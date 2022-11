Dont tend to watch or listen to much LFC fan media stuff but watched a recent Redmen TV video about the sale where two of the contributors talked about Bellingham and said we now had to sign him. I dont recall anywhere journalists saying we were waiting for Bellingham but it seems now plastered in fans minds.



Then the guy mentions sign Rice as well. This was after a long conversation about how we are self sustainable, how we can only spend a certain amount every summer etc.



The media have done a great number on Liverpool fans. The fume if he signs elsewhere will be epic.