« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1111 1112 1113 1114 1115 [1116]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2217596 times)

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44600 on: Today at 08:30:05 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 07:33:00 am
But we were told in the summer we werent signing anyone because we were putting all our eggs into Bellingham next summer. So we gambled and hoped Bellingham would choose us next summer rather than his team giving us his word that he wanted to join us?

Stupidity and negligence on our part if thats the case.

Told by who? I'm not sure it's correct, even if many fans have come to the conclusion. We know we tried for Tchouameni at the start of the window, and we know we tried for Laimer at the end so not sure how we can say we definitely put all our eggs in the Bellingham basket. Seems very clear that we've made (or are making) a big play for him but I don't believe the club would have felt it was in the bag or anything like that.

I actually think the bigger issue is that the club feels top quality midfielders are thin on the ground. Think the main reason we didn't really go for someone else after Tchouameni (other than Laimer in the final week of the window) is that we just didn't think the alternate options were very strong. Or, as has happened before, the ones we liked were a bit underdeveloped and we wanted to be more sure before making a move - see the likes of Kone and Caicedo. That, IMO, is what Klopp meant when talking about wanting to take more risks.
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44601 on: Today at 08:36:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:15:58 am
I don't think we will need confirmation, I am pretty sure we will move on anyway. We probably have already moved on. After what happened with Tchouaméni we are not in a position to wait until the summer in terms of contacting players. Of course I don't believe we will sign anyone in Winter but will in Summer, but after what happened last summer i believe we will want some deals lined up now.

Im sure the confirmation is more for us hanging here on rawk so we dont have to see his name on every page.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1111 1112 1113 1114 1115 [1116]   Go Up
« previous next »
 