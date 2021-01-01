Are you Declan Rice
?
I'd take Mount over Bellingham, not that the Plastics would sell to us though.
Boehly probably doesnt care. Offer him Keita and a first round draft pick in return.
Boehly probably doesnt care. Offer him Keita and a first round draft pick in return.
With FFP essentially being replaced by the gradually stricter Squad Cost Rule Cap, the earlier you make a purchase of that size, the better it is under those rules.
Reckon it will be a mystery midfielder in January (Caicedo/Kone), and then an attempt at Bellingham in summer with Laimer on a free. Based on nothing.Saw the bit about Bellingham deciding his future after Qatar. Is there any reason why Dortmund would choose to sell in January instead of waiting until summer? Seems unnecessary.
He's shite, don't go near him. If he wasn't English he'd be playing for Vitesse Arnhem.
The lad MacAllister from Brighton looks like a very enticing Bosman for next summer, only 23 as well, has he been capped for Argentina yet?
He just signed a new contract at Brighton.
Didn't know that, shame.
what makes you think this will be enforced any better than FFP?
@FabrizioRomanoBVB CEO Watzke on Bellingham: After Qatar, well have a discussion about what Jude actually wants. He should just tell us whether he wants to stay or leave, tells Bild TV. If the really big clubs are involved, then we cant afford to have a fight financially.Get him in and ready for Brighton away in mid Jan.
Apparently it's between us and Chelsea for Rice.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Let's get Ciara to do a pitch to him.
Source of these Declan Rice rumours?
What Taylor Swift song do you reckon she'll go for?I reckon 'Roar' or 'Firework'
He just became a father 3 months ago, so I wonder how much that would factor into any decision over his future.[not mine]
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Have a feeling that Brighton are this decades Southampton unearthing unknown talent and selling them for a large profit.
I would have been laughing at Utd for spending £100m on him. But you know I'd have him here if the price was around £60m. Feel like he could be the longterm Henderson replacement.
Where did I say that it would?
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]