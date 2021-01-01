The World Cup will obviously boost Bellinghams profile in the wider world of football.
To the clubs who can afford him, they have scouting teams and know everything about him, and will have done since he was a baby. The World Cup wont make a difference on that side. Arguably it might strengthen Dortmunds negotiating position, but I agree with the comment above, that if he comes to us, while we will pay a large fee and a large wage, neither will be the highest that Dortmund/Bellingham would attract.
If we sign him it is because he sees only Liverpool as his next destination.