going to be a disaster if they sell to the wrong people and probably a disaster if they stay too!
Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46512 on: Today at 01:01:34 pm »
Assuming there's no issues with Klopp, we should be going back to Michael Edwards. He's had a break, and we can offer him a slightly expanded role by taking on some of Mike Gordon's responsibilities (with Hogan keeping the rest).
Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46513 on: Today at 01:06:29 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:53:03 pm


"Indeed, GOAL understands there is a belief within the club that FSG's ownership model, which depends largely on generating revenue through player trading, is reaching the end of its shelf life after a period of remarkable success."


I mean isn't this just what most clubs do, outside of Nation back clubs or say Barcelona chasing massive debt. If it's reaching the end of its shelf life it's kind of pointless talking about competing long term unless a nation state buys us.
Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46514 on: Today at 01:09:04 pm »
Director of Research Ian Graham is also leaving, says Ornstein. Resigned in June.
Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46515 on: Today at 01:10:33 pm »
All very weird this.

Klopp signing players on pure vibes could be fun though.
