« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1136 1137 1138 1139 1140 [1141]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2266260 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,087
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45600 on: Today at 11:24:24 am »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 10:51:27 am
Everybody seems to be forgetting Tyler Morton when looking at our midfield options next season. Not seen anything of him at Blackburn but some reports have him has the standout performer in a team at the top of the championship. Surely he can be one of our options next season.

I could see Klopp going with one of Bacjetic and Morton after assessing them next pre-season, but between them, Elliott and Jones it's a lot of youth and inexperience , when on the other hand next season you've got 33 year old Henderson, 32 year old Thiago and Fabinho turns 30 (maybe even 38 year old Milner if he did get another year). You need more in between.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45601 on: Today at 11:28:54 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:10:30 am
Don't think we need any midfielders, personally. Hopefully get Ox and Naby's contracts sorted and we'll be going into the season with 10 midfielders.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45602 on: Today at 11:37:01 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:20:19 am
Here's a squad list with just midfielders for next season.

Jones
Ox
Thiago
Milner
Henderson
Fabinho
Jones
Firmino
Carvalho
Bajcetic
Elliott
Trent
Morton
Naby
Jones

Edit: Actually that's 15 midfielders so we should be fine. Don't know why everyone is so worried.

Is it any wonder the mods hate transfer threads when they are cluttered with fucking shit post like this. Yes I get it, you are taking the piss, slapping your thighs at your wit, tears running down your cheeks, but please fuck off with trash like this.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,560
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45603 on: Today at 11:39:33 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:37:01 am
Is it any wonder the mods hate transfer threads when they are cluttered with fucking shit post like this. Yes I get it, you are taking the piss, slapping your thighs at your wit, tears running down your cheeks, but please fuck off with trash like this.

What makes it worse is that he forgot Jones.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45604 on: Today at 11:50:46 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:39:33 am
What makes it worse is that he forgot Jones.

Quote
Fabinho
Jones
Firmino
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,677
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45605 on: Today at 11:58:50 am »
Peter woke up and chose violence Peter
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,191
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45606 on: Today at 12:00:19 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:50:46 am


She's taking the piss. He lists him three times mate. ;D
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,677
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45607 on: Today at 12:02:03 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:37:01 am
Is it any wonder the mods hate transfer threads when they are cluttered with fucking shit post like this. Yes I get it, you are taking the piss, slapping your thighs at your wit, tears running down your cheeks, but please fuck off with trash like this.

I bet they love them, it funnels most of the shite into one place (must be especially pleased with the FSG thread too)
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,651
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45608 on: Today at 12:04:44 pm »
Seems like no matter how often people get worked up about the latest youth product that is definitely going to make it, only for them to then get sold 6 months later, people still keep making the same assumptions about the next one.

Most of our youth products won't make it, they'd have to hit an obscenely high level to, but that's fine. They get a good footballing education, are well paid and we get money from them to fund the purchase of players that are of the level required already.

The idea that we don't need midfield reinforcements because we have a couple of teenagers out on loan, plus a couple at the club who don't fit into our midfield but might one day, is absurd. I think people know that too, but choose to be contradictory rather than just stepping away from the thread for a bit and taking a breather.

Being brutally honest, I think we have maybe four midfielders I'd be okay with us lining up with next season, with the caveat that they shouldn't line up together as most of them are too old and/or slow to play at the same time. At the very least we need two more options, and if we're going to persist with the older players they need to be highly athletic players, though I wouldn't be adverse to just going with the right players and pushing some of the older players way down the pecking order.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,380
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45609 on: Today at 12:06:19 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:02:03 pm
I bet they love them, it funnels most of the shite into one place (must be especially pleased with the FSG thread too)

why dont you create a separate thread for FSG worshippers and see how many other people have got it  right just like you
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,677
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45610 on: Today at 12:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:06:19 pm
why dont you create a separate thread for FSG worshippers and see how many other people have got it  right just like you

Theres already one for that Assam, its full of them :)
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,380
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45611 on: Today at 12:15:04 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:07:03 pm
Theres already one for that Assam, its full of them :)

youre imagining things now
Logged

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45612 on: Today at 12:36:16 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:37:01 am
Is it any wonder the mods hate transfer threads when they are cluttered with fucking shit post like this. Yes I get it, you are taking the piss, slapping your thighs at your wit, tears running down your cheeks, but please fuck off with trash like this.

What? It's the only decent post for ages!
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45613 on: Today at 01:11:50 pm »
I can see the rationale for signing bellingham only.  Assuming that all we can afford in 1 window (+ free transfer possibly, I would definitely settle for laimer(on a free) + bellingham)

As a general rule I prefer using your transfer budget for signing 1 great player over 2 good ones, as great players can elevate players around them who previously seemed sub par (lovren, matip)

The summer Man city signed Kevin de bruyne for 55m, I think we signed lallana, can and markovic for a similar amount.  A heavily selected example perhaps.  If bellingham chooses us over other alternatives, signing him would likely be lower in wages than a couple of 50m players

Unlike most on here Klopp seems to put a high value on vocal leadership, he is prepared to sacrifice to have that at his disposal, it's not something that shows up on fbref or on a heatmap for RAWKites to cut and paste and that is something bellingham has and is in short supply in most players.  Milner(+hendo) was given a 4 yr deal, at 31 almost 2 yrs older than salah when he heavily, publically negotiated a 3 yr deal.  I assume it's for that reason mainly
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,560
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45614 on: Today at 01:33:44 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 01:11:50 pm
I can see the rationale for signing bellingham only.  Assuming that all we can afford in 1 window (+ free transfer possibly, I would definitely settle for laimer(on a free) + bellingham)

As a general rule I prefer using your transfer budget for signing 1 great player over 2 good ones, as great players can elevate players around them who previously seemed sub par (lovren, matip)

The summer Man city signed Kevin de bruyne for 55m, I think we signed lallana, can and markovic for a similar amount.  A heavily selected example perhaps.  If bellingham chooses us over other alternatives, signing him would likely be lower in wages than a couple of 50m players

Unlike most on here Klopp seems to put a high value on vocal leadership, he is prepared to sacrifice to have that at his disposal, it's not something that shows up on fbref or on a heatmap for RAWKites to cut and paste and that is something bellingham has and is in short supply in most players.  Milner(+hendo) was given a 4 yr deal, at 31 almost 2 yrs older than salah when he heavily, publically negotiated a 3 yr deal.  I assume it's for that reason mainly

There is no rationale for signing Bellingham only. Honestly, there isnt, unless we are in the market of writing off seasons.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45615 on: Today at 01:50:28 pm »
Not sure how any Liverpool fan could look at the current midfield and think we're only one top midfielder away from competing for the league again. We've allowed ourselves to fall behind. The midfield needs a huge revamp if we want any chance of getting back to the top. Massive investment is needed. Whether it gets it or not is another story.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,560
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45616 on: Today at 01:56:31 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 01:50:28 pm
Not sure how any Liverpool fan could look at the current midfield and think we're only one top midfielder away from competing for the league again. We've allowed ourselves to fall behind. The midfield needs a huge revamp if we want any chance of getting back to the top. Massive investment is needed. Whether it gets it or not is another story.

People also seem to fall into the habit of thinking what has happened will always happen. Whats to say the following season other players who are playing well now dont drop off a cliff and we have to cover those? Matip and Thiago may be gone the following season and soon you would need to replace them.

Standing still or the bare minimum isnt an option, unless people are into waiting endlessly for players and writing off seasons.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,083
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45617 on: Today at 01:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 01:50:28 pm
Not sure how any Liverpool fan could look at the current midfield and think we're only one top midfielder away from competing for the league again. We've allowed ourselves to fall behind. The midfield needs a huge revamp if we want any chance of getting back to the top. Massive investment is needed. Whether it gets it or not is another story.

To be fair pretty much everyone apart from Peter is of the opinion we need 2+ midfielders over the next 2 windows. What happens if Bellingham picks up an injury, were back to square one again with the pressing monsters of Thiago hendo and Fabinho. 2 is the minimum midfielders this team needs, maybe even 3 depending on how Jones gets on from now to the end of the season. The hope is we get 2 midfielders in and we never have to see a midfield containing Hendo Thiago and Fabinho again as they need legs around them.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,073
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45618 on: Today at 02:05:08 pm »
Believed to be us, Real Madrid, PSG and an unnamed club.

Quote
Liverpool one of four top European clubs vying for the services of young striker Youssoufa Moukoko. Moukoko is a free agent at the end of the current campaign. [Sport]
« Last Edit: Today at 02:06:45 pm by Samie »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,767
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45619 on: Today at 02:09:02 pm »
At the moment, we have the best set of talented young midfielders in decades (Elliott, Carvalho, Jones, Morton and Bajcetic), and all of them home-grown. Yet, people are willing to throw away that, just so they can get the excitement of one additional signing. Than again, this is the Transfer Thread, where only the Twitter logic applies, so I shouldn't be surprised and arguing otherwise ...
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45620 on: Today at 02:12:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:09:02 pm
At the moment, we have the best set of talented young midfielders in decades (Elliott, Carvalho, Jones, Morton and Bajcetic), and all of them home-grown. Yet, people are willing to throw away that, just so they can get the excitement of one additional signing. Than again, this is the Transfer Thread, where only the Twitter logic applies, so I shouldn't be surprised and arguing otherwise ...

I'm sorry but I heard all this before when it comes to youth team players. We'll have done very well if just one of them becomes a top-class player at Liverpool. Another thing is, we don't have time to wait on them. We have massively fallen behind due to lack of investment. We need top players or players on the verge of becoming top players right now.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,798
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45621 on: Today at 02:13:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:09:02 pm
At the moment, we have the best set of talented young midfielders in decades (Elliott, Carvalho, Jones, Morton and Bajcetic), and all of them home-grown. Yet, people are willing to throw away that, just so they can get the excitement of one additional signing. Than again, this is the Transfer Thread, where only the Twitter logic applies, so I shouldn't be surprised and arguing otherwise ...
Whilst we do have those players you've mentioned we don't want to burn them out. Elliott is already playing alot.

Two midfielders is a must these next two windows.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,560
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45622 on: Today at 02:15:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:09:02 pm
At the moment, we have the best set of talented young midfielders in decades (Elliott, Carvalho, Jones, Morton and Bajcetic), and all of them home-grown. Yet, people are willing to throw away that, just so they can get the excitement of one additional signing. Than again, this is the Transfer Thread, where only the Twitter logic applies, so I shouldn't be surprised and arguing otherwise ...

I dont really care about any of those players. I want us to win the league. This isnt a finishing school.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,073
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45623 on: Today at 02:18:02 pm »
Mac trolls you fools evreytime and you all fall for it.  ;D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,767
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45624 on: Today at 02:19:40 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:13:59 pm
Whilst we do have those players you've mentioned we don't want to burn them out. Elliott is already playing alot.

Two midfielders is a must these next two windows.

Well, Elliott, Carvalho, Jones, Morton and Bajcetic won't get much playing time behind 2 new senior midfielders, on top of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson. If fact, they will get zero playing time in the PL and the CL. But at least the Twitter fans will be happy, and that is always important ...
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45625 on: Today at 02:20:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:15:55 pm
I dont really care about any of those players. I want us to win the league. This isnt a finishing school.

 ;D
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,651
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45626 on: Today at 02:20:14 pm »
If hypothetically we only had the money for Bellingham but he's interested in us, we should look to pull funds forward from future windows to get him and another. We're clearly going to need further reinforcements down the line with Thiago down to a year on his contract in the summer, better to bring in his replacement 12 months early and accept we might have a lean summer 2024 than wait for the sake of it.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45627 on: Today at 02:20:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:18:02 pm
Mac trolls you fools evreytime and you all fall for it.  ;D

If only that was true Samie.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,498
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45628 on: Today at 02:20:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:09:02 pm
At the moment, we have the best set of talented young midfielders in decades (Elliott, Carvalho, Jones, Morton and Bajcetic), and all of them home-grown. Yet, people are willing to throw away that, just so they can get the excitement of one additional signing. Than again, this is the Transfer Thread, where only the Twitter logic applies, so I shouldn't be surprised and arguing otherwise ...

Your first sentence here is an exaggeration of epic proportions.
We have some talented players, sure. But it is a near certainty that neither Elliot, Jones not
Cavalho are suitable for midfield roles in a Klopp system.

Bajetic, we will *hope* to develop but he will have to do so alongside senior pros,
who are fit for selection.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,767
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45629 on: Today at 02:21:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:15:55 pm
I dont really care about any of those players. I want us to win the league. This isnt a finishing school.

It's a good thing you weren't around when the likes of Fowler, Owen or Gerrard were getting their chance. You would have hated it ...
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45630 on: Today at 02:23:36 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:19:40 pm
Well, Elliott, Carvalho, Jones, Morton and Bajcetic won't get much playing time behind 2 new senior midfielders, on top of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson. If fact, they will get zero playing time in the PL and the CL. But at least the Twitter fans will be happy, and that is always important ...

I hate Twitter.

This isn't about the longing for shiny new signings just for the sake of it, Peter. This is people genuinely concerned about the state of our midfield and believing we need some big changes in there. So stop insulting us with the Twitter stuff just because we don't agree with you.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,798
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45631 on: Today at 02:25:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:19:40 pm
Well, Elliott, Carvalho, Jones, Morton and Bajcetic won't get much playing time behind 2 new senior midfielders, on top of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson. If fact, they will get zero playing time in the PL and the CL. But at least the Twitter fans will be happy, and that is always important ...
Twitter? Who cares about that.

Zero playing time? Based on what.

Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45632 on: Today at 02:25:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:21:55 pm
It's a good thing you weren't around when the likes of Fowler, Owen or Gerrard were getting their chance. You would have hated it ...

Those three were generational talents. So good that Fowler and Owen played far too many games at an early age. With all due respect to the current crop, they aren't anywhere near that level.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,035
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45633 on: Today at 02:28:36 pm »
I'm pretty sure that if this were Twitter there would be considerably more nudity.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,142
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45634 on: Today at 02:31:26 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 02:28:36 pm
I'm pretty sure that if this were Twitter there would be considerably more nudity.

Oh really? I might have to sign up to twitter now, even with Elon Musk's involvement.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,035
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45635 on: Today at 02:33:11 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:31:26 pm
Oh really? I might have to sign up to twitter now, even with Elon Musk's involvement.

If you give me $8 I'll set it up for you.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,560
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45636 on: Today at 02:36:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:21:55 pm
It's a good thing you weren't around when the likes of Fowler, Owen or Gerrard were getting their chance. You would have hated it ...

We didnt win the league then either.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,142
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45637 on: Today at 02:37:11 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 02:33:11 pm
If you give me $8 I'll set it up for you.

Done. Although when you said nudity, I didn't expect you personally to be involved.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,035
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #45638 on: Today at 02:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:37:11 pm
Done. Although when you said nudity, I didn't expect you personally to be involved.

 ;D
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"
Pages: 1 ... 1136 1137 1138 1139 1140 [1141]   Go Up
« previous next »
 