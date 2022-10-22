That Greek journo who broke the Tsimikas news is saying we want 2 midfielders. But unless it's from the Greek league then I;m not sure how he knows more than the rest of us. We've been linked with Aguibou Camara from Olympiacos this past year though.



Classic. Foreign journo gets the inside scoop on a particular transfer relating to a player from their country, gets a ton of engagement from Liverpool fans then all of a sudden is an expert on what the club is doing. Pretty sure Sega is still at it too.Also no chance, surely, that we want a midfielder who is that only 5'5. Unless he's a Kante regen, and even he's taller than this Camara lad.Signing two midfielders would be great. To be honest, I think the situation we're in is salvageable. Even if the signings come too late to get top four, if they're the right signings we can, IMO, be back near our best at the start of 23/24.