Said similar yesterday, but our ability to ID talent is still strong. Maybe Tchouameni and Nunez looked like slam dunks in the summer, but we'd presumably been watching them far longer. Konate is another - we looked past the more hyped Upamecano and got the CB we knew would suit us best. Then there's Jota, who was relatively unheralded at Wolves but has been a revelation for us.



So, my hope is that we know exactly who we need to recruit. And yes, we might have to go down the list a bit as I'm sure the likes of Bellingham will be unobtainable, but I'm confident we can get the right players in - if we're willing to take some more risk.



You'd imagine there's been some pretty strong back and forths between Klopp, Ward and Gordon over the past few months so hopefully they're on the same page with a clear plan for how to fix things.