  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
You put an athletic midfielder into this team and we'd be unbelievable, perhaps even unplayable.

Also, Diaz will crush it again when he gets back.

Whatever we do, I'm afraid Henderson's minutes need to be minimised now; evidenced on tonight's "showing".

Henderson's physical decline has hurt us and we've not replaced what he gave to the side, along with losing Wijnaldum.

In the title winning season he was the best midfielder in the league along with De Bruyne and up there in the seasons prior.

I'd say the two players we're still looking for are the athleticism and energy of Henderson in his 20s and the calmness and technical proficiency of Wijnaldum.

Belliingham I think we've earmarked for a while as Henderson's long term replacement but Henderson's legs have gone, and more prone to injury, a bit before we'd have planned and he'll take the Milner role next season if we strengthen properly.
Still think Laimer is the most likely January addition.

Its been inevitable for some time for those of us in the know
I wonder what the likelihood is of us selling Keita in January and replacing him with someone else? At the end of the day, his injury record isn't the greatest and unlike Oxlade-Chamberlain (who also has an expiring contract), I think he'd have more suitors willing to pay a fee in January.
I wonder what the likelihood is of us selling Keita in January and replacing him with someone else? At the end of the day, his injury record isn't the greatest and unlike Oxlade-Chamberlain (who also has an expiring contract), I think he'd have more suitors willing to pay a fee in January.

High, IMO. Whether we get a fee or not I dont know but my guess is hes not here at the end of Jan.
I wonder what the likelihood is of us selling Keita in January and replacing him with someone else? At the end of the day, his injury record isn't the greatest and unlike Oxlade-Chamberlain (who also has an expiring contract), I think he'd have more suitors willing to pay a fee in January.

Chance of a swap with Laimer with both out of contract in the summer?
Chance of a swap with Laimer with both out of contract in the summer?

Guess a lot of that depends on whether Keita would want to re-join them. I think if Laimer was going to Bayern on a free, surely a pre-contract would probably have been strongly intimated by now
Its been inevitable for some time for those of us in the know

Wouldnt be an LFC team without a perennially injured or at risk of injury CM so of course. Maybe we can entice Jack Wilshire out of retirement while we are at it.
The second one is from the PSV Sporting Director. No one talks like how he has without there being smoke.

Or was Marcel Brands specifically praising Liverpool som firm of petty wind up for our Blue neighbours? :D
Caicedo, Bellingham, Gakpo. That should do the trick.
Caicedo, Bellingham, Gakpo. That should do the trick.

Caicedo and Laimer in Jan, Bellingham and Mudryk in the summer please
what about Correa for Atletico? looks quality but always left on the bench.

Atletico just hoard players for the sake of it. Dont know why any skillful attacker would go there.
Id like to see two coming in this January, there is absolutely no point in waiting until the summer, we need to give ourselves the best chance to get top 4 this season or win the champions league If thats the only available route left

Caicedo in January + a deal to sign Moukoko from Dortmund in January rather than waiting until the summer would be ideal to give both time to get up to speed with our style of play.
Next summer wed then need another midfielder and a defender, if we cant get Moukoko (at al) then sulemana

Id like to see two coming in this January, there is absolutely no point in waiting until the summer, we need to give ourselves the best chance to get top 4 this season or win the champions league If thats the only available route left

Caicedo in January + a deal to sign Moukoko from Dortmund in January rather than waiting until the summer would be ideal to give both time to get up to speed with our style of play.
Next summer wed then need another midfielder and a defender, if we cant get Moukoko (at al) then sulemana

To be fair we'd be pretty pissed if a kid we nurtured didn't renew his contract with us and leave on a free. I reckon he signs a new deal with the customary BvB buy-out clause so that the club can get some funds for the work they put into him.

However, whether they will get the chance to recruit Moukoko on a free remains to be seen as the teenager has suggested he is in no rush to walk away from Dortmund.

"I've been here for seven years," he told Sport1. "I have Edin [Terzic]'s trust and know the environment very well.

"I really feel at home here."
Moukoko is a real talent but we don't really need him. Our priority is the midfield.
