What is Thiagos press resistance and progression ability worth compared to, say, Hendersons equivilant ability? Its got to be a lot of millions. Likewise what is world class athleticism (pace, strength, robustness, aerobic capacity) worth relative to Keita? Again its got to be a lot of millions. And both Henderson and Keita at their best were, what, £50 million players? I dont know whether any midfielder is worth £100 million if youre comparing value added with other positions. But I do know if you want certain skill sets at a world class level, skill sets which make a meaningful difference to the way we play and how effective we are, youve got to pay for it. And when you cant improve other positions (Im hopeful that is still true in defence and attack) you pay what you need to in order to actually upgrade what you can improve.



I'm not really sure what you're arguing but I'm assuming you're disputing my point, correct?The best response I have to this is what I wrote back then is if you were to replay Norwich's season last year once with Thiago and once with Salah would Norwich's results be any different? I'd posit that the season with Thiago they'd still get easily relegated. I'd also guess that the season with Salah they would avoid relegation. Why is that? Because for all the press resistance, athleticism and fancy passing at the end of the day goals win games. Norwich couldn't score. Put Salah on Norwich and they'd probably have a fighting chance. Put Thiago on Norwich and what changes? Nothing. They still wouldn't score.So generally you have a point that if you are at 99% effectiveness, have a shit load of money and feel that one player would get you to 100% effectiveness then why wouldn't you spend that money to get to 100%? That's not really ever been true in the history of the sport though as if you were so good that you could just spend an infinite amount of money on a marginal upgrade then you'd never willingly choose to do it as why would you? You're already winning every game and every trophy, right? Mostly people think that player costing all that money will be a clear upgrade which is kind of what I'm getting at. And for the current moment for LFC if we had at least mediocre midfield play that wouldn't be true at all. Maybe Bellingham would add a couple more goals from midfield than what otherwise we would have but aside from that there would be no different in how LFC play if the rest of the midfield was up to snuff. Is that couple of goals extra worth £100m?