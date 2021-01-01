« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2236067 times)

Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44880 on: Today at 12:25:28 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:10:58 am
We drew with West Brom on Boxing Day, Matip got injured and we went on to drop points in 6 league games. We even played Fabinho and Henderson at centreback against United at home. That was all in December and January.

Sorry I dont see any justification for why we didnt act sooner.

So you basically agree with me that it was during Covid, our underlying numbers were still good and no team bought a CB that we could have bought instead?
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44881 on: Today at 12:28:52 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:25:28 am
So you basically agree with me that it was during Covid, our underlying numbers were still good and no team bought a CB that we could have bought instead?

What? No i saw that we were losing to shite like Burnley, Saints, drawing to the likes of West Brom, Newcastle etc. with just one centreback (Matip) and was like could you please fucking sign a centreback.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44882 on: Today at 12:30:30 am »
So football is currently depressing and is going to end soon anyway so how about some baseless speculation on who we can get.

So, who should we look to get?

Does anyone think Neves would be a decent signing?

Is it time to be the team to bite the bullet and bring Tielemans in?

Is Caicedo outside our price range now, or got his eyes on joining Potter at Chelsea?

Do we need a more traditional number 10 to play with Nunez

Is Sanagre good enough for us?

Who should we get
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44883 on: Today at 12:33:03 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:23:22 pm
So if we sold Salah, Van Dijk, Hendrson and Fabinho the fan base would be chill?
Selling Both of the 6s which probably takes time to integrate into the system would be very short sighted.
Selling Virgil would be unideal also, Salah would rather keep. If Henderson more in the Milner role would be ok but generally not makes huge overall changes nd doing it slowly is better. You win titles but not making huge changes overall. Defense has mostly been refreshed, Same with the forward line, MF the one where it hasn't been yet.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44884 on: Today at 12:37:50 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:28:52 am
What? No i saw that we were losing to shite like Burnley, Saints, drawing to the likes of West Brom, Newcastle etc. with just one centreback (Matip) and was like could you please fucking sign a centreback.

So the actual circumstances being what they were mean nothing to you. How can you ever tell why things happen other than just because? I dont get it but to each their own.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44885 on: Today at 12:55:07 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:37:50 am
So the actual circumstances being what they were mean nothing to you. How can you ever tell why things happen other than just because? I dont get it but to each their own.

The circumstances I saw was us having one centreback (Matip) who was fragile as well. What were other circumstances?
Online DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44886 on: Today at 01:02:24 am »
OK, so anyone still defending their past views on no transfers should just shut the fuck up, because it's gone way past that debate now.

Those still saying that their is no money etc. should also shut the fuck up, because it's gone way past the point of debate on that as well.

All that should be on here now is who and when. The worry for me is we are dogshit and there is not a peep from the owners about fixing shit in january or even the modicum of a decent rumour about a midfielder.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44887 on: Today at 01:04:41 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:55:07 am
The circumstances I saw was us having one centreback (Matip) who was fragile as well. What were other circumstances?

In the middle of Covid, even with just Matip we had easily top 4 numbers and no other CB actually moved? Why am I even having to repeat myself multiple times. What a stupid interaction, I feel bad now.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44888 on: Today at 01:09:06 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:04:41 am
In the middle of Covid, even with just Matip we had easily top 4 numbers and no other CB actually moved? Why am I even having to repeat myself multiple times. What a stupid interaction, I feel bad now.

What does other centrebacks moving or not moving have to do with us? We needed a centreback. Also whilst I get the numbers thing, i dont care what the xG says, if your down to one centreback, you buy more.
Online cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44889 on: Today at 01:28:45 am »
Still think we should be paying whatever for Caicedo in January and then two more midfielders in the summer plus a forward. For example Kone, Fernandez and Mudryk in the summer would bring the athleticism and bring the age of the squad down
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44890 on: Today at 01:30:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:09:06 am
What does other centrebacks moving or not moving have to do with us? We needed a centreback. Also whilst I get the numbers thing, i dont care what the xG says, if your down to one centreback, you buy more.

Are you serious? If there is no evidence anyone was actually for sale then how can you sit there and stamp your feet about it?

We werent down to one center back, in fact the ones we refused to play ended up working better then what we could get.

Strange, again just a total waste of time having this conversation.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44891 on: Today at 01:33:25 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:30:39 am
Are you serious? If there is no evidence anyone was actually for sale then how can you sit there and stamp your feet about it?

We werent down to one center back, in fact the ones we refused to play ended up working better then what we could get.

Strange, again just a total waste of time having this conversation.

Er, we only moved for a centreback in late January after Matip got injured at Spurs and it was a deemed a long term injury. We basically went through a whole month of shit results and had no interest in buying a centrehalf (or at least one we trusted) until Matip went down.

Its the same as this summer, panic at the end.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44892 on: Today at 01:41:23 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:33:25 am
Er, we only moved for a centreback in late January after Matip got injured at Spurs and it was a deemed a long term injury. We basically went through a whole month of shit results and had no interest in buying a centrehalf (or at least one we trusted) until Matip went down.

Its the same as this summer, panic at the end.

You arent even addressing the point again. Just stop.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44893 on: Today at 01:48:05 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:28:45 am
Still think we should be paying whatever for Caicedo in January

I'm not convinced I'd be doing that. I'm sure he's good but what he does (which we definitely need) is pretty fungibile.. its way easier to buy an atheltic young dm than it is an elite 9 or gaol keeper for example .. .and you'd be dealing with a club who extract the absolute maximum when they deal with CL clubs
I also think there's an element of Brighton's system making dms look as good as possible - not saying he's not good but its not certain he's elite yet, plenty on here wouldve paid a lot of money for Bissouma (whose also a good player but probably not elite)
Online GreatEx

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44894 on: Today at 01:03:27 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:23:22 pm
So if we sold Salah, Van Dijk, Hendrson and Fabinho the fan base would be chill?

Hendo and Fab are unsellable because of their bloated contracts, so we can forget about that. I'd try to sell Gomez and let Matip leave on a free in 24,and look for one ready made CB in the 24-26 age range plus one younger prospect (Gvardiol?) to replace them. Also move Phillips on and let Fab be 5th CB as well as a 2nd choice DM. Hendo and Fab would be overpriced squad options but at least this summer's departures would offset that somewhat.

Salah is a tough one. Still indispensable at this point and has been in OK form lately, but if we change formation permanently then maybe he can help bring in the necessary funding.

VVD would stay in my scenario given the amount of defensive turnover. Surely he is not cooked already.
Offline Simplexity

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44895 on: Today at 01:17:19 am »
Honestly most of our players are at the age where their best days are well behind them. Recouping funds for most of them I would really not mind that much.

Only players I would never want to lose would be Ali, Trent, possibly Konate. Everyone else are either pensioners or have multiple question marks regarding them whether it be availability or ability.

However I don't foresee much changes. Alot of the players we have are on large contracts that make them unsellable. If we got in 2 new midfielders I would be ecstatic honestly. However I am expecting 1.
Online GreatEx

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44896 on: Today at 02:06:49 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:17:19 am
.

Only players I would never want to lose would be Ali, Trent, possibly Konate.

Diaz is the other untouchable for me. Maybe Jota, but I'm increasingly nervous about both his and Konate's durability. A lot of our success under Klopp is down to key players being ironmen, particularly the forwards and fullbacks.
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44897 on: Today at 04:38:57 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:25:28 am
So you basically agree with me that it was during Covid, our underlying numbers were still good and no team bought a CB that we could have bought instead?
If I remember correctly, Eder Militao had a falling out with Zidane and Madrid wanted to get rid of him, he'd have been a far better suitable transfer than Davies and Kabak.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44898 on: Today at 06:42:29 am »
I fear we're really going to struggle to attract top-level players with the state we're in at the moment and with owners like FSG.
Online plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44899 on: Today at 07:05:05 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:42:29 am
I fear we're really going to struggle to attract top-level players with the state we're in at the moment and with owners like FSG.

A couple of years ago we could have pretty much whoever we wanted. For sure its not the same anymore. We have to move down a couple of tiers now, but that doesnt have to be a problem. We can still get the likes of Caicedo from Brighton, a Diaz player from Porto or someone of our choosing from the French league for example. We shouldnt focus on the Bellinghams either way.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44900 on: Today at 07:12:00 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:42:29 am
I fear we're really going to struggle to attract top-level players with the state we're in at the moment and with owners like FSG.

What level are you referring to? Alisson, Van Dijk, Fabinho and Thiago were the only ones and they were signed ages ago. We havent really ever gone for the truly elite since.

That said lets not forget about what we have achieved. Plenty of top players would want to sign for us. Our issue is the budget and convincing Klopp and the transfer team a player is good enough. Dont forget that the manager and transfer team looked at our midfield this summer and felt there were only a handful of players good enough.
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44901 on: Today at 07:25:45 am »
Good idea to move Fabinho to back-up centre-back as he sure can't play in midfield any more, and he'd be hard to sell.

Let's *hope* Julian Ward comes of age this January. No point to his role if he doesn't question and determine transfer activity, over and above Klopp. All the evidence from analytics will be clear our midfield performance has fallen off a cliff and defensive stability is gone.

At least TWO deals from Portugal would be welcome in Jan.

Players will still want to join us and to support that another deep run in the CL will remind
everyone what Klopp's Liverpool is about.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44902 on: Today at 08:06:00 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:25:45 am
Good idea to move Fabinho to back-up centre-back as he sure can't play in midfield any more, and he'd be hard to sell.

Let's *hope* Julian Ward comes of age this January. No point to his role if he doesn't question and determine transfer activity, over and above Klopp. All the evidence from analytics will be clear our midfield performance has fallen off a cliff and defensive stability is gone.

At least TWO deals from Portugal would be welcome in Jan.

Players will still want to join us and to support that another deep run in the CL will remind
everyone what Klopp's Liverpool is about.


They are only hard to sell if we are trying to extract value. Also known as the Nat Phillips fallacy.
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44903 on: Today at 08:38:53 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:06:49 am
Diaz is the other untouchable for me. Maybe Jota, but I'm increasingly nervous about both his and Konate's durability. A lot of our success under Klopp is down to key players being ironmen, particularly the forwards and fullbacks.

Its missed given the focus around robustness and durability is understandably on the midfield but Jota has missed a crazy amount of football this season and last season.
Online cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44904 on: Today at 08:56:19 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:48:05 am
I'm not convinced I'd be doing that. I'm sure he's good but what he does (which we definitely need) is pretty fungibile.. its way easier to buy an atheltic young dm than it is an elite 9 or gaol keeper for example .. .and you'd be dealing with a club who extract the absolute maximum when they deal with CL clubs
I also think there's an element of Brighton's system making dms look as good as possible - not saying he's not good but its not certain he's elite yet, plenty on here wouldve paid a lot of money for Bissouma (whose also a good player but probably not elite)

We need a midfielder in January to hit the ground running (just running would be an improvement on our current options) so a player with experience of the league would be good. I don't see any other options around the league to be honest.

I've liked Caicedo everytime I've seen him- he is combatative, covers space well, progresses the ball efficiently and has added some end product. I think he could be the Wijnaldum controller we have been missing but with better tackling

In the summer we need two more, one defensive and the other a sort of Hendo runner tempo setter for the right hand number 8 position. I think that is the hardest position we need to fill- the ideal would be Valverde but that is never going to happen.

We also need to rebalance the forward line as I don't want to see Nunez or Jota playing wide. Firmino should be released and a pacy wide player who can play both side brought in- I think Mudryk profiles well when I've seen him.

All in we need about £200m gross spend in the next 2 windows I think on 4 players, maybe more if somehow we can attract an elite midfield option (Valverde, Bellingham for example)
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44905 on: Today at 09:04:43 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:56:19 am
We need a midfielder in January to hit the ground running (just running would be an improvement on our current options) so a player with experience of the league would be good. I don't see any other options around the league to be honest.

I've liked Caicedo everytime I've seen him- he is combatative, covers space well, progresses the ball efficiently and has added some end product. I think he could be the Wijnaldum controller we have been missing but with better tackling

In the summer we need two more, one defensive and the other a sort of Hendo runner tempo setter for the right hand number 8 position. I think that is the hardest position we need to fill- the ideal would be Valverde but that is never going to happen.

We also need to rebalance the forward line as I don't want to see Nunez or Jota playing wide. Firmino should be released and a pacy wide player who can play both side brought in- I think Mudryk profiles well when I've seen him.

All in we need about £200m gross spend in the next 2 windows I think on 4 players, maybe more if somehow we can attract an elite midfield option (Valverde, Bellingham for example)
FSG won't invest more than £30m of their own money.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44906 on: Today at 09:06:00 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:04:43 am
FSG won't invest more than £30m of their own money.

I mean, that £30m isnt their money, its the clubs money.
Online Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44907 on: Today at 09:06:26 am »
We need to buy somebody in Jan but im not sure we will do.

Can see Pearce going with "Keita/Ox looking great in winter training etc".

Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44908 on: Today at 09:07:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:06:00 am
I mean, that £30m isnt their money, its the clubs money.
Oh no! We need CL football next season to invest LOL or we'll go big next year...
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44909 on: Today at 09:09:01 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:06:26 am
We need to buy somebody in Jan but im not sure we will do.

Can see Pearce going with "Keita/Ox looking great in winter training etc".
£250k a week and they've barely played. Big waste of money those two.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44910 on: Today at 09:09:11 am »
We should treat January more like a summer though not sure how it works from the financial accounting side of things but it would be nice to do as much as possible in Jan and set us up for a good start next season. If that involves taking on some extra wages for 6 months and sitting a few soon out of contract players in the stands then do it.

Expecting "no value" "return from injuries..." etc though of course.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44911 on: Today at 09:12:58 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:09:11 am
We should treat January more like a summer though not sure how it works from the financial accounting side of things but it would be nice to do as much as possible in Jan and set us up for a good start next season. If that involves taking on some extra wages for 6 months and sitting a few soon out of contract players in the stands then do it.

Expecting "no value" "return from injuries..." etc though of course.

Keita, chamberlain, matip, Diaz and Jota will be like new signings. Just posted wait for the leaks in December :lmao
