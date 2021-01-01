Hi fellah, I always am keen to look at your shortlist. I hope you don't mind sharing the names of those 7 or 8 you have in mind? Are Mudryk, Kvaradona (the obvious choices) there, for example? What is your take on Gvardiol (short, but a beast physically). MacAllister? Summerville?
Just seen this, put a few of the names in my post above but more than happy to share my thoughts, whilst caveating it with the fact Ive watched less football this season than ever before I would say. I still watch a few hours of highlights packages a week but my work has prevented it being my usual obsession!
Gvardiol is great, hell be top quality and he looks like a ready-made Guardiola CB and the Bayern rumours are already starting. Hes great on the ball and positionally solid though does need a bigger partner next to him. He looks like the player I thought Caleta-Car was going to be.
MacAllister is interesting, one of several really serviceable Brighton players along with Caicedo, Gross (I know, my phone lacks the accent that I can find) and Trossard. Hes hard working, technically good on the ball and a goal threat, all of which I like. Hes also on a free I believe this summer so theres opportunity there. Theres similar players I like more - Nicolas Dominguez at Bologna for example but hes certainly good enough to move to a bigger club. I dont see us in for him even though theres space in our squad for a mobile, technically good midfielder.
Mudryk - Ive seen him play a grand total of once - where he scored an absolute banger v Celtic, so Im not really positioned to comment. I know hes highly rated and looks a supreme dribbler though.
Kvaratskhelia - Great fun to watch, has been unreal for Napoli this season and destroyed us in the 60 mins or so he played in the infamous CL game from earlier this season. His G+A for such a young, brand new player to a top league is amazing at 6+5 in 12 starts, and his dribbling, passing and even defensive work looks on the cusp of elite. Hell cost someone a lot if Napoli will sell him. Hes one I really think is around to stay, he looks brilliant.