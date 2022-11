The famously reliable 90min.com says that Konrad Laimer is now open to a move to the Premier League, that he's under serious consideration by us for a January move and a move could be decided during the World Cup break.To be honest, this would make sense to me. He's one we know we tried for in summer and is coming to the end of his deal so is probably gettable for a relatively low fee. Could even be some jiggery pokery with Keita going the other way.His injury history the only real concern (he's currently out and back imminently) but my view is that he's probably going to ultimately be a squad midfielder anyway - feels like a v smart Milner replacement to me.