I think there's been a lot of friction behind the scenes. We all took notice of what Klopp was saying about transfers towards the end of the window, and you'd guess the internal discussions were much more direct. Has there been a bit of a battle on future direction around transfers, with Ward arguing for the slow and steady approach and Jurgen wanting to 'take more risk', as he said? Then we've had the poor start to the season, which will only have exacerbated any tension, and then all the sale stuff and Gordon moving away. Feels extremely bad.



At a guess i'd say it was more Ward didn't want to work with a hand tied behind his back all the time but who knows, we've had that for years and he took the promotion so not sure. Neil Jones piece said this though :"Indeed, GOAL understands there is a belief within the club that FSG's ownership model, which depends largely on generating revenue through player trading, is reaching the end of its shelf life after a period of remarkable success."Really huge times coming for us. Team needs surgery, potential takeover and some staff problems. Hopefully it all ends well as it's going to be a disaster if they sell to the wrong people and probably a disaster if they stay too!