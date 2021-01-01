Surely from a pure percentage basis, it's less risk to get 2 or 3 players in than blow the whole budget on one. There's no guarantees whatsoever that a player like Bellingham will:



a) Solve all our problems

b) Adapt to the PL and be the player everyone hopes he'll be



As we've seen with Sancho and a long line of other high profile (and expensive) transfers in the last 5-10 years, players that look great elsewhere can often end up a disappointment. Also, given our record of players getting crocked after joining us, I'd rather we spread our bets over the next few transfer windows than go all in on 1 player - no matter how good people think he is.



I think the collective malaise we've seen throughout the team is a clear indication that it'll take more than one player to turn our fortunes around. Bellingham alone won't compensate for the collective drop off in the distance our players are running, the lack of effective pressing and tracking back, and repeatedly not battling for 2nd balls this season.