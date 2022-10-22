« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1120 1121 1122 1123 1124 [1125]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2238678 times)

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44960 on: Today at 05:28:31 pm »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 09:55:53 am
When Klopp goes we will be back to the days of Gerrard texting Kroos to ask him would he like to join . We are wasting Klopp time here.

Yeah. Thats one of the worst things about all this. We are squandering his time here. With a little more flexibility around how the club spends we could have another league title and CL in the cabinet.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,524
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44961 on: Today at 05:38:04 pm »
Genuinely shocked that were looking to sell Alisson, absolute madness
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,546
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44962 on: Today at 05:57:12 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:38:04 pm
Genuinely shocked that were looking to sell Alisson, absolute madness

I missed this? What happened?
Logged

Offline jack witham

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44963 on: Today at 05:59:52 pm »
Why the fuck would we sell Allison ?
Logged
Form is temporary,Class is permanent.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,427
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44964 on: Today at 06:01:20 pm »
Rumour i heard is its Trent who is up for sale. Madrid interested.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,524
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44965 on: Today at 06:02:55 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:57:12 pm
I missed this? What happened?

Apparently looking to sell. Heard it from a poster on RAWK called clinical
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,980
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44966 on: Today at 06:03:00 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:57:12 pm
I missed this? What happened?

Lobo happened. You so know he sees himself as professional troll right?  ;D
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,546
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44967 on: Today at 06:04:02 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:02:55 pm
Apparently looking to sell. Heard it from a poster on RAWK called clinical

Oh right, fucking hell, gave me a heart attack.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44968 on: Today at 06:06:55 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:02:55 pm
Apparently looking to sell. Heard it from a poster on RAWK called clinical

what he said was "I could see them pushing Alisson out the door to raise some funds."

a nonsense idea, 100% - but not exactly saying it was gonna happen, or that he'd heard it was gonna happen, or believes it should happen.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,524
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44969 on: Today at 06:20:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:06:55 pm
what he said was "I could see them pushing Alisson out the door to raise some funds."

a nonsense idea, 100% - but not exactly saying it was gonna happen, or that he'd heard it was gonna happen, or believes it should happen.

Im pretty sure clinical wouldnt just imagine some fantasy idea about our owners in his own head
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,775
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44970 on: Today at 06:21:15 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:38:04 pm
Genuinely shocked that were looking to sell Alisson, absolute madness
Good try ;D
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,008
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44971 on: Today at 06:26:16 pm »
Rice and Bellingham in January. Thanks   :wave
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,775
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44972 on: Today at 06:27:35 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 06:26:16 pm
Rice and Bellingham in January. Thanks   :wave
We won't get one of them let alone both ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,980
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44973 on: Today at 06:27:51 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 06:26:16 pm
Rice and Bellingham in January. Thanks   :wave

Call me crazy but in no way we spending over £200 million on two players.  ;D
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44974 on: Today at 06:28:10 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 06:26:16 pm
Rice and Bellingham in January. Thanks   :wave

We ain't spending £250 million to £300 million on two players sadly
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,980
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44975 on: Today at 06:37:44 pm »
That Greek journo who broke the Tsimikas news is saying we want 2 midfielders. But unless it's from the Greek league then I;m not sure how he knows more than the rest of us. We've been linked with Aguibou Camara from Olympiacos this past year though.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44976 on: Today at 06:42:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:37:44 pm
That Greek journo who broke the Tsimikas news is saying we want 2 midfielders. But unless it's from the Greek league then I;m not sure how he knows more than the rest of us. We've been linked with Aguibou Camara from Olympiacos this past year though.

Classic. Foreign journo gets the inside scoop on a particular transfer relating to a player from their country, gets a ton of engagement from Liverpool fans then all of a sudden is an expert on what the club is doing. Pretty sure Sega is still at it too.

Also no chance, surely, that we want a midfielder who is that only 5'5. Unless he's a Kante regen, and even he's taller than this Camara lad.

Signing two midfielders would be great. To be honest, I think the situation we're in is salvageable. Even if the signings come too late to get top four, if they're the right signings we can, IMO, be back near our best at the start of 23/24.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:45:12 pm by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,980
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44977 on: Today at 06:48:10 pm »
Oh i agree mate, just find funny that's all.  :D

I'm still shocked that kloppo never raided the Bundesliga since he's been here bar a couple of exceptions.  It's a market he should know from top to bottom and get info from various sources about up and coming players. Because outside of France the Germans look a good bet for the next gen players in Europe.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,087
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44978 on: Today at 06:58:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:37:44 pm
That Greek journo who broke the Tsimikas news is saying we want 2 midfielders. But unless it's from the Greek league then I;m not sure how he knows more than the rest of us. We've been linked with Aguibou Camara from Olympiacos this past year though.

Break out the Black Lace (if Nick hasn't done so already).
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,211
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44979 on: Today at 07:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:48:10 pm
Oh i agree mate, just find funny that's all.  :D

I'm still shocked that kloppo never raided the Bundesliga since he's been here bar a couple of exceptions.  It's a market he should know from top to bottom and get info from various sources about up and coming players. Because outside of France the Germans look a good bet for the next gen players in Europe.

He does, but it just hasn't worked out in some cases.  We were after Götze, but that didn't work out.  I think we were in for Goretzka on a free but he preferred Bayern.  Werner was all set to come here but for the pandemic.

A lot of the other players like Havertz, Bellingham, Sancho, etc are just way too pricy.  Other players may not be considered good enough for us.  Matip on a free, Karius for cheap, Keita, Konate, etc aren't bad business.  Perhaps we'll be taking a few more chances on younger, cheap talent there.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,524
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44980 on: Today at 07:11:14 pm »
The Bundesligas not been a great league to raid recently anyway
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,467
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44981 on: Today at 07:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:42:55 pm


Also no chance, surely, that we want a midfielder who is that only 5'5.

*rips Jay Spearing poster from the wall, hot tears burning his eyes*
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44982 on: Today at 07:48:39 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 07:44:50 pm
*rips Jay Spearing poster from the wall, hot tears burning his eyes*

 :D Keep it,we may need Spearing's energy in mf still.Be like a new signing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1120 1121 1122 1123 1124 [1125]   Go Up
« previous next »
 