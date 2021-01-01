« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:01:21 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 05:00:58 pm
Are you Declan Rice?

Nope, hes the new Thiago
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:12:38 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:25:02 pm
I'd take Mount over Bellingham, not that the Plastics would sell to us though.

Boehly probably doesnt care. Offer him Keita and a first round draft pick in return.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:26:37 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 06:12:38 pm
Boehly probably doesnt care. Offer him Keita and a first round draft pick in return.

 :D He'd look good in the roster come playoffs time
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:35:04 pm
Reckon it will be a mystery midfielder in January (Caicedo/Kone), and then an attempt at Bellingham in summer with Laimer on a free. Based on nothing.

Saw the bit about Bellingham deciding his future after Qatar. Is there any reason why Dortmund would choose to sell in January instead of waiting until summer? Seems unnecessary.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:16:01 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 06:12:38 pm
Boehly probably doesnt care. Offer him Keita and a first round draft pick in return.

Very good 😁
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:22:39 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 10:51:52 am
With FFP essentially being replaced by the gradually stricter Squad Cost Rule Cap, the earlier you make a purchase of that size, the better it is under those rules.
what makes you think this will be enforced any better than FFP?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:29:08 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:35:04 pm
Reckon it will be a mystery midfielder in January (Caicedo/Kone), and then an attempt at Bellingham in summer with Laimer on a free. Based on nothing.

Saw the bit about Bellingham deciding his future after Qatar. Is there any reason why Dortmund would choose to sell in January instead of waiting until summer? Seems unnecessary.

if were offering them a good enough deal they could do it early but i dont think they will sell in january, theyve been monitoring Morton at Blackburn apparently so he may be a factor
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:08:41 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:03:34 am
He's shite, don't go near him.  If he wasn't English he'd be playing for Vitesse Arnhem.
this all day
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:26:40 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:35:04 pm
Reckon it will be a mystery midfielder in January (Caicedo/Kone), and then an attempt at Bellingham in summer with Laimer on a free. Based on nothing.

Saw the bit about Bellingham deciding his future after Qatar. Is there any reason why Dortmund would choose to sell in January instead of waiting until summer? Seems unnecessary.
The lad MacAllister from Brighton looks like a very enticing Bosman for next summer, only 23 as well, has he been capped for Argentina yet?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:39:32 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:26:40 pm
The lad MacAllister from Brighton looks like a very enticing Bosman for next summer, only 23 as well, has he been capped for Argentina yet?

He just signed a new contract at Brighton.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:51:11 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:39:32 pm
He just signed a new contract at Brighton.

Feels like that news should be stickied on the forum somewhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:52:48 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:39:32 pm
He just signed a new contract at Brighton.

Yep. No idea why as he'd have had plenty of suitors.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:17:36 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:39:32 pm
He just signed a new contract at Brighton.
Didn't know that, shame.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:19:10 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:17:36 pm
Didn't know that, shame.

Have a feeling that Brighton are this decades Southampton unearthing unknown talent and selling them for a large profit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:44:50 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:22:39 pm
what makes you think this will be enforced any better than FFP?

Where did I say that it would?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:49:22 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 11:31:18 am
@FabrizioRomano

BVB CEO Watzke on Bellingham: After Qatar, well have a discussion about what Jude actually wants. He should just tell us whether he wants to stay or leave, tells Bild TV.
If the really big clubs are involved, then we cant afford to have a fight financially.

Get him in and ready for Brighton away in mid Jan.

You can tell he's fed up with mac red
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:53:50 pm
Apparently it's between us and Chelsea for Rice.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:58:46 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:53:50 pm
Apparently it's between us and Chelsea for Rice.  :D

Let's get Ciara to do a pitch to him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:03:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:53:50 pm
Apparently it's between us and Chelsea for Rice.  :D

I would have been laughing at Utd for spending £100m on him. But you know I'd have him here if the price was around £60m. Feel like he could be the longterm Henderson replacement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:15:55 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:58:46 pm
Let's get Ciara to do a pitch to him.

If Ciara is involved Declan would end up staying at West Ham for life somehow.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:18:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:53:50 pm
Apparently it's between us and Chelsea for Rice.  :D
Isn't he a Chelsea fan??
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:18:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:53:50 pm
Apparently it's between us and Chelsea for Rice.  :D

If true I imagine that means the double pivot is here to stay.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:41:14 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:58:46 pm
Let's get Ciara to do a pitch to him.

What Taylor Swift song do you reckon she'll go for?

I reckon 'Roar' or 'Firework'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:09:17 pm
He just became a father 3 months ago, so I wonder how much that would factor into any decision over his future.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:19:46 pm
Source of these Declan Rice rumours?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:22:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:19:46 pm
Source of these Declan Rice rumours?

Samie's boredom.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:33:26 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:41:14 pm
What Taylor Swift song do you reckon she'll go for?

I reckon 'Roar' or 'Firework'

Don't know any of her songs, I'll leave that you Swifties. Is that what you kids call yourselves?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:36:32 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 04:09:17 pm
He just became a father 3 months ago, so I wonder how much that would factor into any decision over his future.

[not mine]

Fingers crossed it means he doesn't want to uproot
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:07:10 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:19:10 pm
Have a feeling that Brighton are this decades Southampton unearthing unknown talent and selling them for a large profit.

Who is going to be the new 'us', buying all of their players, Chelsea?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:35:57 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:19:46 pm
Source of these Declan Rice rumours?

Ciara.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:52:23 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:03:03 pm
I would have been laughing at Utd for spending £100m on him. But you know I'd have him here if the price was around £60m. Feel like he could be the longterm Henderson replacement.

He won't be sold for less than 60m and he could 'replace' Henderson now
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:30:25 pm
Rice isn't a bad player to be fair. Crazy amount of money he will be sold for though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 07:03:38 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:53:50 pm
Apparently it's between us and Chelsea for Rice.  :D
Come on Todd, get the cheque book out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:57:04 pm
Some links to Noah Okafor, young Salzburg striker. Another forward who drifts left though maybe thats something we want, for some reason? Big lad, just like Gakpo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:59:05 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 12:44:50 am
Where did I say that it would?

you said

With FFP essentially being replaced by the gradually stricter Squad Cost Rule Cap, the earlier you make a purchase of that size, the better it is under those rules

i.e. if teams wait to make a big purchase they would get hit harder.

this is accurate of course - but if the "gradually stricter rules" are not applied it makes no difference when purchases are made.
