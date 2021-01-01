« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1146 1147 1148 1149 1150 [1151]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2290343 times)

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,238
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46000 on: Today at 12:48:26 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:25:43 pm
Old enough to remember a life well before the internet and selling Kevin Keegan to Hamburg and wondering who would get to replace him.
That din't turn out too shabby. 

Felt the same when we sold Danny Murphy but that turned out very Xabi.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46001 on: Today at 03:08:37 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 12:29:33 am
Which is why City have scored a mere 40 league goals and we have a massive 28
You may be unaware that 2 of our forwards have been injured for a while and another was banned for 3 games and another is a kid. Doubt that's affected their output, though.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46002 on: Today at 07:42:59 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:04:30 pm
are the regular posters in the this thread below a certain age?

i remember as a kid and maybe up to my mid to late 20s, i used to get excited by transfers. now i have little interest. just cant see the point of speculating over and over about who we might buy.

I remember when the first I heard about a transfer was a tenuous bit of gossip of a mate and then the player stood at Anfield with a scarf above his head.  The internet is obviously fantastic but it's also the world's biggest knitting circle with everyone chipping in with their own bit of bullshit.
Logged

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46003 on: Today at 07:52:43 am »
Is there anyone else that used to use clubcall for transfer gossip in the 80's/early 90's?

It was a hotline number ,before the Internet, I would get in trouble with my parents, as they wouldn't believe it was football related premium number



Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 09:19:05 pm
Who said the renewal would be £180k a week?

With inflation running as it is, if we offered him the same wages as before, that WOULD be a decrease of probably approx 20 - 30% his team would argue, thinking we might significantly lower these wages further might not be as simple as you imagine
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,249
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46004 on: Today at 07:57:29 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 07:52:43 am
Is there anyone else that used to use clubcall for transfer gossip in the 80's/early 90's?

It was a hotline number ,before the Internet, I would get in trouble with my parents, as they wouldn't believe it was football related premium number

What kind of premium number did they believe it was?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46005 on: Today at 09:14:11 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 07:52:43 am
Is there anyone else that used to use clubcall for transfer gossip in the 80's/early 90's?

It was a hotline number ,before the Internet, I would get in trouble with my parents, as they wouldn't believe it was football related premium number



With inflation running as it is, if we offered him the same wages as before, that WOULD be a decrease of probably approx 20 - 30% his team would argue, thinking we might significantly lower these wages further might not be as simple as you imagine

Yup, I wasted a shit load of money on Arsenal rumours that never materialized. It was like a quid for 3 mins, only to find that were linked with Glenn fucking helder, shouldve seen the blood sucking coming then, fucking teletext. 301 on bbc and 140 on ITV!
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,405
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46006 on: Today at 10:07:10 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:57:29 am
What kind of premium number did they believe it was?

You dont wanna know Hazell  :lmao
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46007 on: Today at 10:09:07 am »
Telegraph saying Chelsea have hit a stalemate in talks with Mason Mount. Only 18 months left on his deal, wonder if hes someone we could look at. Reckon City would be all over it too.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,809
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46008 on: Today at 10:09:30 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:09:07 am
Telegraph saying Chelsea have hit a stalemate in talks with Mason Mount. Only 18 months left on his deal, wonder if hes someone we could look at. Reckon City would be all over it too.

Nah.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46009 on: Today at 10:12:46 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:09:07 am
Telegraph saying Chelsea have hit a stalemate in talks with Mason Mount. Only 18 months left on his deal, wonder if hes someone we could look at. Reckon City would be all over it too.

Newcastle can have him.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,249
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46010 on: Today at 10:14:00 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:07:10 am
You dont wanna know Hazell  :lmao

Spoiler

[close]
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,909
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46011 on: Today at 10:15:19 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:09:07 am
Telegraph saying Chelsea have hit a stalemate in talks with Mason Mount. Only 18 months left on his deal, wonder if hes someone we could look at. Reckon City would be all over it too.
Probably not. Where's his best position? Think he'll stay at Chelsea.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,405
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46012 on: Today at 10:30:24 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:14:00 am
Spoiler


[close]


Not far off to be fair  ;D
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,405
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46013 on: Today at 10:31:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:09:30 am
Nah.

First things first we need mobile, athletic, powerful defensive midfielders that can run all day long
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,875
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46014 on: Today at 10:51:52 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 06:38:57 pm
If someone offered Dortmund £150m in January I'm sure they'd take it but nobody is doing that because of the FFP implications innit.

With FFP essentially being replaced by the gradually stricter Squad Cost Rule Cap, the earlier you make a purchase of that size, the better it is under those rules.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,506
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46015 on: Today at 10:56:47 am »
Nah. Mounts one of those weird attackers who arent athletic/technical enough to play out wide but not good enough defensively to play in the middle. Chelsea have a few of them. No idea where hed play for us.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,323
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46016 on: Today at 11:03:34 am »
He's shite, don't go near him.  If he wasn't English he'd be playing for Vitesse Arnhem.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,277
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46017 on: Today at 11:09:27 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:09:07 am
Telegraph saying Chelsea have hit a stalemate in talks with Mason Mount. Only 18 months left on his deal, wonder if hes someone we could look at. Reckon City would be all over it too.

Yes please. Near perfect '8' for us in our old system
Would guess Klopp could improve him a bit too - he's such a willing worker. Won't happen of course - but if he's got 12 months left next summer weirder transfers have happened
« Last Edit: Today at 11:11:39 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46018 on: Today at 11:12:17 am »
Mount is a good player, hes better than tiny chelsea to be fair.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46019 on: Today at 11:13:55 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:09:27 am
Yes please. Near perfect '8' for us in our old system
Would guess Klopp could improve him a bit too - he's such a willing worker. Won't happen of course - but if he's got 12 months left next summer weirder transfers have happened

Id agree, probably the ideal Henderson replacement. Cant see it happening though.

Anyway, defensive midfielders  who stands out at moment? Linked to Joao Gomes in Brazil but never seen him outside of some YouTube comps. Kone looks ideal overall, but doesnt seem an outright 6 to me? Probably good for a double pivot though.

Alvarez at Ajax seems ideal for a 6 in our system if we stick with a midfield 3.

All seem completely attainable.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46020 on: Today at 11:18:15 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:03:34 am
He's shite, don't go near him.  If he wasn't English he'd be playing for Vitesse Arnhem.
For a turgid side, his numbers are very good.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46021 on: Today at 11:31:18 am »
@FabrizioRomano

BVB CEO Watzke on Bellingham: After Qatar, well have a discussion about what Jude actually wants. He should just tell us whether he wants to stay or leave, tells Bild TV.
If the really big clubs are involved, then we cant afford to have a fight financially.

Get him in and ready for Brighton away in mid Jan.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46022 on: Today at 11:34:48 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:31:18 am
@FabrizioRomano

BVB CEO Watzke on Bellingham: After Qatar, well have a discussion about what Jude actually wants. He should just tell us whether he wants to stay or leave, tells Bild TV.
If the really big clubs are involved, then we cant afford to have a fight financially.

Get him in and ready for Brighton away in mid Jan.
People are underestimating the number of players that stayed put because of the World Cup.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46023 on: Today at 11:36:18 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:13:55 am
Id agree, probably the ideal Henderson replacement. Cant see it happening though.

Anyway, defensive midfielders  who stands out at moment? Linked to Joao Gomes in Brazil but never seen him outside of some YouTube comps. Kone looks ideal overall, but doesnt seem an outright 6 to me? Probably good for a double pivot though.

Alvarez at Ajax seems ideal for a 6 in our system if we stick with a midfield 3.

All seem completely attainable.

Wonder if we're still interested in Sangare (if we ever were).

Tall and physical DM,Haven't watched any PSV matches recently so can't comment on his mobility or technical ability but his defensive numbers seem good,at least in the Eredivisie.

https://fbref.com/en/players/bced0375/Ibrahim-Sangare
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46024 on: Today at 11:43:15 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:31:18 am
@FabrizioRomano

BVB CEO Watzke on Bellingham: After Qatar, well have a discussion about what Jude actually wants. He should just tell us whether he wants to stay or leave, tells Bild TV.
If the really big clubs are involved, then we cant afford to have a fight financially.

Get him in and ready for Brighton away in mid Jan.

Seems a bit fed up with him going off those quotes.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,909
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46025 on: Today at 11:51:58 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:36:18 am
Wonder if we're still interested in Sangare (if we ever were).

Tall and physical DM,Haven't watched any PSV matches recently so can't comment on his mobility or technical ability but his defensive numbers seem good,at least in the Eredivisie.

https://fbref.com/en/players/bced0375/Ibrahim-Sangare
Saw him briefly this season. Don't see the fuss about him.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,875
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46026 on: Today at 12:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:43:15 am
Seems a bit fed up with him going off those quotes.

Probably just irked he let Manu Kone (another name common in this thread) get behind him to score as Gladbach thumped Dortmund in their last match before Qatar.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46027 on: Today at 12:39:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 12:37:30 pm
Probably just irked he let Manu Kone (another name common in this thread) get behind him to score as Gladbach thumped Dortmund in their last match before Qatar.

Dortmunds midfield didnt exist in that game. Itd be interesting to see what weve got planned because he wouldnt fix some of our problems, I think hed make some of them worse. He really doesnt read the play very well I dont think. Wed need somebody else who can cover a lot of territory.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,809
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46028 on: Today at 12:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:39:39 pm
Dortmunds midfield didnt exist in that game. Itd be interesting to see what weve got planned because he wouldnt fix some of our problems, I think hed make some of them worse. He really doesnt read the play very well I dont think. Wed need somebody else who can cover a lot of territory.
Dont think anyone thinks that he solves that and it makes sense why we went for the guy from Monaco over him.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,875
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46029 on: Today at 12:45:06 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:39:39 pm
Dortmunds midfield didnt exist in that game. Itd be interesting to see what weve got planned because he wouldnt fix some of our problems, I think hed make some of them worse. He really doesnt read the play very well I dont think. Wed need somebody else who can cover a lot of territory.

I dont watch Dortmund an awful lot but whenever I do without fail hell let an opponent slide straight past him and get involved in an attacking move. Mind you, cant remember the last time Dormtund had a coach who focused on defence (Peter Stoeger perhaps? ;D) Besides, Jude is only 19 so Im sure thats something that can be worked on, as with the ball he is incredible.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46030 on: Today at 01:33:48 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 07:52:43 am
Is there anyone else that used to use clubcall for transfer gossip in the 80's/early 90's?

It was a hotline number ,before the Internet, I would get in trouble with my parents, as they wouldn't believe it was football related premium number



With inflation running as it is, if we offered him the same wages as before, that WOULD be a decrease of probably approx 20 - 30% his team would argue, thinking we might significantly lower these wages further might not be as simple as you imagine

I have a similar story but it was a tomb raider 3 hints and tips hotline. Ran up some phone bill and when my parents got the bill I was thinking maybe telling them it was a sex hotline may have been the better option 😂
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,405
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46031 on: Today at 01:49:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 12:45:06 pm
I dont watch Dortmund an awful lot but whenever I do without fail hell let an opponent slide straight past him and get involved in an attacking move. Mind you, cant remember the last time Dormtund had a coach who focused on defence (Peter Stoeger perhaps? ;D) Besides, Jude is only 19 so Im sure thats something that can be worked on, as with the ball he is incredible.

To be fair the off the ball stuff is mainly down to awareness and attitude, if he knows what is going on around him and gets better at sensing danger and wants to work for the team his off the ball work will improve, what he does well is much harder to learn
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,080
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46032 on: Today at 03:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on November  6, 2022, 09:25:24 pm
Still think Laimer is the most likely January addition.
Im  not sure the big names are necessarily the best fit for our midfield,.

We need tactically astute players with massive work ethics
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 1146 1147 1148 1149 1150 [1151]   Go Up
« previous next »
 