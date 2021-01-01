I didn't want to post both of your recent posts as quite a read and appreciate your input. You say Rice has all the attributes to be world class and maybe he does but at the rumoured prices bandied about i would argue he have to be world class now and he's far from that. I have rarely seen him dominant a midfield battle in the same way a Kante, Fernandinho did at their best. Again maybe he has in it in his locker but as you said we don't have time to see how he develops and we definitely don't have the luxury to spend 100m plus on him maturing into a world class player.



I have to believe we need two or three players to freshen up things in our team as we do look leggy when the aging spine have to play three games in a week or so. We also need a cutting edge in our team as the forward line has pulled us out of the fire a lot lately as we seem to be unable to dominate games. Anyway let's see what happens as we were crying out for additions the past 12-18 months. We missed an opportunity to do that and now our midfield look a little long in the tooth when they are asked to play too many games in a row.



FWIW I am not even sure we have 100% concrete interest in Rice, it just seems to be rumours from less than credible sources from what I can see but it feels peoples main issue would be the fee. I can see why that would be the case as we have had success built on being somewhat frugal and relying on the transfer committee to pick a gem. Its scary thinking we only have X amount of money and we are talking about spending 75% of it on one player, especially when the risk feels really high at the moment compared to previous years because the players we rely on are performing well below standard, and the longer than continues the longer we might feel it is irreversible.Nunez isnt world class and we were prepared to drop serious money on him. I think if the player is right, we will do it - see VVD, Ali before him.I dont know who we will sign or who the right player is - I think it depends on how Klopp sees the midfield evolving. Maybe we are just 1-2 mid priced players away from where he wants us to be. It feels bigger than that. I agree with the poster who said our midified has always been just functional, enabling fullbacks and forwards - maybe thats those mid-priced players. Who they are - I have no idea. I do think those types of players - system players - are quite underrated, and end up being underrated outside of their clubs.Its not Rices fault his price tag is so high - West Ham wont have another player as good as him IMO. That Ferdinand, Carrick, Cole, Lampard era - he is a better player than they were at this stage. They will want to rinse any club who comes calling. His performances help dictate the fee too and it doesnt help people like Guardiola publicly fluttering his eyelashes at him. If price wasnt an issue, I do think his attributes would mean he would be on our radar.When you talk about dominating games like a Kante or Fernandinho, I do think we need to keep in mind who he players for and with. He definitely has games where he dominates in the sense that West Ham will have a lot of the ball and their good play with go through him whilst he offers sufficient protection to the defence. Hes not like a Gerrard or Vieira or Keane in that sense. We dont talk about Rodri dominating games because City have 85% possession most games (being flippant on that % but Im sure its high!) and he keeps things ticking over. What I will say, is that last season I felt one way he could stand out more and improve are in those games against top 6 sides, go and make his mark on the game. Young Gerrard played in an average side and whilst wouldnt necessarily be on the winning side v Arsenal or United, hed make sure people knew he was there. Rice has been very good away against Chelsea, Liverpool and United this season. Had West Ham pinched a draw against us, the chat would be about Rices second half performance, albeit against a side in a bad moment. Same at Old Trafford and Chelsea - West Ham were so, so close to drawing all of those games. Hes playing in a side that wont impose themselves in those games, but being their best player in them.