I'm not convinced I'd be doing that. I'm sure he's good but what he does (which we definitely need) is pretty fungibile.. its way easier to buy an atheltic young dm than it is an elite 9 or gaol keeper for example .. .and you'd be dealing with a club who extract the absolute maximum when they deal with CL clubs

I also think there's an element of Brighton's system making dms look as good as possible - not saying he's not good but its not certain he's elite yet, plenty on here wouldve paid a lot of money for Bissouma (whose also a good player but probably not elite)



We need a midfielder in January to hit the ground running (just running would be an improvement on our current options) so a player with experience of the league would be good. I don't see any other options around the league to be honest.I've liked Caicedo everytime I've seen him- he is combatative, covers space well, progresses the ball efficiently and has added some end product. I think he could be the Wijnaldum controller we have been missing but with better tacklingIn the summer we need two more, one defensive and the other a sort of Hendo runner tempo setter for the right hand number 8 position. I think that is the hardest position we need to fill- the ideal would be Valverde but that is never going to happen.We also need to rebalance the forward line as I don't want to see Nunez or Jota playing wide. Firmino should be released and a pacy wide player who can play both side brought in- I think Mudryk profiles well when I've seen him.All in we need about £200m gross spend in the next 2 windows I think on 4 players, maybe more if somehow we can attract an elite midfield option (Valverde, Bellingham for example)