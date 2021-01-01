Liverpool are viewed as the favourites to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, multiple sources told ESPN, and are leading the chase despite Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid also tracking the 19-year-old.



One source connected to a rival bidding club believes Liverpool are forging a close relationship with the player's camp which could prove a significant factor. Another source said the broad framework of a deal to take Bellingham to Anfield may even be advancing, although both the player and his father, Mark, have previously publicly dismissed the idea a decision on his next club has been made.



To be honest, it makes sense for everyone involved. The player is yet to turn 20, so it is easy to see him having 5-6 successful years at both LFC and Real Madrid (in the future). We are obviously very interested in signing him, and willing to build our next great team around him, so I doubt that the money will be a problem ...