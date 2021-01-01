« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1111 1112 1113 1114 1115 [1116]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2217915 times)

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44600 on: Today at 08:30:05 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 07:33:00 am
But we were told in the summer we werent signing anyone because we were putting all our eggs into Bellingham next summer. So we gambled and hoped Bellingham would choose us next summer rather than his team giving us his word that he wanted to join us?

Stupidity and negligence on our part if thats the case.

Told by who? I'm not sure it's correct, even if many fans have come to the conclusion. We know we tried for Tchouameni at the start of the window, and we know we tried for Laimer at the end so not sure how we can say we definitely put all our eggs in the Bellingham basket. Seems very clear that we've made (or are making) a big play for him but I don't believe the club would have felt it was in the bag or anything like that.

I actually think the bigger issue is that the club feels top quality midfielders are thin on the ground. Think the main reason we didn't really go for someone else after Tchouameni (other than Laimer in the final week of the window) is that we just didn't think the alternate options were very strong. Or, as has happened before, the ones we liked were a bit underdeveloped and we wanted to be more sure before making a move - see the likes of Kone and Caicedo. That, IMO, is what Klopp meant when talking about wanting to take more risks.
Logged

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44601 on: Today at 08:36:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:15:58 am
I don't think we will need confirmation, I am pretty sure we will move on anyway. We probably have already moved on. After what happened with Tchouaméni we are not in a position to wait until the summer in terms of contacting players. Of course I don't believe we will sign anyone in Winter but will in Summer, but after what happened last summer i believe we will want some deals lined up now.

Im sure the confirmation is more for us hanging here on rawk so we dont have to see his name on every page.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,275
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44602 on: Today at 08:47:32 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:30:05 am
Told by who? I'm not sure it's correct, even if many fans have come to the conclusion. We know we tried for Tchouameni at the start of the window, and we know we tried for Laimer at the end so not sure how we can say we definitely put all our eggs in the Bellingham basket. Seems very clear that we've made (or are making) a big play for him but I don't believe the club would have felt it was in the bag or anything like that.

I actually think the bigger issue is that the club feels top quality midfielders are thin on the ground. Think the main reason we didn't really go for someone else after Tchouameni (other than Laimer in the final week of the window) is that we just didn't think the alternate options were very strong. Or, as has happened before, the ones we liked were a bit underdeveloped and we wanted to be more sure before making a move - see the likes of Kone and Caicedo. That, IMO, is what Klopp meant when talking about wanting to take more risks.

It will be interesting to see how they handle it. Normally they set themselves a high bar but lets be honest, you dont have to be a really top midfielder to get into our team at the moment. Are we going to bring ourselves to get those 7 out of 10 performers?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,275
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44603 on: Today at 08:47:55 am »
Quote from: plura on Today at 08:36:15 am
Im sure the confirmation is more for us hanging here on rawk so we dont have to see his name on every page.

Yep that is going to be fun.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44604 on: Today at 08:49:07 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:30:05 am
Told by who? I'm not sure it's correct, even if many fans have come to the conclusion. We know we tried for Tchouameni at the start of the window, and we know we tried for Laimer at the end so not sure how we can say we definitely put all our eggs in the Bellingham basket. Seems very clear that we've made (or are making) a big play for him but I don't believe the club would have felt it was in the bag or anything like that.

I actually think the bigger issue is that the club feels top quality midfielders are thin on the ground. Think the main reason we didn't really go for someone else after Tchouameni (other than Laimer in the final week of the window) is that we just didn't think the alternate options were very strong. Or, as has happened before, the ones we liked were a bit underdeveloped and we wanted to be more sure before making a move - see the likes of Kone and Caicedo. That, IMO, is what Klopp meant when talking about wanting to take more risks.

Agree. This is the problem we face though. We don't want to take the underdeveloped players, we wait one season and then they're worth so much we can't afford them due to the ridiculous market. So we wait again. FSG/The club want the likes of Bellingham for like £40m. Just not happening.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:50:40 am by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,275
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44605 on: Today at 08:53:58 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:49:07 am
Agree. This is the problem we face though. We don't want to take the underdeveloped players, we wait one season and then they're worth so much we can't afford them due to the ridiculous market. So we wait again. FSG/The club want the likes of Bellingham for like £40m. Just not happening.

That was different. The midfield landscape has changed for us in a way not even we would have imagined. Fabinho may well be finished, Henderson’s defensive game no longer exists and there was still talk about us wanting to keep Keita and unless we are just a bunch of trolls, that wont be happening.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:56:09 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44606 on: Today at 09:07:08 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:53:58 am
That was different. The midfield landscape has changed for us in a way not even we would have imagined. Fabinho may well be finished, Hendersons defensive game no longer exists and there was still talk about us wanting to keep Keita and unless we are just a bunch of trolls, that wont be happening.

We need a whole new midfield now. Thiago is the best player there by miles but considering his injury record he's a nice to have.

We should have been all over Guimaraes for £33m plus add ons. And we should have binned the like of Ox years ago. Keita, Ox and Milner need to go now and also would be tempted to sell Jones or Fabinho too. Even both if decent offers came in.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline James...

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44607 on: Today at 09:08:36 am »
The question id love answered is why can United spend like City yet we cant even spend like West Ham?

Take a look at the revenues. Our revenue is neck and neck with them and has been for a few years now and is expected to exceed them in the next accounts. They can drop £150m net every single season and nobody bats an eyelid. Yet the idea of us spending that even once is met with oh dont be ridiculous type responses.

Why can they spend and we cant? Their wage bill is higher than ours too so that isnt an excuse, and their loan repayment are higher too.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44608 on: Today at 09:12:07 am »
Quote from: James... on Today at 09:08:36 am
The question id love answered is why can United spend like City yet we cant even spend like West Ham?

Take a look at the revenues. Our revenue is neck and neck with them and has been for a few years now and is expected to exceed them in the next accounts. They can drop £150m net every single season and nobody bats an eyelid. Yet the idea of us spending that even once is met with oh dont be ridiculous type responses.

Why can they spend and we cant? Their wage bill is higher than ours too so that isnt an excuse, and their loan repayment are higher too.

They increase their debt to do it. FSG don't want to do that. They didn't even want to loan money for the training ground and anfield road end I believe both are being paid directly by clubs funds. It's keeping the club financially secure, but underinvestment means less money coming in through being in the best competitions and sponsorships reduce. SOmetimes investment is needed and it's been the case for a few years. Yes we've done brilliantly but it was all pointing to this happening sooner or later.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44609 on: Today at 09:32:09 am »
Wow I can't believe we aren't getting Bellingham, who could have possibly guessed this would happen?

Either the club is stupid or arrogant, not sure which I'd prefer.
Logged

Online lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44610 on: Today at 09:56:00 am »
It was obvious we weren't getting him. I just hope he goes to Madrid instead of Chelsea/City.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44611 on: Today at 10:03:59 am »
The media is partly to blame. Just like with Mbappe rumours. Rather than calling a spade a spade they made up reasons for the lack of squad planning from the management team and owner investment. We were probably never seriously in for Bellingham anyway.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,275
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44612 on: Today at 10:06:03 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:03:59 am
The media is partly to blame. Just like with Mbappe rumours. Rather than calling a spade a spade they made up reasons for the lack of squad planning from the management team and owner investment. We were probably never seriously in for Bellingham anyway.

The Echo will be gutted.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1111 1112 1113 1114 1115 [1116]   Go Up
« previous next »
 