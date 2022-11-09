« previous next »
Offline PeterTheRed

  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,827
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45880 on: November 9, 2022, 11:06:31 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on November  9, 2022, 08:50:52 pm
Has there been even a single link to Newcastle?

It'll be Liverpool, Man City or Real Madrid. With an outside chance for Man Utd and Chelsea.

I'll be surprised if it's us but van Dijk and Alisson chose us over City/Madrid in similar circumstances. Not everyone chases the biggest pay packet.

There doesn't need to be a link. If he is after the money, Newcastle will offer him double what Real Madrid or Man City can offer him. If he is after football, he will end up at LFC ...
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,592
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45881 on: November 9, 2022, 11:10:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on November  9, 2022, 11:06:31 pm
There doesn't need to be a link. If he is after the money, Newcastle will offer him double what Real Madrid or Man City can offer him. If he is after football, he will end up at LFC ...
The footballing side of Real Madrid is very appealing to many a player.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,827
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45882 on: November 9, 2022, 11:14:37 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on November  9, 2022, 11:10:20 pm
The footballing side of Real Madrid is very appealing to many a player.

If Bellingham wasn't English, and if they already didn't have Tchouameni, Valverde and Camavinga, I would have agreed with that. I am pretty certain that he is coming back to England. The only question is where ...
Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,874
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45883 on: November 9, 2022, 11:15:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on November  9, 2022, 11:14:37 pm
If Bellingham wasn't English, and if they already didn't have Tchouameni, Valverde and Camavinga, I would have agreed with that. I am pretty certain that he is coming back to England. The only question is where ...

Thought you said he was nailed on to join us, where have Newcastle suddenly come from?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,827
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45884 on: November 9, 2022, 11:22:24 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November  9, 2022, 11:15:08 pm
Thought you said he was nailed on to join us, where have Newcastle suddenly come from?

All the reports in the respectable German press are suggesting that we are the favorites to sign him, with Real Madrid being the second option. The useless English press are trying to get some clicks by putting Man City, Chelsea and Man Utd into the picture. I am merely pointing out that if Bellingham is interested in the money, he will go to Newcastle ahead of these 3 clubs, because they can offer him by far the most ...
Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45885 on: November 10, 2022, 09:16:16 am »
Yes, I'm sure Jude will be desperate to go be coached by Eddie Howe.

Newcastle will be a huge force, but their new owners are taking a relatively slow approach. They're not going to be in the market for Bellingham, nor is he going to consider going there.

So it's settled, then - if he's not going to Newcastle he must be coming here!
Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,393
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45886 on: November 10, 2022, 09:53:59 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on November  9, 2022, 11:22:24 pm
All the reports in the respectable German press are suggesting that we are the favorites to sign him, with Real Madrid being the second option. The useless English press are trying to get some clicks by putting Man City, Chelsea and Man Utd into the picture. I am merely pointing out that if Bellingham is interested in the money, he will go to Newcastle ahead of these 3 clubs, because they can offer him by far the most ...

I don't think that's true, you can be interested in the money AND the prospects of success. And it's not as if Newcastle are going to offer him £1m a week. I'm sure City's salary offer would be very significant (higher than ours) and they're far more likely to land major silverware in the next 5 years. Newcastle are doing well this season but they're no guarantee of a top 4 place (whereas City realistically are).

Realistically, if your priority is either money or trophies, we're probably below City and Madrid in the pecking order. I won't hold my breath about Bellingham signing for us, and I think our season so far has made it less likely. If he does it would be a welcome surprise but I'd take anything from English, German and Spanish journos with a pinch of salt. Until we've agreed a fee and he's signed a contract, anything could happen.
Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45887 on: November 10, 2022, 12:31:32 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on November  9, 2022, 11:22:24 pm
All the reports in the respectable German press are suggesting that we are the favorites to sign him, with Real Madrid being the second option. The useless English press are trying to get some clicks by putting Man City, Chelsea and Man Utd into the picture. I am merely pointing out that if Bellingham is interested in the money, he will go to Newcastle ahead of these 3 clubs, because they can offer him by far the most ...

Newcastle won't pay him more than City or United, while FFP has kinda fell on its arse, they just haven't got the leeway regarding wages.  It takes a couple of years to properly inflate your commercial income, Newcastle aren't there yet.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,827
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45888 on: November 10, 2022, 08:55:34 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on November 10, 2022, 09:53:59 am
I don't think that's true, you can be interested in the money AND the prospects of success. And it's not as if Newcastle are going to offer him £1m a week. I'm sure City's salary offer would be very significant (higher than ours) and they're far more likely to land major silverware in the next 5 years. Newcastle are doing well this season but they're no guarantee of a top 4 place (whereas City realistically are).

Realistically, if your priority is either money or trophies, we're probably below City and Madrid in the pecking order. I won't hold my breath about Bellingham signing for us, and I think our season so far has made it less likely. If he does it would be a welcome surprise but I'd take anything from English, German and Spanish journos with a pinch of salt. Until we've agreed a fee and he's signed a contract, anything could happen.

I am afraid they are going to do exactly that. To be honest, I wasn't expecting to see them in the CL before 2024, but as things stand at the moment, they have a good chance of playing CL football as early as next season. As for Man City, they won't dare to piss off the big brother ...
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,827
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45889 on: November 10, 2022, 09:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on November 10, 2022, 12:31:32 pm
Newcastle won't pay him more than City or United, while FFP has kinda fell on its arse, they just haven't got the leeway regarding wages.  It takes a couple of years to properly inflate your commercial income, Newcastle aren't there yet.

Man City:

2009 (no CL) - Tevez, Adebayor, Lescott, K.Toure, Barry
2010 (no CL) - Dzeko, Y.Toure, Balotelli, D.Silva, Kolarov, Milner
2011 (CL) - Aguero, Nasri, Savic, Clichy

If they finish in the top 4 this season, nothing will stop them from signing the hottest commodity in the market in the summer. That is why I am worried about them ...
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,914
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45890 on: November 10, 2022, 09:37:39 pm »
Pretty sure Phil Jones was the hottest commodity that summer, Connor Wickham a close second
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,109
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45891 on: November 10, 2022, 09:56:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on November 10, 2022, 09:23:06 pm
Man City:

2009 (no CL) - Tevez, Adebayor, Lescott, K.Toure, Barry
2010 (no CL) - Dzeko, Y.Toure, Balotelli, D.Silva, Kolarov, Milner
2011 (CL) - Aguero, Nasri, Savic, Clichy

If they finish in the top 4 this season, nothing will stop them from signing the hottest commodity in the market in the summer. That is why I am worried about them ...

If they even get europa league football next season, the pool of talent willing to join them will be massive. Being able to offer European football plus the sort of wages, theyll be able to offer will be attractive to a lot of players.
Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,073
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45892 on: Yesterday at 06:35:24 pm »
Someone must have told Samie that he could take a holiday while the other news was happening.
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,577
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45893 on: Yesterday at 10:49:16 pm »
Klopp talking about transfers and investment, from the Irish times:

In the structure we had we were obviously able to spend money but we always had to look and say: What did we earn? he said. That was always the situation. The two biggest transfers we did in the past with Ali [Alisson] and Virg [Virgil van Dijk], we all know how it happened. We got some money from Barcelona [£142m for Philippe Coutinho] and spent it wisely, I would say. How we did it so far brought us to where we are, fine, but fresh money is no mistake, let me say it like this.

Nothing gets cheaper. There is the inflation rate for all of us and in football as well. Sometimes you have to spend. We are really happy, really happy, to give all our young kids a chance. I am so positive about the impact they will have in the future whenever that starts. Like Harvey [Elliott] now, Stefan [Bajcetic], Calvin [Ramsay], Ben Doak, Bobby Clark  really interesting. They all are.

But from time to time you have to throw in proven quality. And in an ideal world, they are young as well and not 35. From time to time you have to take some risk. I have no idea what will happen but I am positive about it. If in the end it is not positive, then I can start worrying, but I just think everything will be fine.

Klopp believes potential investors will be attracted by Liverpools global stature and the prospect of buying into a stable club. That is my feeling as well, he replied when asked whether Liverpool, with Anfields redevelopment to be completed next year and a new training ground in place, were positioned to achieve more success.

We are not in the table like it should be, so the football could be more stable, but the club itself is incredibly stable. The stuff we put together in the last years is outstanding.

We have a coaching staff and manager who have committed long term, all really stable, and everybody is on fire. This club is already one of the biggest in the world but we have to keep going. Setbacks are normal but when you are stable you can go from there again and that is what is going through my mind.

rest of the article here
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45894 on: Yesterday at 10:59:40 pm »
Really interesting quotes again, kind of feel this could be more advanced than is being said
Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,269
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45895 on: Yesterday at 11:35:25 pm »
So many transfer windows watching people get belittled in here because they wanted us to spend more on the playing squad but were told they were 'questioning Klopp'.
What a waste of lives and time that was ... of course he wants more money to invest in the team - he just wants to compete.. it was always utter stupidity to argue otherwise (although to defend the ever present 'we don't want to spend crew' in here - I guess Klopp did talk out the other side of his mouth on a fair few occasions)
He's always wanted to compete in the market and has done it every chance he's got in his career... because he's, y'know, rational.

Anyway the good news is we can now discuss transfers and who we'd like and who'd fit in here and no longer discuss whether the very idea of buying players is slandering the manger, the club, shanks and Mighty Red...
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,235
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45896 on: Yesterday at 11:39:04 pm »
First order of business...Diego Simeone said "he hopes" that Joao Felix's stays but isn't so sure what will happen.  ;D
Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45897 on: Yesterday at 11:39:43 pm »
Those quotes make me think Klopp knows hes getting serious coin to play with  :D
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,827
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45898 on: Today at 12:01:50 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:35:25 pm
So many transfer windows watching people get belittled in here because they wanted us to spend more on the playing squad but were told they were 'questioning Klopp'.
What a waste of lives and time that was ... of course he wants more money to invest in the team - he just wants to compete.. it was always utter stupidity to argue otherwise (although to defend the ever present 'we don't want to spend crew' in here - I guess Klopp did talk out the other side of his mouth on a fair few occasions)
He's always wanted to compete in the market and has done it every chance he's got in his career... because he's, y'know, rational.

Anyway the good news is we can now discuss transfers and who we'd like and who'd fit in here and no longer discuss whether the very idea of buying players is slandering the manger, the club, shanks and Mighty Red...

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,433
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45899 on: Today at 12:02:25 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:35:25 pm
So many transfer windows watching people get belittled in here because they wanted us to spend more on the playing squad but were told they were 'questioning Klopp'.
What a waste of lives and time that was ... of course he wants more money to invest in the team - he just wants to compete.. it was always utter stupidity to argue otherwise (although to defend the ever present 'we don't want to spend crew' in here - I guess Klopp did talk out the other side of his mouth on a fair few occasions)
He's always wanted to compete in the market and has done it every chance he's got in his career... because he's, y'know, rational.

Anyway the good news is we can now discuss transfers and who we'd like and who'd fit in here and no longer discuss whether the very idea of buying players is slandering the manger, the club, shanks and Mighty Red...

It's not that cut and dry. I think he's just reiterating how the sale will be good for the team and why he says he's staying. If the club wasn't being sold then I doubt he'd say this at all.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45900 on: Today at 12:04:01 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:02:25 am
It's not that cut and dry. I think he's just reiterating how the sale will be good for the team and why he says he's staying. If the club wasn't being sold then I doubt he'd say this at all.

I guess he could have been told that a new investor coming on board with FSG will unlock additional funds for the squad.

But yeah, do think hes been told theres going to be a sale and is comfortable with it. Maybe even knows who the interested party is.
Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,269
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45901 on: Today at 12:08:32 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:02:25 am
If the club wasn't being sold then I doubt he'd say this at all.

I mean thats exactly the point??!
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,839
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45902 on: Today at 12:09:45 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:04:01 am
I guess he could have been told that a new investor coming on board with FSG will unlock additional funds for the squad.

But yeah, do think hes been told theres going to be a sale and is comfortable with it. Maybe even knows who the interested party is.

I think people are reading too much into the idea he knows who it is. Also Klopp

Quote
I have no idea what will happen but I am positive about it
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,519
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45903 on: Today at 12:19:04 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:09:45 am
I think people are reading too much into the idea he knows who it is. Also Klopp
He feels good about it which is what I'd say is the most important thing for me.
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,839
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45904 on: Today at 12:37:01 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 12:19:04 am
He feels good about it which is what I'd say is the most important thing for me.

Definitely
Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45905 on: Today at 12:48:06 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:35:25 pm
So many transfer windows watching people get belittled in here because they wanted us to spend more on the playing squad but were told they were 'questioning Klopp'.
What a waste of lives and time that was ... of course he wants more money to invest in the team - he just wants to compete.. it was always utter stupidity to argue otherwise (although to defend the ever present 'we don't want to spend crew' in here - I guess Klopp did talk out the other side of his mouth on a fair few occasions)
He's always wanted to compete in the market and has done it every chance he's got in his career... because he's, y'know, rational.

Anyway the good news is we can now discuss transfers and who we'd like and who'd fit in here and no longer discuss whether the very idea of buying players is slandering the manger, the club, shanks and Mighty Red...

Give me Bellingham, Fernandez, Caicedo and Mudryk over the next two windows. Just a £250m spend isn't too much to ask?
Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,433
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45906 on: Today at 02:49:37 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:08:32 am
I mean thats exactly the point??!

Uhh, theres no guarantee that will actually happen? Hes just selling his narrative which is fine but until it happens then who knows.
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,811
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45907 on: Today at 02:57:48 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:59:40 pm
Really interesting quotes again, kind of feel this could be more advanced than is being said
I know nothing on it, but if I were to speculate I'd take gamble that it's the opposite (that it's early, and nothing is decided yet).

Early doors in the process taking the chance to reiterate to favourable media that you're committed, that the club and business is stable, and that you have faith/aren't worried by the recent developments. Serves a PR purpose for supporters, employees and prospective investors alike (as well as reiterating his advocacy to current owners - that we should take more risks in pursuing established players than they tend to have the appetite for).
