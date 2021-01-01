« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1112 1113 1114 1115 1116 [1117]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2221195 times)

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44640 on: Yesterday at 01:00:32 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:38:38 am
Edwards getting a large transfer budget to work with, over there? Deary fuck, I think I may reach for the whisky.

Dont want to go too far, but thats some depressing news.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44641 on: Yesterday at 01:35:04 pm »
We are a big club so it's fine for us to be linked but please maybe this can be the turning point to not talk about players like it was a foregone conclusion, because I was honestly miffed about how Bellingham was spoken about in these parts. He could still come here though, all is not lost until he signs elsewhere
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44642 on: Yesterday at 01:38:15 pm »
As for Edwards, I'm not going to lose sleep over it. I remember Everton signing the Leicester dude that bought Kante, Mahrez and Vardy for less than a happy meal, how that work out for them? Edwards is accomplished but the infrastructure at man utd is so rotten I don't expect him to be the gamechanger he was here.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,151
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44643 on: Yesterday at 01:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 01:38:15 pm
As for Edwards, I'm not going to lose sleep over it. I remember Everton signing the Leicester dude that bought Kante, Mahrez and Vardy for less than a happy meal, how that work out for them? Edwards is accomplished but the infrastructure at man utd is so rotten I don't expect him to be the gamechanger he was here.

No idea if hell do well or not but what does infrastructure mean in this context?  not trying to be difficult I just am not sure what would stop him being successful

Feels to me you need 3 things to be successful in recruitment 1) a top class coach (and coaches under him) 2) a sporting director that understands scouting and analytics 3) a good budget
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44644 on: Yesterday at 02:08:16 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:46:15 pm
No idea if hell do well or not but what does infrastructure mean in this context?  not trying to be difficult I just am not sure what would stop him being successful

Feels to me you need 3 things to be successful in recruitment 1) a top class coach (and coaches under him) 2) a sporting director that understands scouting and analytics 3) a good budget

It's a fair question.

I think it is probably still a shitshow over at Old Trafford behind the scenes. Case in point Ronaldo, what the hell is he still doing there? It was painfully obvious he would have no meaningful future under Ten Haag  and he was desperate to go but they still persisted and now look.



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:10:23 pm by Clayton Bigsby »
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44645 on: Yesterday at 02:14:13 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:46:15 pm
No idea if hell do well or not but what does infrastructure mean in this context?  not trying to be difficult I just am not sure what would stop him being successful

Feels to me you need 3 things to be successful in recruitment 1) a top class coach (and coaches under him) 2) a sporting director that understands scouting and analytics 3) a good budget

To be fair with Edwards under us, there was a humongous in depth analytics network helping him under us. He could install something similar in United for sure, but I don't think he is the mastermind, more the top of the organization.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,300
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44646 on: Yesterday at 02:33:12 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 02:14:13 pm
To be fair with Edwards under us, there was a humongous in depth analytics network helping him under us. He could install something similar in United for sure, but I don't think he is the mastermind, more the top of the organization.

He must have had a huge say in building that up though.

I am not worried, there are loads of players we were reported to have wanted, who went elsewhere to not that much success. Just shows coaching is just as important.

Ill be more worried if we have a march of the nerds from us to them.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44647 on: Yesterday at 02:37:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:33:12 pm
He must have had a huge say in building that up though.

I am not worried, there are loads of players we were reported to have wanted, who went elsewhere to not that much success. Just shows coaching is just as important.

Ill be more worried if we have a march of the nerds from us to them.

Maybe, he was here for a long time before it was made.

I always got the impression even while Edwards was here that the machine was more important than the man, and it wasn't necessarily all his idea to make it either, it was a collaborative effort from a number of individuals.

For example, isn't Ljinders involved with a lot of playing analytics and setting that up, which would go hand in hand with the scouting network - I remember a story of before the Spurs CL final we found the team that plays closest to them (Benfica B) and set up a bunch of friendlies, and the spearhead of that analysis was Ljinders.

I feel our analytics department isn't just a core of scouting and recruitment which has given us an edge, and that isn't just Edwards it's near enough the whole team across the board

Why I wasn't and still am not worried about recruitment after he left. I am worried about money allocated for recruitment, but we still pick out clear winners.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:42:35 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44648 on: Yesterday at 03:44:48 pm »
Anyone know why Edwards left? Could it be we were underpaying him? I suppose if we are scrimping on the transfer budget it would make sense to squeeze wherever else we could
Logged

Offline RideTheWalrus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,245
  • Urge to kill rising...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44649 on: Yesterday at 03:47:41 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 03:44:48 pm
Anyone know why Edwards left? Could it be we were underpaying him? I suppose if we are scrimping on the transfer budget it would make sense to squeeze wherever else we could

Official word is he wanted some time off with his family etc.

Conspiracies are aplenty though, like everything in football. Fell out with Klopp/FSG/tea lady, wanted to go to Chelsea/Nice/United/PSG/Real Madrid/Scunthorpe, unhappy with transfer spending/knew he couldn't do anymore, had an affair with John Henry, who knows what the next conspiracy will be!
Logged
Quote from: edge on May 30, 2015, 06:45:35 pm
Pretty happy with Arse taking it.

Disappointing.
[/quote]

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,298
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44650 on: Yesterday at 03:52:56 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 03:44:48 pm
Anyone know why Edwards left? Could it be we were underpaying him? I suppose if we are scrimping on the transfer budget it would make sense to squeeze wherever else we could

Because he had no money to spend.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,432
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44651 on: Yesterday at 04:02:40 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:38:38 am
Edwards getting a large transfer budget to work with, over there? Deary fuck, I think I may reach for the whisky.
United will be where we were between 2018-2022 in about two years if that is true. We will be 6th at best.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44652 on: Yesterday at 04:14:16 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 04:02:40 pm
United will be where we were between 2018-2022 in about two years if that is true. We will be 6th at best.

Not sure about that they love a "name" signing and most of them dont work.

By that time City/Newcastle will be the go to teams due to wages.

Pretty sure Edwards was here under Rodgers ???

Edwards did a good job no denying that but Jurgen Norbett Klopp is tje real driving force.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,834
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44653 on: Yesterday at 05:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:30:05 am
Told by who? I'm not sure it's correct, even if many fans have come to the conclusion. We know we tried for Tchouameni at the start of the window, and we know we tried for Laimer at the end so not sure how we can say we definitely put all our eggs in the Bellingham basket. Seems very clear that we've made (or are making) a big play for him but I don't believe the club would have felt it was in the bag or anything like that.
Linda tweeted it.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,906
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44654 on: Yesterday at 07:20:06 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 04:02:40 pm
United will be where we were between 2018-2022 in about two years if that is true. We will be 6th at best.

United will get it right eventually anyway, you can't spend what they do and mess up indefinitely.

Edwards is a good operator but every window was a farce until Klopp came in. It was Edwards and Klopp that worked well in tandem. Players like Gini or Robbo wouldn't have worked out so well with another manager. Bobby Firmino was a great buy but was going to be a flop under Rodgers. Between Edwards, Rodgers and the committee there was a raft of duds as well.

It was Klopp that made him look better.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,906
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44655 on: Yesterday at 07:23:48 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:51:20 am
Fekir and Alisson all over. Not a chance we were spending >£160m on Nunez, Tchouameni, Ramsay and Carvalho after spending £45m on Diaz in Jan. It's trurly madness that people think otherwise.

Not without a big sale, no. If we'd got a big offer for Mo then maybe.

The fee we were being linked with Tchouameni for back in May was far lower than he ended up going for us as well. The club briefed they were not going into any kind of bidding war, although it was already clear he was going to Madrid.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,230
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44656 on: Yesterday at 07:40:58 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:36:36 am
Henderson played 76% of league minutes last season.. so far he's played 61% of league minutes - he also didn't start the biggest league game of the season - so far so he is being used more as a rotation option already - without a CM signing.
More than that though if me sitting in my pyjamas looking at fbref and watching games can see his defensive ability has cratered then there's no chance Klopp and team can't see it (and that it started last season)

We can't prove anything either way about their plan.... but from what we know they wanted to do and what they are doing I think its decently clear the idea was Henderson would be a rotation option and a chunk of his minutes would be taken by a new 6/8 signing and playing an out an out AM more... the one that will have surprised them is Fabinho and that's given us a monumental head ache

More importantly - congrats on being in Cabo

Well just have to agree to disagree. If the club decided Hendo needed to play less and then they missed out on Tchouameni they still had another month to figure out how to accomplish that yet they did nothing which to me means they didnt have that as a plan. And as your noting Hendo is just one part of my point, Fabinho is almost unplayable right now and in no world did anybody expect that.

Cabo is amazing but expensive.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44657 on: Yesterday at 07:43:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:23:48 pm
Not without a big sale, no. If we'd got a big offer for Mo then maybe.

The fee we were being linked with Tchouameni for back in May was far lower than he ended up going for us as well. The club briefed they were not going into any kind of bidding war, although it was already clear he was going to Madrid.

We don't know that- we paid £65m for Nunez, Carvalho for £7m and Ramsey for £7m so all in £80m guaranteed. I think we could have done another Nunez esque fee in the summer on Tchouameni

A lot go back to the Coutinho summer as 'proof' we need a big sale but we earn approximately £130m a season more now. The Annie Road spend will finish this summer- we should have lots of room. Its important we look at value for money from the wage bill too, especially from injured and unavailable players- Ox, Naby, Bobby leaving should free a decent chunk off the wage bill.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,906
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44658 on: Yesterday at 07:45:15 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 07:43:33 pm
We don't know that- we paid £65m for Nunez, Carvalho for £7m and Ramsey for £7m so all in £80m guaranteed. I think we could have done another Nunez esque fee in the summer on Tchouameni

A lot go back to the Coutinho summer as 'proof' we need a big sale but we earn approximately £130m a season more now. The Annie Road spend will finish this summer- we should have lots of room. Its important we look at value for money from the wage bill too, especially from injured and unavailable players- Ox, Naby, Bobby leaving should free a decent chunk off the wage bill.

Factoring in Diaz as well though from Jan.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44659 on: Yesterday at 08:03:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:45:15 pm
Factoring in Diaz as well though from Jan.

Guess it depends on how you come at it- we only really spent on Konate in summer of 2021? So for the full accounts period probably a net spend of £60m coming out of the pandemic
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,104
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44660 on: Yesterday at 08:18:59 pm »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Yesterday at 11:30:25 am
Michael edwards going to united of all clubs does not look that great.

Is that confirmed?
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44661 on: Yesterday at 08:50:39 pm »
Mudryk's pace is crazy, beats people so easily. Could be very good if he gets the right move, we could do with another with massive pace.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44662 on: Yesterday at 09:02:58 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:50:39 pm
Mudryk's pace is crazy, beats people so easily. Could be very good if he gets the right move, we could do with another with massive pace.

Moussa Diaby on the other wing another young very quick tricky if a bit slight player,should be gettable if we're interested.
Logged

Offline James...

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44663 on: Yesterday at 09:13:18 pm »
Depressing that Nkunku is going to Chelsea.

He has Liverpool 2018-2020 written all over him. Would have been the PERFECT Firmino replacement.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44664 on: Yesterday at 09:28:41 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:50:39 pm
Mudryk's pace is crazy, beats people so easily. Could be very good if he gets the right move, we could do with another with massive pace.

40mins later I'm absolutely all in. Be furious with the club if we don't get this done.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44665 on: Yesterday at 10:14:29 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:50:39 pm
Mudryk's pace is crazy, beats people so easily. Could be very good if he gets the right move, we could do with another with massive pace.

What you are saying is we should sign him haha

Seen him a few times been good in games ive seen.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44666 on: Yesterday at 10:22:55 pm »
i was the first to call Mudryk  ;) saw him in Madrid around this time last year. looked quality.

Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,434
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44667 on: Yesterday at 10:27:55 pm »
Moukoko looks good at Dortmund and tracks back like a demon as well.

Already linked to us by unreliable scoundrels of course and he's at Dortmund so....lols.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,700
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44668 on: Yesterday at 10:30:17 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:22:55 pm
i was the first to call Mudryk  ;) saw him in Madrid around this time last year. looked quality.
What was he doing?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,873
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44669 on: Yesterday at 10:48:37 pm »
https://twitter.com/MelissaReddy_/status/1584995224551653377

Quote
Chelsea approached Michael Edwards to be their 'CEO of Football' - not sporting director.

He liked the scope of the role but timing wasn't right as he's on sabbatical by choice. No LFC clause preventing him from working.

The Man United link is fiction.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44670 on: Yesterday at 11:05:01 pm »
Quote
Its pretty clear now why Shakhtar Donetsk have turned down 30m bid in August for their talented winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. ⭐️🇺🇦 #UCL

Top, really top talent whos worth more than 45/50m according to Shakhtar.

Looks a superb talent but that is big money.

Prices are out of control Antony was 80m. Time for FSG to spend big
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44671 on: Yesterday at 11:26:18 pm »
was that bid from Brentford? they were linked with him.
Logged

Offline WanderlustRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44672 on: Today at 12:17:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:33:12 pm
He must have had a huge say in building that up though.


Nope. John Henry made his money with analytics. That was all an FSG initiative. They didn't get it right the first time (Comolli) but they had the conviction that it was the way to gain a competitive advantage and put the people in place that could make it happen.

Edwards was just the middle man between Gordon and the analytics team. Tell me Ian Graham has gone and I'll be concerned. Not before.
Logged

Offline WanderlustRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44673 on: Today at 12:22:06 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:46:15 pm
No idea if hell do well or not but what does infrastructure mean in this context?  not trying to be difficult I just am not sure what would stop him being successful

Feels to me you need 3 things to be successful in recruitment 1) a top class coach (and coaches under him) 2) a sporting director that understands scouting and analytics 3) a good budget

Not sure if all of those are strictly speaking necessary. You could have really good recruitment with a less influential manager if the manager is not the focal point of recruitment (at Liverpool he is, which works for us and so, great).

But one additional thing you need are the people to product those analytics insights that you need the sporting director to be able to understand.

To me those are the lifeblood people that really matter. Anyone can be a sporting director, by comparison. There are very few people other than Ian Graham that can be Ian Graham.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:23:49 am by WanderlustRed »
Logged

Offline WanderlustRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44674 on: Today at 12:30:14 am »
Quote from: James... on Yesterday at 09:13:18 pm
Depressing that Nkunku is going to Chelsea.

He has Liverpool 2018-2020 written all over him. Would have been the PERFECT Firmino replacement.

Or he could come over and look like the last RB Leipzig forward they signed that had a boatload of goals in the Bundesliga.
Logged

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,432
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44675 on: Today at 05:46:28 am »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 12:30:14 am
Or he could come over and look like the last RB Leipzig forward they signed that had a boatload of goals in the Bundesliga.
I still believe Werner was a victim of coming in with huge money under Lampard who had no idea how to use him. Had he come to us, he would have probably been as good as Jota as Klopp had an idea of how to use him.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590
Pages: 1 ... 1112 1113 1114 1115 1116 [1117]   Go Up
« previous next »
 