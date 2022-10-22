Seems like no matter how often people get worked up about the latest youth product that is definitely going to make it, only for them to then get sold 6 months later, people still keep making the same assumptions about the next one.



Most of our youth products won't make it, they'd have to hit an obscenely high level to, but that's fine. They get a good footballing education, are well paid and we get money from them to fund the purchase of players that are of the level required already.



The idea that we don't need midfield reinforcements because we have a couple of teenagers out on loan, plus a couple at the club who don't fit into our midfield but might one day, is absurd. I think people know that too, but choose to be contradictory rather than just stepping away from the thread for a bit and taking a breather.



Being brutally honest, I think we have maybe four midfielders I'd be okay with us lining up with next season, with the caveat that they shouldn't line up together as most of them are too old and/or slow to play at the same time. At the very least we need two more options, and if we're going to persist with the older players they need to be highly athletic players, though I wouldn't be adverse to just going with the right players and pushing some of the older players way down the pecking order.