I think there's been a lot of friction behind the scenes. We all took notice of what Klopp was saying about transfers towards the end of the window, and you'd guess the internal discussions were much more direct. Has there been a bit of a battle on future direction around transfers, with Ward arguing for the slow and steady approach and Jurgen wanting to 'take more risk', as he said? Then we've had the poor start to the season, which will only have exacerbated any tension, and then all the sale stuff and Gordon moving away. Feels extremely bad.