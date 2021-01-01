« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45280 on: Today at 07:29:29 am
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 11:00:25 pm
People said the same when we were signing VVD to be fair.

For what it's worth, I'd be genuinely shocked if we signed Bellingham, but part of me thinks they'll wanna move heaven and earth to sign him after what came out in the summer about us 'waiting' until summer 23 to get him. It'll be quite embarrassing for them if we miss out on him, after waiting a year with us not signing a midfielder

Waiting for him, given our problems in midfield, was always an awful idea. If they now realise where our midfield is actually at and want to pivot to 3 22-25 year old CMs and need the 'Bellingham money' to do that, it'd be very sensible. That said, I'd much rather we got Bellingham, got another on a free (there seems to be a few options), bought someone for £40-50 million and sold Fabinho in order to fund it. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45281 on: Today at 07:42:33 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:08:06 am
No idea on him, but got to imagine the club are looking for backup keeper options of a certain age and willingness to be a clear number 2. Kelleher will want to build his career further, and think there's a high chance that starts next season (whether that's a loan, or transfer or transfer with buy back or whatever).

For third keepers, I'd have thought an older homegrown player might be preferred

Yeah, think there's a chance Kelleher will want first team football next season - in which case I'd maybe want someone with a stronger track record than this Drewes fella but not going to pretend I have a clue about him! Think you want at least one of your three keepers to be homegrown so as long as Kelleher is here that's fine, we've got plenty of room to absorb having two non-homegrown keepers (especially with the likely departures in the summer).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45282 on: Today at 08:19:22 am
Surely from a pure percentage basis, it's less risk to get 2 or 3 players in than blow the whole budget on one. There's no guarantees whatsoever that a player like Bellingham will:

a) Solve all our problems
b) Adapt to the PL and be the player everyone hopes he'll be

As we've seen with Sancho and a long line of other high profile (and expensive) transfers in the last 5-10 years, players that look great elsewhere can often end up a disappointment. Also, given our record of players getting crocked after joining us, I'd rather we spread our bets over the next few transfer windows than go all in on 1 player - no matter how good people think he is.

I think the collective malaise we've seen throughout the team is a clear indication that it'll take more than one player to turn our fortunes around. Bellingham alone won't compensate for the collective drop off in the distance our players are running, the lack of effective pressing and tracking back, and repeatedly not battling for 2nd balls this season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45283 on: Today at 08:20:34 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:17:04 am
Yeah I don't see him being anywhere near a £100m player at this point. Seems a good player, but struck me as all pace but with very little end product at this stage.

Why do you keep posting that then ignoring all the evidence that shows you that he has plenty of end product?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45284 on: Today at 08:27:23 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:20:34 am
Why do you keep posting that then ignoring all the evidence that shows you that he has plenty of end product?  ;D

Ill decide that when i find out how many goals and assists he truly has. It ranges from 8 goals and 2 assists to 20 goals and 10 assists. Secretive league the Italian one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45285 on: Today at 08:32:52 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:08:06 am
No idea on him, but got to imagine the club are looking for backup keeper options of a certain age and willingness to be a clear number 2. Kelleher will want to build his career further, and think there's a high chance that starts next season (whether that's a loan, or transfer or transfer with buy back or whatever).

For third keepers, I'd have thought an older homegrown player might be preferred

Agree with this, 3rd keeper is the perfect slot to use for a HG player. Man City with all their wealth have Scott Carson on the books. It's not an important position, it's really just someone to train with. I'd like us to go for a cheap HG option like John Ruddy, Jack Butland etc.

We're losing Milner and Oxlade Chamberlain next summer, so I'd rather not be in a situation where we have to prioritise a HG midfielder who would get minutes here. Because you're talking about probably the most expensive market there. Vs someone like Laimer on a free.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45286 on: Today at 08:34:06 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:27:23 am
Ill decide that when i find out how many goals and assists he truly has. It ranges from 8 goals and 2 assists to 20 goals and 10 assists. Secretive league the Italian one.
He has 6 goals in Serie A, same number as Immobile, one behind Arnautovic and one ahead of Lookman........
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45287 on: Today at 08:54:12 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:27:23 am
Ill decide that when i find out how many goals and assists he truly has. It ranges from 8 goals and 2 assists to 20 goals and 10 assists. Secretive league the Italian one.

Its a shame youre not on the internet as you could probably do a simple Google search and find out. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45288 on: Today at 09:04:25 am
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 08:32:52 am
Agree with this, 3rd keeper is the perfect slot to use for a HG player. Man City with all their wealth have Scott Carson on the books. It's not an important position, it's really just someone to train with. I'd like us to go for a cheap HG option like John Ruddy, Jack Butland etc.

We're losing Milner and Oxlade Chamberlain next summer, so I'd rather not be in a situation where we have to prioritise a HG midfielder who would get minutes here. Because you're talking about probably the most expensive market there. Vs someone like Laimer on a free.

With the likely departures this summer (including Adrian, Keita, Firmino) we will probably have five spare non-homegrown slots going in our squad. I doubt we're going to be buying five non-homegrown senior players, in which case it won't be an issue if we bring someone foreign in as a third choice keeper. The main reason other clubs have the likes of Carson on their books is because they have two foreign keepers as No1 and No2 - we don't thanks to Kelleher so have a bit more leeway. Just get the right person IMO, rather than worrying about nationality too much I reckon. If that's someone homegrown, all the better, but it's not a big deal.

As an aside, the best backup keeper we could get in the next while is probably Peter Gulacsi - since he's actually good and counts as club-trained due to his time here. Don't think he's ready for that role yet, although I see he's done his ACL recently which is a real shame.
