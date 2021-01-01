« previous next »
MonsLibpool:
Bobby deserves an extension IMO.
Agreed. Another two years is fine imo.
JackWard33:
Its not about wanting or not wanting??!!??
I love you Jurgs but please stop talking about transfers you sound like an overly bright teenager trying to explain why he was wanking in the front room


Quite clearly about players who they would get if available. I still dont see us signing anyone in January.
MonsLibpool:
Bobby deserves an extension IMO.

He's probably my favourite player of the Klopp era, but one year max for me,  if the intention (and it should be) is to buy three midfielders. At some point, Carvalho should be getting the minutes Firmino would get when Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Salah are fit
killer-heels:
Quite clearly about players who they would get if available. I still dont see us signing anyone in January.
The January window will present opportunities because many players were holding out for the World Cup last summer.
rafathegaffa83:
He's probably my favourite player of the Klopp era, but one year max for me,  if the intention (and it should be) is to buy three midfielders. At some point, Carvalho should be getting the minutes Firmino would get when Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Salah are fit
1 year isn't bad. If he goes, we'd have to replace his output. Maybe we can give him a year with a view to phasing him out.
MonsLibpool:
Bobby deserves an extension IMO.

Yeah defo, they've needlessly given some players questionable contracts for them to stay, but Bobby deserves 2 years at least. Would love for him to retire here
killer-heels:
Source?

I dont like it. This side needs a serious injection of youth and keeping players like Bobby on and putting off long term decisions isnt looking very good.

We got ourselves in this situation by putting these big decisions off. We should be looking to replace him with a better, younger option.

These decisions worry me that we will try to do a budget, short cut.

Well, if we ignore that Nunez is 23, and Diaz and Jota are 25, you might have a point there ...
The G in Gerrard:
Agreed. Another two years is fine imo.

Bobby should be sold and some fresh blood brought in, he's been a great servant but his performances will tail off over the next few seasons

Asam:
Bobby should be sold and some fresh blood brought in, he's been a great servant but his performances will tail off over the next few seasons

Sold?
PeterTheRed:
Well, if we ignore that Nunez is 23, and Diaz and Jota are 25, you might have a point there ...

And yet Bobby still plays.
killer-heels:
Source?

I dont like it. This side needs a serious injection of youth and keeping players like Bobby on and putting off long term decisions isnt looking very good.

We got ourselves in this situation by putting these big decisions off. We should be looking to replace him with a better, younger option.

These decisions worry me that we will try to do a budget, short cut.
It good have  experienced play to be a rotation player on the bench, if on a rolling 1 year deal type i have no problem with it
Asam:
Bobby should be sold and some fresh blood brought in, he's been a great servant but his performances will tail off over the next few seasons


In January? That'd be stupid.
RedG13:
It good have  experienced play to be a rotation player on the bench, if on a rolling 1 year deal type i have no problem with it
Even without Bobby we have plenty of experience in attack.
killer-heels:
Even without Bobby we have plenty of experience in attack.
I think it fine him if stays. I dont expect to be a regular start the 2nd part of the season. As long a short contract type.
RedG13:
I think it fine him if stays. I dont expect to be a regular start the 2nd part of the season. As long a short contract type.

He is a regular now.
PeterTheRed:
All the reports in the respectable German press are suggesting that we are the favorites to sign him, with Real Madrid being the second option. The useless English press are trying to get some clicks by putting Man City, Chelsea and Man Utd into the picture. I am merely pointing out that if Bellingham is interested in the money, he will go to Newcastle ahead of these 3 clubs, because they can offer him by far the most ...

The same situation when Timo Werner was linked to us, it's never a done deal until the contract is signed
I'd be happy to see Bobby get a new deal, situations like this aren't as black and white as they're often made out to be. We have problems in midfield due to keeping players too long which instantly makes people hesitant to extend the contract of another older player, but the issues in midfield are due to having multiple, injury prone older players and our one midfielder of a good age being extremely injury prone too. Our attack has a trio in their prime and a few youngsters with potential, so retaining an older head like Firmino while we look to rebuild the midfield could be really beneficial, provided it's only for a season or two.
killer-heels:
He is a regular now.

Jota and Diaz are injured. You can;'t be this stupid.
Samie:
Jota and Diaz are injured. You can;'t be this stupid.

Jota has been injured a lot this year. All it shows is a player like Firmino or his number in the pecking order is needed.
killer-heels:
He is a regular now.
Yea because Carvalho still getting up to speed, Jota and Diaz are hurt that should change more the 2nd half of the season.
RedG13:
Yea because Carvalho still getting up to speed, Jota and Diaz are hurt that should change more the 2nd half of the season.


Jota has been injured loads this past year. Clearly there is enough evidence to show that if your a fifth choice attacker for us, you are getting a lot of minutes.
killer-heels:
And yet Bobby still plays.

Because Diaz and Jota are injured. And he is doing one hell of a backup job, with 9 goals and 4 assists this season. Only an idiot would let go such a quality experienced backup player ...
PeterTheRed:
Because Diaz and Jota are injured. And he is doing one hell of a backup job, with 9 goals and 4 assists this season. Only an idiot would let go such a quality experienced backup player ...

Jota has been injured a lot and whoever is fifth choice is clearly getting minutes for us. We hardly have much money so why keep a player on £180k a week who has quite clearly declined. His pressing game has gone to shit.
