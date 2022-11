We were in the champions league then though.



We were, but at the point we signed Virgil we were fourth in the league with Spurs a point behind us and Arsenal a couple back. So he didn't join knowing we'd be in the Champions League the following season. City, by contrast, were 17 points clear of us and so if CL was a dealbreaker then he wouldn't have come here.Said it before, but we could finish outside the CL places this summer and I don't buy that we start next season as the fifth/sixth best team, assuming we make signings. Players should see it the same way, plus they've all got huge egos and will think they can be the difference maker.Most important thing is making it clear to players that they're joining somewhere that's on the up... that was the case when we got all the current stars of the team. We're at a low now, but hopefully there can be some green shoots and players will see we're building for more success.