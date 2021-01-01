« previous next »
Offline PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46360 on: Yesterday at 10:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on Yesterday at 05:23:08 pm
What are you seeing in Zubimendi? The other 4 are fantastic talents and a look at his numbers suggests he is not at their level?

Footballing brain, first and foremost. I think that he would be awesome next to Fabinho in a double pivot. Great long range passing that Salah, Nunez, Diaz and Jota would hugely benefit from. Great interceptor. Obviously different compared to Bellingham, Barella or De Jong, but I'd take him ahead of Rice every day of the week, and twice on Sunday ...


Offline PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46361 on: Yesterday at 10:53:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:24:40 pm
Bellingham wishes he was Gerrard.

In fact, he does. And at the age of 19, he is on a great path following his idol ...


Offline PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46362 on: Yesterday at 11:35:44 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 05:28:21 pm
Sounds like you're questioning Mac Red's scouting credentials, which given he single handedly discovered Cavani and Suarez is a bit churlish.

To be honest, there is no great mistery behind that. I have watched those two at the U-20 World Cup in 2007 in Canada, and it was obvious that they are very talented. I was suggesting them pretty often in the Transfer Forum over the next couple of years, and they went on to fulfill their potential, just as Aguero, who was the biggest star of that tournament. Of course, I was also suggesting other players who have never reached the same hights, like Adrian Lopez. But, that is the beauty of the amateur eye test scouting. These days, it is rarely done. Everyone is just looking at the stat sites, and watching youth tournaments is a dying trade ...


Offline farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46363 on: Today at 06:02:58 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:14:27 pm
Gapko
And that's why we'll never sign Gakpo.



Online PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46364 on: Today at 06:22:23 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:35:44 pm
To be honest, there is no great mistery behind that. I have watched those two at the U-20 World Cup in 2007 in Canada, and it was obvious that they are very talented. I was suggesting them pretty often in the Transfer Forum over the next couple of years, and they went on to fulfill their potential, just as Aguero, who was the biggest star of that tournament. Of course, I was also suggesting other players who have never reached the same hights, like Adrian Lopez. But, that is the beauty of the amateur eye test scouting. These days, it is rarely done. Everyone is just looking at the stat sites, and watching youth tournaments is a dying trade ...
Thanks Jimmy Harris.



Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46365 on: Today at 07:27:04 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:31:15 pm
Rice was over hype for so long by the time he finally realized his potential and became a fine defensive midfielder it felt a bit anti climatic. Now hes only got a couple of years left at that level, which is a b+a- area anyway. Fab on song has been a top 5 guy for years now so thats the level we want. We tried with tch however thats spelt but he went galactico.

we want younger and better than rice even though hes not bad atm especially. at defence.

Not a huge advocate for Rice but he's 23 for fuck sake. Younger than Fabinho when we signed him.



Offline anandg_lfc

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46366 on: Today at 07:30:59 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:52:07 pm
Footballing brain, first and foremost. I think that he would be awesome next to Fabinho in a double pivot. Great long range passing that Salah, Nunez, Diaz and Jota would hugely benefit from. Great interceptor. Obviously different compared to Bellingham, Barella or De Jong, but I'd take him ahead of Rice every day of the week, and twice on Sunday ...

100%. His movement and anticipation sets him apart. The release clause is between 50 to 60m euros so it will be in the range that we are comfortable with.


Offline Knight

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46367 on: Today at 12:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:31:15 pm
Rice was over hype for so long by the time he finally realized his potential and became a fine defensive midfielder it felt a bit anti climatic. Now hes only got a couple of years left at that level, which is a b+a- area anyway. Fab on song has been a top 5 guy for years now so thats the level we want. We tried with tch however thats spelt but he went galactico.

we want younger and better than rice even though hes not bad atm especially. at defence.

Now I personally subscribe to the, 'likely decline from 30 or so' school of thought which isn't universally popular on here but I think the above might be taking it a little overboard. He's literally 23 years old, 24 in mid January. Even if his level dropped when he hit 30 I make that 6 years at his current level, and potentially higher, because he's only just hitting his nominal peak now.


Online cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46368 on: Today at 12:46:55 pm »
You can see just from an attitude perspective why so many clubs want Bellingham- really impressive for a 19 year old


Offline clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46369 on: Today at 01:38:25 pm »
£10m added onto his price. sigh.




Offline PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46370 on: Today at 02:00:26 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:38:25 pm
£10m added onto his price. sigh.

Who cares?

Jude Bellingham on his England heroes: "Gerrard was probably my biggest one. The character he has besides the football, it's world-class. Then, you know, you add on his ability and it's a joke really."


Offline Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46371 on: Today at 02:59:05 pm »
Gakpo watch later.


Offline DonkeyWan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46372 on: Today at 03:06:20 pm »
Oh, if only they had got him BEFORE the WC. No chance now...



Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46373 on: Today at 03:12:55 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:06:20 pm
Oh, if only they had got him BEFORE the WC. No chance now...

This was the thing about waiting till next year because Dortmund didn't want to sell, as if his price was not only going to soar at the World Cup.



Online FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46374 on: Today at 03:13:49 pm »
It's a fucking goal against Iran lads, not exactly Maradona in '86.




Online JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46375 on: Today at 03:16:16 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:13:49 pm
It's a fucking goal against Iran lads, not exactly Maradona in '86.

Did you watch  assuming from this you werent impressed by him


Online FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46376 on: Today at 03:20:09 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:16:16 pm
Did you watch  assuming from this you werent impressed by him

I did, I'm a massive fan, he's an unbelievable talent. A game against Iran isn't going to be the deciding factor as to whether we can sign him or not.




Online JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46377 on: Today at 03:30:34 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:20:09 pm
I did, I'm a massive fan, he's an unbelievable talent. A game against Iran isn't going to be the deciding factor as to whether we can sign him or not.

For sure  its still incredible to dominate a World Cup game at CM at 19


Offline Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46378 on: Today at 03:31:17 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:20:09 pm
I did, I'm a massive fan, he's an unbelievable talent. A game against Iran isn't going to be the deciding factor as to whether we can sign him or not.

It's not, of course, but what I'd say is that the exposure Bellingham is about to get in the UK is colossal. He's largely out of sight and out of mind in Germany, and even with phenomenal CL performances it's relatively under the radar because it's locked away on BT Sport. If England go deep, he probably comes out the tournament as a superstar - a trajectory he's already on, but impressing in the World Cup is different as absolutely everyone sees the games and he'll be all over the media if he's the driving force behind any success England have.

Regardless, I don't think it massively impacts on his cost because Dortmund are already asking for a huge price. We know a big part of the cost is what he could be rather than what he is right at this moment.


Online FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46379 on: Today at 03:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:31:17 pm
It's not, of course, but what I'd say is that the exposure Bellingham is about to get in the UK is colossal. He's largely out of sight and out of mind in Germany, and even with phenomenal CL performances it's relatively under the radar because it's locked away on BT Sport. If England go deep, he probably comes out the tournament as a superstar - a trajectory he's already on, but impressing in the World Cup is different as absolutely everyone sees the games and he'll be all over the media if he's the driving force behind any success England have.

Regardless, I don't think it massively impacts on his cost because Dortmund are already asking for a huge price. We know a big part of the cost is what he could be rather than what he is right at this moment.

So, you're basically dismissing your first paragraph. I agree. He was going to be hard to sign and extremely costly no matter what he does at this tournament.




Online El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46380 on: Today at 03:37:00 pm »
I must say if I was placing bets on the first three to moan during the game about not signing Bellingham or his price going up....I'd have got very short odds :D




Offline blert596

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46381 on: Today at 03:46:26 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:37:00 pm
I must say if I was placing bets on the first three to moan during the game about not signing Bellingham or his price going up....I'd have got very short odds :D

 "I must say...", well, you really, really, don't you know.



Offline Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46382 on: Today at 04:08:35 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:33:37 pm
So, you're basically dismissing your first paragraph. I agree. He was going to be hard to sign and extremely costly no matter what he does at this tournament.

Not exactly - I think the exposure at the World Cup still strengthens Dortmund's hand because it makes it easier for them to get the huge fee they're demanding. No World Cup and it was probably reasonable to expect that the £120m they're demanding becomes £90/100m. If he's the star of the tournament, they'll rightly be demanding the full £120m (or whatever it is they're asking for). But agree, as I said, that a goal against Iran in isolation has little to no impact.


Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46383 on: Today at 04:09:29 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:30:34 pm
For sure  its still incredible to dominate a World Cup game at CM at 19
Haha, "dominating" midfield against Iran, behave yourself.


Online El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46384 on: Today at 04:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:08:35 pm
Not exactly - I think the exposure at the World Cup still strengthens Dortmund's hand because it makes it easier for them to get the huge fee they're demanding. No World Cup and it was probably reasonable to expect that the £120m they're demanding becomes £90/100m. If he's the star of the tournament, they'll rightly be demanding the full £120m (or whatever it is they're asking for). But agree, as I said, that a goal against Iran in isolation has little to no impact.

The only way we're getting Bellingham is if he only wants to come here, because we're obviously not going to get dragged into a transfer fee/agent fee/salary bidding war with the likes of Abu Dhabi and Real. And if he only wants to come here, you'd think there'd be some sort of agreement between him and Dortmund on the fee.....because again, we're not gonna get dragged into a transfer fee/agent fee/salary bidding war with the likes of Abu Dhabi and Real.




Offline Andar

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46385 on: Today at 04:44:29 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:30:34 pm
For sure  its still incredible to dominate a World Cup game at CM at 19

Not sure that means a lot.

I vividly remember Salomon Olembe as a 17 year old lad putting in an elite performance against Austria in WC 1998. Maturity beyond his years.

Femi Opabunmi and Bartholomew Ogbeche are another few who stick out. It was widely considered that during WC 2002, they both dominated the England midfield in the group stage encounter. I agreed with the consensus at the time. Both were 17 years of age and looked like stars in the making.

Unfortunately we never heard of Salomon Olembe, Femi Opabunmi and Bartholomew Ogbeche ever again.


Offline G Richards

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46386 on: Today at 05:03:14 pm »
The World Cup will obviously boost Bellinghams profile in the wider world of football.

To the clubs who can afford him, they have scouting teams and know everything about him, and will have done since he was a baby. The World Cup wont make a difference on that side. Arguably it might strengthen Dortmunds negotiating position, but I agree with the comment above, that if he comes to us, while we will pay a large fee and a large wage, neither will be the highest that Dortmund/Bellingham would attract.

If we sign him it is because he sees only Liverpool as his next destination.


Offline lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46387 on: Today at 05:42:30 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:24:06 pm
The only way we're getting Bellingham is if he only wants to come here, because we're obviously not going to get dragged into a transfer fee/agent fee/salary bidding war with the likes of Abu Dhabi and Real. And if he only wants to come here, you'd think there'd be some sort of agreement between him and Dortmund on the fee.....because again, we're not gonna get dragged into a transfer fee/agent fee/salary bidding war with the likes of Abu Dhabi and Real.
Yup the only thing that matters is if Jude chooses Liverpool. If that happens,
we will have to put the correct finances together but perhaps we can.

He does not seem an Mbappe type, after an extra 150k a week or whatever. At 19/20, it will be about the next best step for his career and that, of course, is with Klopp at Liverpool.



Online Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46388 on: Today at 05:45:00 pm »
£10m added onto his price. sigh.



Online El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46389 on: Today at 05:45:49 pm »
Sake why didnt we sign De Jong/Gakpo/VVD (delete as appropriate) in the summer




Online JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46390 on: Today at 05:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:09:29 pm
Haha, "dominating" midfield against Iran, behave yourself.

Iran are probably bad - but I'm not sure England have ever produced a CM as good as him at his age


Offline Andar

  
  
  • Posts: 969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46391 on: Today at 05:52:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:45:00 pm
£10m added onto his price. sigh.

Many thought the same with Femi Opabunmi after his showing at the 2002 World Cup, but beyond all comprehension his value stayed the same.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46392 on: Today at 05:55:40 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:47:31 pm
Iran are probably bad - but I'm not sure England have ever produced a CM as good as him at his age

Its the all round package that is so rare I think- elite on the ball, added end product this season, athleticism, physicality and seemingly a great temperament.

Its been said an awful lot over the years but I think its true, if you sign him its a position nailed down for a decade or more
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,106
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46393 on: Today at 05:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 05:52:05 pm
Many thought the same with Femi Opabunmi after his showing at the 2002 World Cup, but beyond all comprehension his value stayed the same.

What about Bartholomew Ogbeche?
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Andar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46394 on: Today at 06:09:22 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:55:57 pm
What about Bartholomew Ogbeche?

Glad you asked. Another one who's value stayed the same.

Femi Opabunmi and Bartholomew Ogbeche are great examples of two young prodigies, doing well at a World Cup but their value somehow staying the same. A bit of hope for anyone who is feeling like Bellingham's price will rise.

Not always the case at all.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,893
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46395 on: Today at 06:14:19 pm »
With all the negativity around this World Cup I actually think Bellingham's value will go down.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,106
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46396 on: Today at 06:15:27 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 06:09:22 pm
Glad you asked. Another one who's value stayed the same.

Femi Opabunmi and Bartholomew Ogbeche are great examples of two young prodigies, doing well at a World Cup but their value somehow staying the same. A bit of hope for anyone who is feeling like Bellingham's price will rise.

Not always the case at all.

You know Bartholomew Ogbeche didnt play at all against England at that WC though right?
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
