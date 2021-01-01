« previous next »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:01:04 pm
Yup, I would absolutely love if we can get Diaby, on top of Bellingham ...


Yup watching him I honestly dont know if hes left or right footed, seems sooo comfortable on both
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 11:11:02 pm
Yup watching him I honestly dont know if hes left or right footed, seems sooo comfortable on both

https://youtu.be/EykFnE4CO84
Those are some seriously tasty Youtubes of Diaby. He looks very strong in addition to his crazy pace.

What are his pressing and defensive numbers like?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:19:43 pm
https://youtu.be/EykFnE4CO84

He can shoot with both but his control and instinct is mainly on the left. Fantastic technique and more importantly he looks so hungry to win the ball of opposition players rather then just feeding of his own teams work.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:26:22 am
What is Thiagos press resistance and progression ability worth compared to, say, Hendersons equivilant ability? Its got to be a lot of millions. Likewise what is world class athleticism (pace, strength, robustness, aerobic capacity) worth relative to Keita? Again its got to be a lot of millions. And both Henderson and Keita at their best were, what, £50 million players? I dont know whether any midfielder is worth £100 million if youre comparing value added with other positions. But I do know if you want certain skill sets at a world class level, skill sets which make a meaningful difference to the way we play and how effective we are, youve got to pay for it. And when you cant improve other positions (Im hopeful that is still true in defence and attack) you pay what you need to in order to actually upgrade what you can improve.

I'm not really sure what you're arguing but I'm assuming you're disputing my point, correct?

The best response I have to this is what I wrote back then is if you were to replay Norwich's season last year once with Thiago and once with Salah would Norwich's results be any different? I'd posit that the season with Thiago they'd still get easily relegated. I'd also guess that the season with Salah they would avoid relegation. Why is that? Because for all the press resistance, athleticism and fancy passing at the end of the day goals win games. Norwich couldn't score. Put Salah on Norwich and they'd probably have a fighting chance. Put Thiago on Norwich and what changes? Nothing. They still wouldn't score.

So generally you have a point that if you are at 99% effectiveness, have a shit load of money and feel that one player would get you to 100% effectiveness then why wouldn't you spend that money to get to 100%? That's not really ever been true in the history of the sport though as if you were so good that you could just spend an infinite amount of money on a marginal upgrade then you'd never willingly choose to do it as why would you? You're already winning every game and every trophy, right? Mostly people think that player costing all that money will be a clear upgrade which is kind of what I'm getting at. And for the current moment for LFC if we had at least mediocre midfield play that wouldn't be true at all. Maybe Bellingham would add a couple more goals from midfield than what otherwise we would have but aside from that there would be no different in how LFC play if the rest of the midfield was up to snuff. Is that couple of goals extra worth £100m?
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:05:27 am
I'm not really sure what you're arguing but I'm assuming you're disputing my point, correct?

The best response I have to this is what I wrote back then is if you were to replay Norwich's season last year once with Thiago and once with Salah would Norwich's results be any different? I'd posit that the season with Thiago they'd still get easily relegated. I'd also guess that the season with Salah they would avoid relegation. Why is that? Because for all the press resistance, athleticism and fancy passing at the end of the day goals win games. Norwich couldn't score. Put Salah on Norwich and they'd probably have a fighting chance. Put Thiago on Norwich and what changes? Nothing. They still wouldn't score.

So generally you have a point that if you are at 99% effectiveness, have a shit load of money and feel that one player would get you to 100% effectiveness then why wouldn't you spend that money to get to 100%? That's not really ever been true in the history of the sport though as if you were so good that you could just spend an infinite amount of money on a marginal upgrade then you'd never willingly choose to do it as why would you? You're already winning every game and every trophy, right? Mostly people think that player costing all that money will be a clear upgrade which is kind of what I'm getting at. And for the current moment for LFC if we had at least mediocre midfield play that wouldn't be true at all. Maybe Bellingham would add a couple more goals from midfield than what otherwise we would have but aside from that there would be no different in how LFC play if the rest of the midfield was up to snuff. Is that couple of goals extra worth £100m?

We seem to be undermining the importance of top quality midfield's because we were successful with our brexit midfield.  We wouldn't be saying this in 2010 - 2012 when spain were dominating world football without a top quality forward

As for salah as Norwich, he seemed to amble around toothlessly for egypt getting 2 goals from 7 games at the last African nation tournament and that was in a team that was the 2nd best in the tournament, don't forget 4 of egypt's games went to extra time, so he got 2 goals in 8.5 games against moderate opposition. How many more PL goals would he get for norwich ahead of Puuki, probably as many as Bellingham would get over elliot/hendo.

Anyway both salah and bellingham would provide more than just goals ahead of puuki and hendo anyway.  Klopp probably values the vocal leadership aspects just as highly based on the 4 yr contract extensions we offered to milner and henderson when they were already 31.  Nobody else under klopp seemed to be offered 4 yr deals at that age, beside those 2
