I'll just repeat what I said in the summer in that there's no midfielder that's worth £100m. Not that they may not be as good a player as a £100m attacker or defender. It's just what midfielders actually do for us and most other clubs it's almost impossible to be that much better than everybody else to justify being double or triple the cost of everybody else.
That's not to say the club shouldn't spend £100m+ on Rice or Bellingham, it's their money and they can do whatever. But the only reason it would make an appreciable difference is because all of our midfielders outside Thiago have been either absent or poor to bad this year and any competent midfield play would be an upgrade. If Fabinho, Henderson and Keita were actually able to play or play to their best level then you'd probably notice no appreciable difference if Rice or Bellingham were to be on the field instead. Is that really worth £100m in transfer fees plus the associated wages and agent fees? That's probably going to be near a £200m total cost.
Can any player justify that type of expense outside of a Gerrard or Rush or Dalglish? What are the odds of a midfielder in these times where Roy of the Rover type play is tampered if not outright discouraged that a player could ever get to that level? I'd hazard no as if KdB is the epitome then even he isn't getting to that level because of the way the game is played these days.
Agree. £100m for any midfielder playing at the moment seems mad.