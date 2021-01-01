« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:12:48 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:26:53 pm
According to some there was no better player than our current midfielders available in europe other than Tchouameni, if he had been mentioned by anyone in the summer they'd be shot down by the usual suspects
brilliant player but the ship has sailed on that one

But he was bought by Newcastle last January. No one was talking about him as he wasn't available.

Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:22:37 am
Yes and Lucas Paqueta and the Nunes that went to Wolves.
That's 3 players.

I thought they both weren't really setting the world on fire so far in the PL.

While we needed a CM in Summer I don't think either of those 3 are the answer - either because they were not available, or because they aren't good enough for what we want
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:01:46 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:12:48 pm
But he was bought by Newcastle last January. No one was talking about him as he wasn't available.

I thought they both weren't really setting the world on fire so far in the PL.

While we needed a CM in Summer I don't think either of those 3 are the answer - either because they were not available, or because they aren't good enough for what we want

The two who joined Wolves and West Ham; those are mediocre teams who have had problems. Joining Lfc is a different kettle of fish.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:24:52 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:12:48 pm
But he was bought by Newcastle last January. No one was talking about him as he wasn't available.

I thought they both weren't really setting the world on fire so far in the PL.

While we needed a CM in Summer I don't think either of those 3 are the answer - either because they were not available, or because they aren't good enough for what we want

If he wasn't available then how did they buy him? he's outstanding and was available for a very reasonable fee, so the argument used against doing anything seems hollow
 
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:44:41 pm
Just get a fucking midfielder in January!
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:15:52 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:12:48 pm
But he was bought by Newcastle last January. No one was talking about him as he wasn't available.

I thought they both weren't really setting the world on fire so far in the PL.

While we needed a CM in Summer I don't think either of those 3 are the answer - either because they were not available, or because they aren't good enough for what we want

Guimares is plenty good enough.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:50:03 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:15:52 pm
Guimares is plenty good enough.

Loads of people wanted him on here too. £33m + add ons was a bargain.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Red-Soldier

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:53:20 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:50:03 pm
Loads of people wanted him on here too. £33m + add ons was a bargain.

Yep.  Remember lots going on about him here.  He would be at least double that now.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:54:04 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:53:20 pm
Yep.  Remember lots going on about him here.  He would be at least double that now.

Easily yeah. Sigh. I can only assume we passed simply because of Tchouameni.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

red1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:03:45 pm
Why would they sell Guimaraes? it's not like they need the money. contracted to 2026. Sky reported at the time that there is no release clause. Not really read up on the speculation, but perhaps clubs are planting a seed to get him on a free in 2026 he will be 27 then.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:20:29 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:50:03 pm
Loads of people wanted him on here too. £33m + add ons was a bargain.

Think the midfield is past us waiting for real belters or world class talent. Id happily have some solid, 7 out of 10 options.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:20:59 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 04:03:45 pm
Why would they sell Guimaraes? it's not like they need the money. contracted to 2026. Sky reported at the time that there is no release clause. Not really read up on the speculation, but perhaps clubs are planting a seed to get him on a free in 2026 he will be 27 then.

If there is no release clause then there is no way we are signing him.
cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:55:28 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:50:03 pm
Loads of people wanted him on here too. £33m + add ons was a bargain.

It was but if the choice was Diaz or Guimaraes in January which would you have chosen? I'm happy we went with Luis (especially with how close we got to winning everything) and the problem was not moving on from Tchouameni in the summer to an alternative

I'd certainly want us to be after Guimaraes if there is clubs sniffing round him this summer
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:20:00 pm
Quote from: James... on Today at 11:17:45 am
Wouldnt touch Timber for CB. Hes a CB under 6 foot tall ffs. Asking for trouble in the Premier League.

Looks very good on the ball though so if we wanted to make him a CDM then yeah i could see it

Yeah, I'm not saying play him at CB. He can and has played as a DM. I think he may have also played RB as well.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:07:47 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:24:52 pm
If he wasn't available then how did they buy him? he's outstanding and was available for a very reasonable fee, so the argument used against doing anything seems hollow

They bought him in January. If you are talking about why we didn't go after him in the Summer, and people would have been shouted down if they mentioned him in the summer, it's because he wasn't available in the summer - he was just bought as the star player for the Saudi state.

Back when they signed him, while people were fans I didn't see many people clamouring for us to sign him back in January, more just comments of "Ah disappointed he is going there" bit no one really saying we should buy him because our midfield was doing really well.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:15:52 pm
Guimares is plenty good enough.

Yeah he is, and there was no way we could buy him in the summer since he was just bought by Newcastle 6 months earlier as their new big star
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:12:22 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:01:46 pm
The two who joined Wolves and West Ham; those are mediocre teams who have had problems. Joining Lfc is a different kettle of fish.

And they may have been not great for us if they aren't good enough, and there's not much shown from them at the moment that they are good enough.

We signed plenty of average players on the idea they would be better in a better team, and by in large they remained average.

We need a midfielder that's obvious, but there's nothing to say those 2 where the ones to get
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:18:45 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:20:29 pm
Think the midfield is past us waiting for real belters or world class talent. Id happily have some solid, 7 out of 10 options.

I would say we need better than that. We can't be as picky as we have been but we still need to be selective.

We would be spending a lot of money on the midfield so we need to get it right, but it most definitely cannot be the one guy and no one else.

We can't spend £100-150 million on a midfield (which is likely what we would have to spend on 2 or 3 midfielders) and end up getting players that don't lift us above those teams around us
