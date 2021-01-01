« previous next »
Quote from: Skagger on Yesterday at 05:23:08 pm
What are you seeing in Zubimendi? The other 4 are fantastic talents and a look at his numbers suggests he is not at their level?

Footballing brain, first and foremost. I think that he would be awesome next to Fabinho in a double pivot. Great long range passing that Salah, Nunez, Diaz and Jota would hugely benefit from. Great interceptor. Obviously different compared to Bellingham, Barella or De Jong, but I'd take him ahead of Rice every day of the week, and twice on Sunday ...
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:24:40 pm
Bellingham wishes he was Gerrard.

In fact, he does. And at the age of 19, he is on a great path following his idol ...
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 05:28:21 pm
Sounds like you're questioning Mac Red's scouting credentials, which given he single handedly discovered Cavani and Suarez is a bit churlish.

To be honest, there is no great mistery behind that. I have watched those two at the U-20 World Cup in 2007 in Canada, and it was obvious that they are very talented. I was suggesting them pretty often in the Transfer Forum over the next couple of years, and they went on to fulfill their potential, just as Aguero, who was the biggest star of that tournament. Of course, I was also suggesting other players who have never reached the same hights, like Adrian Lopez. But, that is the beauty of the amateur eye test scouting. These days, it is rarely done. Everyone is just looking at the stat sites, and watching youth tournaments is a dying trade ...
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:14:27 pm
Gapko
And that's why we'll never sign Gakpo.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:35:44 pm
To be honest, there is no great mistery behind that. I have watched those two at the U-20 World Cup in 2007 in Canada, and it was obvious that they are very talented. I was suggesting them pretty often in the Transfer Forum over the next couple of years, and they went on to fulfill their potential, just as Aguero, who was the biggest star of that tournament. Of course, I was also suggesting other players who have never reached the same hights, like Adrian Lopez. But, that is the beauty of the amateur eye test scouting. These days, it is rarely done. Everyone is just looking at the stat sites, and watching youth tournaments is a dying trade ...
Thanks Jimmy Harris.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:31:15 pm
Rice was over hype for so long by the time he finally realized his potential and became a fine defensive midfielder it felt a bit anti climatic. Now hes only got a couple of years left at that level, which is a b+a- area anyway. Fab on song has been a top 5 guy for years now so thats the level we want. We tried with tch however thats spelt but he went galactico.

we want younger and better than rice even though hes not bad atm especially. at defence.

Not a huge advocate for Rice but he's 23 for fuck sake. Younger than Fabinho when we signed him.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:52:07 pm
Footballing brain, first and foremost. I think that he would be awesome next to Fabinho in a double pivot. Great long range passing that Salah, Nunez, Diaz and Jota would hugely benefit from. Great interceptor. Obviously different compared to Bellingham, Barella or De Jong, but I'd take him ahead of Rice every day of the week, and twice on Sunday ...

100%. His movement and anticipation sets him apart. The release clause is between 50 to 60m euros so it will be in the range that we are comfortable with.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:31:15 pm
Rice was over hype for so long by the time he finally realized his potential and became a fine defensive midfielder it felt a bit anti climatic. Now hes only got a couple of years left at that level, which is a b+a- area anyway. Fab on song has been a top 5 guy for years now so thats the level we want. We tried with tch however thats spelt but he went galactico.

we want younger and better than rice even though hes not bad atm especially. at defence.

Now I personally subscribe to the, 'likely decline from 30 or so' school of thought which isn't universally popular on here but I think the above might be taking it a little overboard. He's literally 23 years old, 24 in mid January. Even if his level dropped when he hit 30 I make that 6 years at his current level, and potentially higher, because he's only just hitting his nominal peak now.
You can see just from an attitude perspective why so many clubs want Bellingham- really impressive for a 19 year old
£10m added onto his price. sigh.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:38:25 pm
£10m added onto his price. sigh.

Who cares?

Jude Bellingham on his England heroes: "Gerrard was probably my biggest one. The character he has besides the football, it's world-class. Then, you know, you add on his ability and it's a joke really."
Gakpo watch later.
Oh, if only they had got him BEFORE the WC. No chance now...
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:06:20 pm
Oh, if only they had got him BEFORE the WC. No chance now...

This was the thing about waiting till next year because Dortmund didn't want to sell, as if his price was not only going to soar at the World Cup.
