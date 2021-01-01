« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45040 on: Today at 02:13:17 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:01:37 pm
Wonder if the players have a salary reduction without top 4. I hope so.

Will definitely fuck up their bonuses.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45041 on: Today at 02:39:47 pm
We need an additional full back, three new midfielders and a versatile forward option in my eyes.

I can think of about 7 or 8 players who would immediately refresh us, but obviously we want to manage the transition better, which is why the last two summers have been poor from our perspective. Only buying two first team players and three if you count Diaz, when realistically this summer was time for a big refresh.

I think when a team has a big collective disappointment like they did last season, with the age profile of the squad, it was time to make some bold decisions.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45042 on: Today at 02:39:53 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:08:46 pm
Enzo Fernandez will cost loads now. Doubt we'll be in for him, he'll have choice of clubs in UCL next summer and it's looking likely we won't be there.
He should have been bought while he was still playing for River. I am surprised we haven't actively bought players from South America more. Alvarez went to City, he is a work in progress but looks good, Fernandez looks superb, Caicedo is a player.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45043 on: Today at 02:54:58 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 02:39:53 pm
He should have been bought while he was still playing for River. I am surprised we haven't actively bought players from South America more. Alvarez went to City, he is a work in progress but looks good, Fernandez looks superb, Caicedo is a player.

FSG want these players once they've proven they can handle it but for the price they would have cost before proving themseleves. It's a flawed plan in this market.

Either way just one summer matching the spend of Arsenal and Spurs the whole mood changes. We are going to need a £150m+ net spend with 4 players leaving for free. If Arsenal and Spurs can do it so can we. 
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45044 on: Today at 02:58:59 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:54:58 pm
FSG want these players once they've proven they can handle it but for the price they would have cost before proving themseleves. It's a flawed plan in this market.

Either way just one summer matching the spend of Arsenal and Spurs the whole mood changes. We are going to need a £150m+ net spend with 4 players leaving for free. If Arsenal and Spurs can do it so can we. 

Don't think its a case of FSG wanting that, its more the transfer team.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45045 on: Today at 03:02:53 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:58:59 pm
Don't think its a case of FSG wanting that, its more the transfer team.

Well then. It's time they realised how wrong they've been. What's the point in having scouts? May as well get rid of them and use the money for a club doctor. A regular fan can simply point out the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo when at Benfica and Brighton.
Vinay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45046 on: Today at 03:03:27 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:39:47 pm
We need an additional full back, three new midfielders and a versatile forward option in my eyes.

I can think of about 7 or 8 players who would immediately refresh us, but obviously we want to manage the transition better, which is why the last two summers have been poor from our perspective. Only buying two first team players and three if you count Diaz, when realistically this summer was time for a big refresh.

I think when a team has a big collective disappointment like they did last season, with the age profile of the squad, it was time to make some bold decisions.
Hi fellah, I always am keen to look at your shortlist. I hope you don't mind sharing the names of those 7 or 8 you have in mind? Are Mudryk, Kvaradona (the obvious choices) there, for example? What is your take on Gvardiol (short, but a beast physically). MacAllister? Summerville?
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45047 on: Today at 03:08:01 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:02:53 pm
Well then. It's time they realised how wrong they've been. What's the point in having scouts? May as well get rid of them and use the money for a club doctor. A regular fan can simply point out the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo when at Benfica and Brighton.

This is genuinely amazing :D
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45048 on: Today at 03:11:22 pm
The issue now is, were in a position where we cant spend £40m on a flop. Those sort of fees and more mean we havent the margin for error other sides have with expensive purchases.

But in the same instance, we hear the line that Liverpool like the player but want to wait to see how they do in a better league etc, thus £20m players become £60m players. Isnt the margin for error greater and the upside greater if you sign two £20m players and one does become what you hope, a £60m+ player, even if the other doesnt?

We need to take more early risks. Players like Enzo Fernandez etc become less of a financial risk - albeit more of a playing risk - if you take that chance early. Theres players like Luka Sucic, Riedle Baku, Tyrhys Dolan, Chotard etc etc are all affordable at present and none would constitute a marquee signing or fee that tips the balance too far, yet all (Baku the likely exception) will probably be mistrusted until theyve had their next move. We need to take a few more risks at this end of the market.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45049 on: Today at 03:11:38 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:08:01 pm
This is genuinely amazing :D

Ah El Lobo taking tongue in cheek posts literally again. What a shock  ;D
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45050 on: Today at 03:12:33 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:11:38 pm
Ah El Lobo taking tongue in cheek posts literally again. What a shock  ;D

Ahh the Peter defence :D

clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45051 on: Today at 03:15:02 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:12:33 pm
Ahh the Peter defence :D


Peter knows you well.  :P
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45052 on: Today at 03:25:16 pm
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 03:03:27 pm
Hi fellah, I always am keen to look at your shortlist. I hope you don't mind sharing the names of those 7 or 8 you have in mind? Are Mudryk, Kvaradona (the obvious choices) there, for example? What is your take on Gvardiol (short, but a beast physically). MacAllister? Summerville?
Just seen this, put a few of the names in my post above but more than happy to share my thoughts, whilst caveating it with the fact Ive watched less football this season than ever before I would say. I still watch a few hours of highlights packages a week but my work has prevented it being my usual obsession!

Gvardiol is great, hell be top quality and he looks like a ready-made Guardiola CB and the Bayern rumours are already starting. Hes great on the ball and positionally solid though does need a bigger partner next to him. He looks like the player I thought Caleta-Car was going to be.

MacAllister is interesting, one of several really serviceable Brighton players along with Caicedo, Gross (I know, my phone lacks the accent that I can find) and Trossard. Hes hard working, technically good on the ball and a goal threat, all of which I like. Hes also on a free I believe this summer so theres opportunity there. Theres similar players I like more - Nicolas Dominguez at Bologna for example but hes certainly good enough to move to a bigger club. I dont see us in for him even though theres space in our squad for a mobile, technically good midfielder.

Mudryk - Ive seen him play a grand total of once - where he scored an absolute banger v Celtic, so Im not really positioned to comment. I know hes highly rated and looks a supreme dribbler though.

Kvaratskhelia - Great fun to watch, has been unreal for Napoli this season and destroyed us in the 60 mins or so he played in the infamous CL game from earlier this season. His G+A for such a young, brand new player to a top league is amazing at 6+5 in 12 starts, and his dribbling, passing and even defensive work looks on the cusp of elite. Hell cost someone a lot if Napoli will sell him. Hes one I really think is around to stay, he looks brilliant.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45053 on: Today at 03:26:29 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:39:47 pm
We need an additional full back, three new midfielders and a versatile forward option in my eyes.


I like the look of Mohamed Simakan at Leipzig, plays centre back as well.  But yeah Baku looks the standout right back option right now.
Jwils21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45054 on: Today at 03:30:45 pm
Just goes to show how wrong we were to not push through the signings of Dempsey, Konoplyanka, Reus, Alex Teixeira or Simao.

That's depth.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45055 on: Today at 03:32:25 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 03:26:29 pm
I like the look of Mohamed Simakan at Leipzig, plays centre back as well.  But yeah Baku looks the standout right back option right now.
Theyre doing a Mukiele again playing him out of position, but hes a high-potential CB by trade. He looks good, agreed. Has mistakes in him but what young CB doesnt?

Vinay - I didnt see the Summerville one. He was decent v us and opportunistic at the weekend but I saw more of him for Den Haag than I have for Leeds. Statistically he doesnt stand out but hes so young. Hes one I would advocate leaving for longer before thinking about. Leeds is a good place for him. On Leeds, Aaronson who I saw a lot of at Red Bull was fantastic against us this weekend.
Vinay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45056 on: Today at 03:53:53 pm
Thanks DS.
Question to everyone: isn't Riedle Baku too short to play CB?
It does look like we will need a Right Back sooner than later. Milner will be 38 or 40 soon, and Aaron Ramsey is nowhere to be seen... And who knows what will happen to Joe Gomez.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45057 on: Today at 03:56:26 pm
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 03:53:53 pm
Thanks DS.
Question to everyone: isn't Riedle Baku too short to play CB?
It does look like we will need a Right Back sooner than later. Milner will be 38 or 40 soon, and Aaron Ramsey is nowhere to be seen... And who knows what will happen to Joe Gomez.

Weve signed the sick note Aaron Ramsey? Dont we ever learn. ;D

However Calvin Ramsay played for our under 23s over the weekend.
Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45058 on: Today at 04:01:33 pm
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 03:53:53 pm
Thanks DS.
Question to everyone: isn't Riedle Baku too short to play CB?
It does look like we will need a Right Back sooner than later. Milner will be 38 or 40 soon, and Aaron Ramsey is nowhere to be seen... And who knows what will happen to Joe Gomez.

Think DS is talking about the lad at Red Bull.

Bsku is a CM/RB decent player and id guess slightly under the radar.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45059 on: Today at 04:05:41 pm
Ridle Baku I remember being immense a few years ago, like a non injured Keita. Seemed very much a Box to Box player. Haven't heard much of him for a bit has he dropped off in quality that much or just flew under the radar
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45060 on: Today at 04:06:53 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:25:16 pm

MacAllister is interesting, one of several really serviceable Brighton players along with Caicedo, Gross (I know, my phone lacks the accent that I can find) and Trossard. Hes hard working, technically good on the ball and a goal threat, all of which I like. Hes also on a free I believe this summer so theres opportunity there.

Not anymore - signed a new deal last week.

One player I wonder if we'll look at is Szoboszlai at Leipzig. I kind of assume we're closely monitoring everyone at Leipzig and Salzburg, and he's someone who was hugely highly rated. Seemed to go slightly off the boil last year (there was talk of a move to Spain) but is starting again for Leipzig and doing very well. I'm also a fan of midfielders who are 6ft plus, although he's more of a creator than a ball winner.
Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45061 on: Today at 04:07:21 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:25:16 pm
Just seen this, put a few of the names in my post above but more than happy to share my thoughts, whilst caveating it with the fact Ive watched less football this season than ever before I would say. I still watch a few hours of highlights packages a week but my work has prevented it being my usual obsession!

Gvardiol is great, hell be top quality and he looks like a ready-made Guardiola CB and the Bayern rumours are already starting. Hes great on the ball and positionally solid though does need a bigger partner next to him. He looks like the player I thought Caleta-Car was going to be.

MacAllister is interesting, one of several really serviceable Brighton players along with Caicedo, Gross (I know, my phone lacks the accent that I can find) and Trossard. Hes hard working, technically good on the ball and a goal threat, all of which I like. Hes also on a free I believe this summer so theres opportunity there. Theres similar players I like more - Nicolas Dominguez at Bologna for example but hes certainly good enough to move to a bigger club. I dont see us in for him even though theres space in our squad for a mobile, technically good midfielder.

Mudryk - Ive seen him play a grand total of once - where he scored an absolute banger v Celtic, so Im not really positioned to comment. I know hes highly rated and looks a supreme dribbler though.

Kvaratskhelia - Great fun to watch, has been unreal for Napoli this season and destroyed us in the 60 mins or so he played in the infamous CL game from earlier this season. His G+A for such a young, brand new player to a top league is amazing at 6+5 in 12 starts, and his dribbling, passing and even defensive work looks on the cusp of elite. Hell cost someone a lot if Napoli will sell him. Hes one I really think is around to stay, he looks brilliant.

Brighton just tied him down to a new deal last week.
Vinay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45062 on: Today at 04:20:08 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:56:26 pm
Weve signed the sick note Aaron Ramsey? Dont we ever learn. ;D

However Calvin Ramsay played for our under 23s over the weekend.
;D
Vinay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45063 on: Today at 04:23:23 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 04:01:33 pm
Think DS is talking about the lad at Red Bull.

Bsku is a CM/RB decent player and id guess slightly under the radar.
OK, yes, I did not read the proposition properly. Simakan is about the size of Gomez, but slimmer. How does France keep producing so many good defenders?
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45064 on: Today at 04:33:50 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:11:22 pm
The issue now is, were in a position where we cant spend £40m on a flop. Those sort of fees and more mean we havent the margin for error other sides have with expensive purchases.
But football doesn't work that way, and never will.

Even the best managers, got at best 50% success rate with their transfers, you can't just go "Guy A" or nothing because you don't want to take risks, when taking risks on a Mane, a Salah, a Robertson, a Wijnaldum is what got us to the top of the table.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45065 on: Today at 04:48:59 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 04:33:50 pm
But football doesn't work that way, and never will.

Even the best managers, got at best 50% success rate with their transfers, you can't just go "Guy A" or nothing because you don't want to take risks, when taking risks on a Mane, a Salah, a Robertson, a Wijnaldum is what got us to the top of the table.

Thats the point surely, that they were far less risky than signing a kid from Argentina or Brazil? Sadio had had two good seasons in the PL, Robbo and Gini one good season there but very good 'underlying' numbers at the same time and....Mo really wasn't any sort of risk on any level :D
Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45066 on: Today at 04:57:57 pm
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 04:23:23 pm
OK, yes, I did not read the proposition properly. Simakan is about the size of Gomez, but slimmer. How does France keep producing so many good defenders?

Ive no idea mate but they seem to have talent all over the place.

I think that due to a lack of money in the French league apart from the obvious one it kind of forces clubs to blood players early its bit like that in Germany too but they have more wealth for sure.

There is lots of good players around and the ones who as I say slightly off the radar are the ones to go for.

Madrid/City etc will know about them too but they are much more likely to focus on the flavour of the month or the £80-100m player.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45067 on: Today at 05:16:08 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:48:59 pm
Thats the point surely, that they were far less risky than signing a kid from Argentina or Brazil? Sadio had had two good seasons in the PL, Robbo and Gini one good season there but very good 'underlying' numbers at the same time and....Mo really wasn't any sort of risk on any level :D
The point is that we used to be good at being flexible at the market.

All those you mentioned were not our first choice to buy, we wanted Gotze instead of Sadio, Chillwell instead of Robbo, Zielnski instead of Gini and Brandt instead of Salah. When we failed to get our number one target, we moved on to get another player with no fear that the second choice is a downgrade or a "risk". We stopped doing that, if target number one is not available, we just carry on as if that area on the pitch is fine, when there must be a reason why we are targeting reinforcements in it to begin with.

On the other hand, we kept deadwood for so long when we used to move them on for decent fees before. Selling the likes of Skrtel, Sakho, Benteke, Solanke and Ings, obviously along with the insane money we got for Coutinho allowed us to maneuver a bit in the market and/or offer better wages. In the last three years, we lost Sturridge, Moreno, Lallana, Origi & Gini for free and we're losing Keita, Firmino, Ox and Milner next summer. All bar Milner might have gotten us a million here or there that would have went into the budget and helped. Instead we kept them on for a season or two longer and that meant most of the money that we had in the budget was allocated to contract renewals.

We steered away from what used to make us so good in the market, which resulted in us not wanting to take any risks and then we're seeing the fruits of that on the pitch now with the current performances. The blame lies with everyone within the club imo for this.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45068 on: Today at 05:16:16 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 01:47:39 pm
De Jong will have VVD next to him so I hope VVD convince him to join us.

which is why Hendo has to be in the England squad ....
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45069 on: Today at 05:21:50 pm
For the 20-24 age bracket, you're typically paying more for potential than actual production which is why we stopped buying there sans Konate and now Nunez. If you're not saving yourself anything really then you're better off taking the actual production and not just the hope for it. It's why our transfers are generally a success, as long as they at least do what they did at their previous club then we're getting a productive player and if they get even better in our environment then we're getting a deal.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45070 on: Today at 05:33:19 pm
Really good discussion on the Anfield Wrap about how our biggest strength has potentially become our biggest weakness. Namely, we have such a strong sense of unity in the squad, built on this everyone in it together approach, that almost nobody wants to leave. There's no risk of anyone being frozen out like at other clubs (a good thing) but ultimately that results in less squad turnover and ultimately loads of players leaving on a free because it's the only real way to move people on. So then you have less money coming in, and less space to recruit.
plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45071 on: Today at 05:45:55 pm
Not sure thats evident really as weve been selling quite well at times. Youth or fringe players have over the years been sold for decent figures. We could have sold some of our ageing players perhaps, but thats also not been a priority or preferred choice. So not sure if selling players has been our main problem.
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45072 on: Today at 05:46:44 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:33:19 pm
Really good discussion on the Anfield Wrap about how our biggest strength has potentially become our biggest weakness. Namely, we have such a strong sense of unity in the squad, built on this everyone in it together approach, that almost nobody wants to leave. There's no risk of anyone being frozen out like at other clubs (a good thing) but ultimately that results in less squad turnover and ultimately loads of players leaving on a free because it's the only real way to move people on. So then you have less money coming in, and less space to recruit.

That was a choice by the club as well though. We didn't have to offer extensions to any of them. I think if we offered much lower wages we would see more trying to leave as well. It's much more than just "unity".
WanderlustRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45073 on: Today at 06:29:02 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 04:33:50 pm
But football doesn't work that way, and never will.

Even the best managers, got at best 50% success rate with their transfers, you can't just go "Guy A" or nothing because you don't want to take risks, when taking risks on a Mane, a Salah, a Robertson, a Wijnaldum is what got us to the top of the table.

Liverpool has a much better than 50% success rate. Which I think is the point.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45074 on: Today at 06:30:44 pm
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45075 on: Today at 06:33:39 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:30:44 pm
https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1587145885015760899?t=zC0dick1z5hCykoGF8DB2w&s=19

"We'll go big next summer".

I'm all in on believing him though after he called the Sadio transfer first. Hopefully we do more than 1 transfer in January though!
plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45076 on: Today at 06:41:11 pm
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45077 on: Today at 06:43:47 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:30:44 pm
https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1587145885015760899?t=zC0dick1z5hCykoGF8DB2w&s=19

"We'll go big next summer".
I'm eagerly waiting for the lack of CL money to be used as excuse for not spending. As this moment, even if the incoming midfielder is prime Gerrard, he wouldn't be enough.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45078 on: Today at 06:46:16 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 06:43:47 pm
I'm eagerly waiting for the lack of CL money to be used as excuse for not spending. As this moment, even if the incoming midfielder is prime Gerrard, he wouldn't be enough.

Well maybe the players should have played better if they wanted replacioooh
