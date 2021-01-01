« previous next »
I'll just repeat what I said in the summer in that there's no midfielder that's worth £100m. Not that they may not be as good a player as a £100m attacker or defender. It's just what midfielders actually do for us and most other clubs it's almost impossible to be that much better than everybody else to justify being double or triple the cost of everybody else.

That's not to say the club shouldn't spend £100m+ on Rice or Bellingham, it's their money and they can do whatever. But the only reason it would make an appreciable difference is because all of our midfielders outside Thiago have been either absent or poor to bad this year and any competent midfield play would be an upgrade. If Fabinho, Henderson and Keita were actually able to play or play to their best level then you'd probably notice no appreciable difference if Rice or Bellingham were to be on the field instead. Is that really worth £100m in transfer fees plus the associated wages and agent fees? That's probably going to be near a £200m total cost.

Can any player justify that type of expense outside of a Gerrard or Rush or Dalglish? What are the odds of a midfielder in these times where Roy of the Rover type play is tampered if not outright discouraged that a player could ever get to that level? I'd hazard no as if KdB is the epitome then even he isn't getting to that level because of the way the game is played these days.

Agree. £100m for any midfielder playing at the moment seems mad.
Liverpool are viewed as the favourites to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, multiple sources told ESPN, and are leading the chase despite Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid also tracking the 19-year-old.

One source connected to a rival bidding club believes Liverpool are forging a close relationship with the player's camp which could prove a significant factor. Another source said the broad framework of a deal to take Bellingham to Anfield may even be advancing, although both the player and his father, Mark, have previously publicly dismissed the idea a decision on his next club has been made.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/soccer-transfers/story/4788658/the-battle-for-bellingham-liverpool-close-in-as-real-madrid-lurk

To be honest, it makes sense for everyone involved. The player is yet to turn 20, so it is easy to see him having 5-6 successful years at both LFC and Real Madrid (in the future). We are obviously very interested in signing him, and willing to build our next great team around him, so I doubt that the money will be a problem ...
