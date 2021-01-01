People said the same when we were signing VVD to be fair.



For what it's worth, I'd be genuinely shocked if we signed Bellingham, but part of me thinks they'll wanna move heaven and earth to sign him after what came out in the summer about us 'waiting' until summer 23 to get him. It'll be quite embarrassing for them if we miss out on him, after waiting a year with us not signing a midfielder



Waiting for him, given our problems in midfield, was always an awful idea. If they now realise where our midfield is actually at and want to pivot to 3 22-25 year old CMs and need the 'Bellingham money' to do that, it'd be very sensible. That said, I'd much rather we got Bellingham, got another on a free (there seems to be a few options), bought someone for £40-50 million and sold Fabinho in order to fund it.