plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45000 on: Today at 06:48:47 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:41:29 am
The thing with transfers going forward now is that for years we have tried to craft this image of us not being desperate so we dont over pay. Now everybody knows we will be desperate so we will have no choice but to over pay.

Well we have been linked recently a lot with the latest hot streak players like Bellingham, Caicedo, etc.
Previously weve been linked with them but definitely not the top tier ones, like Salah and Mane. But also we were proudly talking about finding deals outside of that bubble, I.e Coutinho from Inter, etc.

Finding good players that for some reason have fallen in value. Players like Gabriel Jesus and Odegaard reminds me of the Coutinho deal a bit.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45001 on: Today at 08:58:28 am
Quote from: plura on Today at 06:48:47 am
Well we have been linked recently a lot with the latest hot streak players like Bellingham, Caicedo, etc.
Previously weve been linked with them but definitely not the top tier ones, like Salah and Mane. But also we were proudly talking about finding deals outside of that bubble, I.e Coutinho from Inter, etc.

Finding good players that for some reason have fallen in value. Players like Gabriel Jesus and Odegaard reminds me of the Coutinho deal a bit.


We obviously have strong links in Portugal due to Julian Ward, though of course we paid
good money for Darwin, so bargains may not be so plentiful.

All eyes on Benfica naturally.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45002 on: Today at 09:07:08 am
Said similar yesterday, but our ability to ID talent is still strong. Maybe Tchouameni and Nunez looked like slam dunks in the summer, but we'd presumably been watching them far longer. Konate is another - we looked past the more hyped Upamecano and got the CB we knew would suit us best. Then there's Jota, who was relatively unheralded at Wolves but has been a revelation for us.

So, my hope is that we know exactly who we need to recruit. And yes, we might have to go down the list a bit as I'm sure the likes of Bellingham will be unobtainable, but I'm confident we can get the right players in - if we're willing to take some more risk.

You'd imagine there's been some pretty strong back and forths between Klopp, Ward and Gordon over the past few months so hopefully they're on the same page with a clear plan for how to fix things.
PIPA23

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45003 on: Today at 09:20:46 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:23:02 am
If you could sign two players in January, what are you going for?

Bellingham and De Jong
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45004 on: Today at 09:38:53 am
De Jong is possibly the most gettable in January. The likes of Bellingham (not likely in Jan or in the summer anyway), Enzo Fernandez and Laimer all look to be still needed by their clubs post World Cup, though Laimer could still be had for a reasonable fee.

We need a versatile forward in January as well as 2 midfielders IMO.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45005 on: Today at 10:06:12 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:38:53 am
De Jong is possibly the most gettable in January. The likes of Bellingham (not likely in Jan or in the summer anyway), Enzo Fernandez and Laimer all look to be still needed by their clubs post World Cup, though Laimer could still be had for a reasonable fee.

We need a versatile forward in January as well as 2 midfielders IMO.

Maybe we can just swap Keita for Laimer. keita is probably the better player but he's never available so pointless.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45006 on: Today at 10:11:55 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:06:12 am
Maybe we can just swap Keita for Laimer. keita is probably the better player but he's never available so pointless.

Isn't Laimer out with a ligament injury? I would rather steer clear and find some midfielders who don't seem injury prone.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45007 on: Today at 10:29:16 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:11:55 am
Isn't Laimer out with a ligament injury? I would rather steer clear and find some midfielders who don't seem injury prone.

He does seem to have his issues with his ankles. Latest is an high ankle sprain. He has broken his ankle in the past so maybe it all leads from that? Apart from that he isn't out for any significant time with other problems.

lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45008 on: Today at 10:31:32 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:38:53 am
De Jong is possibly the most gettable in January. The likes of Bellingham (not likely in Jan or in the summer anyway), Enzo Fernandez and Laimer all look to be still needed by their clubs post World Cup, though Laimer could still be had for a reasonable fee.

We need a versatile forward in January as well as 2 midfielders IMO.

I think De Jong would be a significant boost for the team in January. He hasn't had the
best time at Barca but the skills are there. He's 25 and would bring a real calmness
to our midfield, especially in a "2" with Thiago. We should get Virgil talking to him in the Dutch World cup camp, maybe over some table tennis or a game of Uno.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45009 on: Today at 10:55:37 am
De Jong's perfect for us. His wages aren't
We should be signing the next De Jong ... and a ball winner to play next to him
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45010 on: Today at 11:37:56 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:55:37 am
De Jong's perfect for us. His wages aren't
We should be signing the next De Jong ... and a ball winner to play next to him

Milner, Keita and Ox's wage gone in the summer, so I think we can handle De Jong in January with a bit of
foresight.
Vinay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45011 on: Today at 11:44:45 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:55:37 am
De Jong's perfect for us. His wages aren't
We should be signing the next De Jong ... and a ball winner to play next to him
True, all that you say makes sense. From FSG's point of view though, this is what makes them go round in circles (and I think they are oblivious to that).
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45012 on: Today at 11:48:43 am
Watching some of his YouTube highlights for Blackburn (there's a lot of them), Tyler Morton has a lot of similarities with De Jong.  Just FYI.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45013 on: Today at 11:50:41 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:11:55 am
Isn't Laimer out with a ligament injury? I would rather steer clear and find some midfielders who don't seem injury prone.

It could be a risk. But he'll be leaving on a free in 8 months and it's our last chance to get anything out of Keita. It's probably worth the risk.

Assuming Leipzig would take Keita back of course and Keita would want to go there.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45014 on: Today at 11:58:50 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:58:28 am
We obviously have strong links in Portugal due to Julian Ward, though of course we paid
good money for Darwin, so bargains may not be so plentiful.

All eyes on Benfica naturally.

I said it in the summer, just as a pure hunch, that we'd end up with Enzo Fernandez in the summer rather than the others we apparently looked at seriously (Bellingham, Tchoumeni, Barella, De Jong, Gravenberch).

I still think this is the case, although I am not 100% ruling out Barella and De Jong if we can loosen the purse strings a bit.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45015 on: Today at 12:07:28 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:58:50 am
I said it in the summer, just as a pure hunch, that we'd end up with Enzo Fernandez in the summer rather than the others we apparently looked at seriously (Bellingham, Tchoumeni, Barella, De Jong, Gravenberch).

I still think this is the case, although I am not 100% ruling out Barella and De Jong if we can loosen the purse strings a bit.

With Benfica still in CL action, and the expected departures from our wage bill in the summer, would make sense.

Would take De Jong and Enzo in the engine room for Klopp Part II machine 👍 
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45016 on: Today at 12:08:46 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:58:50 am
I said it in the summer, just as a pure hunch, that we'd end up with Enzo Fernandez in the summer rather than the others we apparently looked at seriously (Bellingham, Tchoumeni, Barella, De Jong, Gravenberch).

I still think this is the case, although I am not 100% ruling out Barella and De Jong if we can loosen the purse strings a bit.

Enzo Fernandez will cost loads now. Doubt we'll be in for him, he'll have choice of clubs in UCL next summer and it's looking likely we won't be there.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45017 on: Today at 12:16:33 pm
I'm sure we're monitoring loads of players. Our ability to monitor the shit out of someone is unparalleled.

It's like me when I go to Harrods and check out all the designer stuff and then head to Primark to buy myself a £5 t-shirt.
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45018 on: Today at 12:18:54 pm
Almost want to not qualify so Klopp can go on that splurge and buy whomever he wants
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45019 on: Today at 12:25:15 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:08:46 pm
Enzo Fernandez will cost loads now. Doubt we'll be in for him, he'll have choice of clubs in UCL next summer and it's looking likely we won't be there.

He will cost loads but have low wages. We also have pretty good ties with Benfica it would seem. Also while other prospects are around (Bellingham, De Jong, Barella, Rice, Caicedo and Macalister to a lesser degree) he may be overlooked. Much like Darwin this may be an option to swoop in on him if we can afford the initial fee.

We would need more, a more physical presence in the middle, maybe Sanagre, maybe Kone, and I would also say either someone who is a more supporting box to box ala Gini, or a number 10 type midfielder, but I certainly don't think Enzo Fernandez is unobtainable.

Certainly of the people we looked at in the summer he is the most obtainable
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45020 on: Today at 12:25:41 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:08:46 pm
Enzo Fernandez will cost loads now. Doubt we'll be in for him, he'll have choice of clubs in UCL next summer and it's looking likely we won't be there.

Constant cycle of negativity versus possibility, this thread.
Let's wait and see, I like how we moved fast on Darwin Nunez last January, who's to say we are not already
working on Enzo for the summer? Not us on Rawk.
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45021 on: Today at 12:28:30 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:25:41 pm
Constant cycle of negativity versus possibility, this thread.
Let's wait and see, I like how we moved fast on Darwin Nunez last January, who's to say we are not already
working on Enzo for the summer? Not us on Rawk.

I think Fernandez is just not a good buy now. He seems a good player but Benfica will have his price at a level where the risk factor versus potential and known body of work is too great I believe. Hed cost a fortune.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45022 on: Today at 12:34:16 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:28:30 pm
I think Fernandez is just not a good buy now. He seems a good player but Benfica will have his price at a level where the risk factor versus potential and known body of work is too great I believe. Hed cost a fortune.

He's likely just going to get more and more expensive. We've already scouted him and decided to see him in Europe first. So we have eyes on him. Ultimately it will come down to what our scouts think on the price but I would be rather surprised if we are not still interested
RideTheWalrus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45023 on: Today at 12:37:45 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:50:41 am
It could be a risk. But he'll be leaving on a free in 8 months and it's our last chance to get anything out of Keita. It's probably worth the risk.

Assuming Leipzig would take Keita back of course and Keita would want to go there.

Both players will be free to negotiate with non domestic clubs come Jan 1st for free, there can be no deal to be made between the clubs about the players, that would make no sense.

Also Laimer has his heart set on Bayern allegedly
mkingdon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #45024 on: Today at 12:42:44 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 06:26:16 pm
Rice and Bellingham in January. Thanks   :wave

Anneka and Linda?
