When we were peak Klopp, our best days came with the so called Brexit midfield; Hendo, Wij, Milner and Fab. There were often cries for a little more creativity which came sporadically in the form of Shaq or Keita. It could be argued that now, in the shape of Elliott and Carvalho, weve got the Shaq type (maybe not to his quality yet) but we miss the Brexit type. Fortunately for us, this type of midfielder is not massively pricey. If we could unearth a couple soon, then we can get back to those gritty, nasty midfield performances that allowed the front 3 and the full backs so much freedom. Now, who those hard workers are, I dont know but there will be some out there in that 23-26 age bracket wholl give us their three best years. Despite the rumours around Bellingham, Klopp sides from way back when, have never really been successful with a stand out midfielder like Gerrard, KDB, Scholes etc. This isnt demeaning what Hendo, Wij and formerly Bender and his pals at Dortmund could do, its just that you dont need to be an all round elite player to be integral to a Klopp midfield.



I'd argue despite that perception, that was an incredible accomplished midfield. I am not necessarily thinking we need creative super exciting players, but we still need a certain high quality. Hendo, Gini, and Fab were never flair players but they were all excellent at that they did, with Fab arguably being the best in the world in his role. Despite not being players like Thiago, none of them were 7/10 players either.I am all for a midfield of hardworking engines, we were very effective at our best, but that doesn't necessarily mean they were poor players.So I am all for Brexit players so to speak, but I would still want us to go for a certain standard of that.For example I don't think someone like a McGinn or a Ward-Prowse, or a Højbjerg like would be a standard we can aim for despite being generally average midtable PL players. Even for someone industrious, we need someone who is excellent at those dirty jobs.Also with how the set up is changing with Nunez now in place I do think we need at least one player who is a more creative player of a pretty high standard - a 10 or a box to box who can help find Nunez a bit more