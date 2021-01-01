I did, I'm a massive fan, he's an unbelievable talent. A game against Iran isn't going to be the deciding factor as to whether we can sign him or not.



It's not, of course, but what I'd say is that the exposure Bellingham is about to get in the UK is colossal. He's largely out of sight and out of mind in Germany, and even with phenomenal CL performances it's relatively under the radar because it's locked away on BT Sport. If England go deep, he probably comes out the tournament as a superstar - a trajectory he's already on, but impressing in the World Cup is different as absolutely everyone sees the games and he'll be all over the media if he's the driving force behind any success England have.Regardless, I don't think it massively impacts on his cost because Dortmund are already asking for a huge price. We know a big part of the cost is what he could be rather than what he is right at this moment.