Thats the point surely, that they were far less risky than signing a kid from Argentina or Brazil? Sadio had had two good seasons in the PL, Robbo and Gini one good season there but very good 'underlying' numbers at the same time and....Mo really wasn't any sort of risk on any level



The point is that we used to be good at being flexible at the market.All those you mentioned were not our first choice to buy, we wanted Gotze instead of Sadio, Chillwell instead of Robbo, Zielnski instead of Gini and Brandt instead of Salah. When we failed to get our number one target, we moved on to get another player with no fear that the second choice is a downgrade or a "risk". We stopped doing that, if target number one is not available, we just carry on as if that area on the pitch is fine, when there must be a reason why we are targeting reinforcements in it to begin with.On the other hand, we kept deadwood for so long when we used to move them on for decent fees before. Selling the likes of Skrtel, Sakho, Benteke, Solanke and Ings, obviously along with the insane money we got for Coutinho allowed us to maneuver a bit in the market and/or offer better wages. In the last three years, we lost Sturridge, Moreno, Lallana, Origi & Gini for free and we're losing Keita, Firmino, Ox and Milner next summer. All bar Milner might have gotten us a million here or there that would have went into the budget and helped. Instead we kept them on for a season or two longer and that meant most of the money that we had in the budget was allocated to contract renewals.We steered away from what used to make us so good in the market, which resulted in us not wanting to take any risks and then we're seeing the fruits of that on the pitch now with the current performances. The blame lies with everyone within the club imo for this.