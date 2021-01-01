« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44560 on: Yesterday at 04:19:49 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 04:17:41 pm
Getting Bellingham is the only thing that could partially explain the colossal screw up around the midfield this summer. If we dont get him, we dropped the ball in midfield, turned into a top 6 (4 if were lucky) club and still didnt bring in Bellingham. A whole summer of failing to bring in a midfielder for nothing.

clinical, Im still with Lobo on this. Theres no way we failed to sign Tchouameni and then thought, actually lets blow our transfer kitty on a no. 9 instead. Thatd be mental. Far more likely we werent as a club willing to pull the trigger on available/ gettable CMs at the price we were quoted. Hence Klopps, Id sometimes like is to take more risks comment. Were so desperate to make sure our signings are guaranteed hits that weve left ourselves criminally short.

Just one question about that last paragraph, who exactly in the club is saying no in terms of taking more risks? If Klopp and his transfer team come to them and say we want to sign a player who they think is good enough, who is saying to them no, Bellingham or anybody else is better?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44561 on: Yesterday at 04:21:40 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 04:12:01 pm
He can say "all at once" if he likes but this goes a back a few windows. A reminder of who we signed in a Summer Transfer Window after having won the Champions League in Madrid and finished 2nd in the Premier League:


  • Harvey Elliott
  • Sepp van den Berg

Yeah the failure to properly do succession planning with this team is a joke. You can wait for ages to sign replacements if you like but it forces you into a big summer (which weve been told is coming for years). Its a risk because you need those signings to hit the ground running but its one way to go. What you absolutely cant do is hold fire for several seasons on the changes that will become necessary but then refuse to bite the bullet and make the bigger changes once theyre clearly necessary.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44562 on: Yesterday at 04:21:42 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 04:13:41 pm
It would be absolute and utter negligence if you dont sign at least one midfielder in the first week of January. Not a last minute attempt like we did with Arthur who pretty much doesnt solve anything in there where it comes to power and athleticism which is missing.

I would hope were working hard trying to get something lined up for the window opening.

Agreed, there's absolutely no excuse, we've had months to prepare, (years really but I'll be generous to the club), months of shambolic midfield displays if we needed any more evidence and there's plenty of quality out there that will be available at the right price. Someone has to be in early ready for Brighton in mid January. Think there's a serious problem somewhere if we can't identify at least 1 CM to come in during Jan whether that's financial, scouting or whatever.

You'd hope this window is sort of treated like a summer window too given it feels like there's a full season still from Jan, a new signing could still start 21 league games and as laughable as it sounds at this moment there's a CL there for the winning if we get things right.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44563 on: Yesterday at 04:24:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:19:49 pm
Just one question about that last paragraph, who exactly in the club is saying no in terms of taking more risks? If Klopp and his transfer team come to them and say we want to sign a player who they think is good enough, who is saying to them no, Bellingham or anybody else is better?

Speculation obviously but I think were too cautious around transfers in that we want to pay the right fee for a player rather than be fleeced and we want to buy players who are sure things (when the fee is bigger, were obviously capable of Minamino signings and youngsters too). This means that unless were really happy with the fee and very convinced the player is a sure thing, we wont purchase. Obviously there is much that is right about this. But when Klop really wants a midfielder, and its clear we really need a midfielder to know nothings on a forum, you cannot be failing to bring in a midfielder owing to your cautious strategy. If the sure thing goes elsewhere, and the other sure thing isnt gettable, and the other players on a list are raw/ expensive, you still have to do something because you cannot allow one part of the system to be left as weak as weve left it. Maybe Klopp failed to realise/ communicate how badly we needed someone(s).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44564 on: Yesterday at 04:25:04 pm »
Mbappe's new contract at PSG has been leaked, it is ridiculous ;D

I hope Pete finally realises we were never in for him.

The deal consists of two years with an extra season as an option, which can only be triggered by Mbappé himself. It has no performance-related clauses (Champions League or Ballon dOr bonuses, for instance). He tripled his salary to 6m a month (2.7m after tax). His signing-on bonus of 180m is payable over three instalments due every July, and Mbappé will receive the full sum even if he leaves early. Added to this will be a loyalty bonus of 70m at the end of the summer should he stay on, increasing by 10m for every season he remains at the club. Overall, the World Cup winner takes home about 45% of the figures in his contract  which takes up a quarter of the clubs budget  after taxes.


https://www.getfootballnewsfrance.com/2022/kylian-mbappe-to-earn-e630m-gross-salary-at-psg-over-three-years/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44565 on: Yesterday at 04:26:39 pm »
Id love us to get Bellingham. I think hed be world class for 7/8/9 years but it isnt a monster blow not to get him if he goes to Madrid. Assuming they target other top talents in midfield.

The likes of Virgil and Alisson were such unique players I dont think they could be compensated for if we missed them. Bellingham though I think as incredible as he is can be compensated for by team structure and tactics. The things Virg and Ali are so unique you cant compensate with tactics. But in midfield, I think weve saw that with a certain structure we can make up for not having a 10/10 generational player in there. Our peak was 2018-2020 and we never had one.

Find 3 top talents who offer physical and technical security, and move back to our previous tactics and I dont think missing out on Bellingham will be looked back on as a what if even though I think as an individual hell become the best box to box goalscoring midfielder of his generation.

Sign three midfielders who can help set the team up to succeed, much like Hendo/Fab/Gini did back in the day, and well be fine. Who those 3 are Im not sure, especially at DM. Moises Caceido for one of the 8 slots seems the perfect Gini style midfielder of getting up and down with strong running and having technical security. The other two, I dont know who would be ready to come in and from day one be a top midfielder for us. Whether wed go after a mid 20s player like De Jong or Barella, or wed rather have an early 20s development player like Kone will be interesting.
 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44566 on: Yesterday at 04:27:46 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 04:05:09 pm
And on this view all outlets continually linking us to Jude Bellingham have merely been inflaming the fume from our fans.

Just saw this on the rebuild prospects too:


Some players who can sign pre contracts (free) in 2 months:
Youri Tielemans
Konrad Laimer
Alexis McAllister
Marco Asensio
Ngolo
Leandro Trossard
Evan Ndicka
Soyuncu
Memphis
Ale Grimaldo
Marcus Thuram
Jefferson Lerma
Todd Cantwell
Paulinho
Moussa Dembele
Houssem Aouar

Why do people fixate on January for ending contracts? Sure they can sign one, but they can't play for us until the summer. In practice being able to sign a pre-contract is not hugely relevant as players' agents tend to negotiate these things far in advance of January, and it is only a matter of public confirmation from January onwards (and they tend not to anyway).

The contracts expire in the summer. Being "able" to approach them to negotiate a contract is just noise. It doesn't reflect the reality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44567 on: Yesterday at 04:34:43 pm »
The way Real Madrid have renegerated is mighty impressive. When Benzema drops off they pretty much only need to replace him. Got a new midfield full of monsters, 2 of the best young Brazilians, a new defence and Courtois at his peak. Would take a lot to not join them. They pay mega money, beautiful city and probably the best club in terms of likelihood to dominate in upcoming years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44568 on: Yesterday at 04:38:09 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:13:10 pm
A need for a midfielder doesnt equate to Henderson playing less automatically. You can infer it but there is no way to prove it. Which if my point was this season was basically set once Henderson and Fabinho were getting major minutes then its still a valid point.

I have to check because this reads like nonsense which I don't think you mean .. are you saying if we'd signed Tchouameni (or insert other first team level CM in here) Henderson would not have played less minutes this season?

(just had a look and he's playing less minutes than last season without us signing anyone so....)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44569 on: Yesterday at 04:50:29 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:34:43 pm
The way Real Madrid have renegerated is mighty impressive. When Benzema drops off they pretty much only need to replace him. Got a new midfield full of monsters, 2 of the best young Brazilians, a new defence and Courtois at his peak. Would take a lot to not join them. They pay mega money, beautiful city and probably the best club in terms of likelihood to dominate in upcoming years.
If we had not of arsed about we could of had that midfield . Tchouameni could have been easily got before Mbappe fucked them off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44570 on: Yesterday at 04:55:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:19:49 pm
Just one question about that last paragraph, who exactly in the club is saying no in terms of taking more risks? If Klopp and his transfer team come to them and say we want to sign a player who they think is good enough, who is saying to them no, Bellingham or anybody else is better?

Mike Gordon
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44571 on: Yesterday at 04:57:19 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 04:17:41 pm
Getting Bellingham is the only thing that could partially explain the colossal screw up around the midfield this summer. If we dont get him, we dropped the ball in midfield, turned into a top 6 (4 if were lucky) club and still didnt bring in Bellingham. A whole summer of failing to bring in a midfielder for nothing.

clinical, Im still with Lobo on this. Theres no way we failed to sign Tchouameni and then thought, actually lets blow our transfer kitty on a no. 9 instead. Thatd be mental. Far more likely we werent as a club willing to pull the trigger on available/ gettable CMs at the price we were quoted. Hence Klopps, Id sometimes like is to take more risks comment. Were so desperate to make sure our signings are guaranteed hits that weve left ourselves criminally short.

We've done it before with Alisson and Fekir. no way we would have signed both that summer. If we had signed Tchouameni and Mane left we would have waited to sign an attacker. Just my opinion. But we would have said Diaz was the Mane replacement anyway. We will never sign two expensive players in the same summer without a big sale. FSG won't take that kind of risk. Signing Tchouameni and Nunez in the same summer would have meant FSG doing something they've never done before.

As I've said the downside of Klopp for FSG he's raised fan expectations. There's now 6 clubs who will invest much more than us. Our best chance of getting back up there is to repeat how Klopp made this team. Took him 4 years but it's going to be even more difficult with Newcastle, Arsenal and Spurs all spending big.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44572 on: Yesterday at 05:00:13 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 02:56:53 pm
Yup don't really disagree with any of that - I think its noteworthy that Klopp put Elliot in pre injury last season as first choice... then did it again this season and (contrary to his reputation) he doesn't like starting young players ... my gut feel is that he wanted to transition the system to on with more attacking passing in midfield. Thiago was the first indication as his is continued faith in Keita and then Elliot. All of this would be as a response to our press being made redundant by the amount teams were dropping off / bus parking vs us a couple of years ago
My point is that an assessment of what our 4-3-3 is as being conditional on 2 defensive 8s is probably a bit out of date - the problem is now I honestly have no fucking idea what we're trying to do. This weird 442 hybrid looks pretty bad to me and our defensive problems seem permenant no matter what the line up.So it becomes tough to be definitive on Harveys role and whether we can get away with his defensive limitations (as he is today rather than in 3 years) without knowing what system we're playing.
If we're playing an actual 442 and want the wide midifelders to be wide then that suits him far less than the AM in a 433 for example... 

As this is the transfer thread I don't know where it leaves our planning / buying either and the club seemed decently confused about it in the summer.
There probably isn't a single midfielder on the books you could be confident of being first choice 2 seasons from at a 'top 4' club level which is decently terrifying

Yep agree with a lot of this, particularly around have no clue what our system even is anymore. You look at the midfielders we've ended up with and they're all so different to one another, and not in a good "oh we have different options for different scenarios way", but in a what the fuck was the plan way. It's hard to look at any selection of three and argue they compliment each other.

The worry for me is we need to now go and re-build the midfield, but Harvey's role influences what we do - if he's ear-marked for that RCM spot it arguably changes what we need from a DM and maybe even LCM/FB. Mind you he's not alone in that respect to be fair, the same applies to others - if we're sticking with Fabinho or Henderson as #6s, I think we probably need to go out and buy a new athletic box-to-box RCM (maybe even LCM). Is the long-term plan to replace Thiago with a similar player (difficult) or go back to a more Wijnaldum-like player, and what impact does that have on the midfield as a unit? Hell what is the short-term plan there, because he'll miss plenty of games in a given season.

As much as it maybe seems like I'm singling Elliott out, it's partly because alongside Jones, he will be our only "midfielder" under 30 this time next year and so he represents the future direction of the side. I think if he were part of a more settled midfield group, we'd have all the time in the world to figure out what his best role is and therefore what else we needed to add. As it is, the midfield is on its knees and needs an urgent overhaul if we are to stay competitive. As talented as he, it feels a bit of a risk to build the next midfield around Elliott when he's started about 10 games there with mixed success - could be we have 1/3 of our next great midfield for a pittance - I hope it turns out that way. But equally that might not happen. We've left ourselves in a position where we are far too reliant on the adaptation of a young player and I don't think it benefits us or him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44573 on: Yesterday at 05:24:43 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 03:51:09 pm
Good, rather them than City or Chelsea. Let's be honest we didn't stand a chance anyway.
Well said. The sooner we accept our status as a B-list club and leave the likes of Real, Man City and Chelsea to fight for trophies while we patiently hope for a domestic cup every few years, the better. We'll always have the memories of being a major club to comfort us. Just like Everton.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44574 on: Yesterday at 05:31:08 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44575 on: Yesterday at 06:08:19 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44576 on: Yesterday at 06:21:58 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44577 on: Yesterday at 07:10:48 pm »
Mac Allister has just signed a long-term extension so there goes that particular option. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44578 on: Yesterday at 07:11:01 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 03:51:57 pm
You say that but again that club didnt do that. The people that get paid to make these decisions decided otherwise. Just because it turned out in the worst possible way doesnt change that. There was nothing being done to replace Henderson.
No, correct, but my point is, there should have been. Both then and still now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44579 on: Yesterday at 07:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:34:43 pm
The way Real Madrid have renegerated is mighty impressive. When Benzema drops off they pretty much only need to replace him. Got a new midfield full of monsters, 2 of the best young Brazilians, a new defence and Courtois at his peak. Would take a lot to not join them. They pay mega money, beautiful city and probably the best club in terms of likelihood to dominate in upcoming years.
All while renovating their stadium, which is the excuse used by some for our owners not spending to refresh our squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44580 on: Yesterday at 07:14:47 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 07:12:26 pm
All while renovating their stadium, which is the excuse used by some for our owners not spending to refresh our squad.
That can only stand up for so long. Main stand, training ground, ARE. In terms of infrastructure fair play to FSG but theyre out of answers very soon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44581 on: Yesterday at 08:02:03 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 07:12:26 pm
All while renovating their stadium, which is the excuse used by some for our owners not spending to refresh our squad.

They keep selling their lands and assets to pay for it.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44582 on: Yesterday at 08:11:53 pm »
Just watching West Ham vs Bournemouth and Adam Smith has always impressed me. Wouldn't be against us signing him next summer. Plus he could double up as our Finance Director, which might please some people given all the complaints about FSG's lack of spending.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44583 on: Yesterday at 08:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:02:03 pm
They keep selling their lands and assets to pay for it.  ;D
That's Barca, not Madrid
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44584 on: Yesterday at 09:32:36 pm »
 ;D
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:11:53 pm
Just watching West Ham vs Bournemouth and Adam Smith has always impressed me. Wouldn't be against us signing him next summer. Plus he could double up as our Finance Director, which might please some people given all the complaints about FSG's lack of spending.

 ;D ;D :evil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44585 on: Yesterday at 10:22:26 pm »
Rice had another good 2nd half tonight.

Looks certain to go Chelsea to replace Kante to me.

He'd walk into our side he has really improved last year or so.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44586 on: Yesterday at 11:03:33 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 04:05:09 pm
And on this view all outlets continually linking us to Jude Bellingham have merely been inflaming the fume from our fans.

Just saw this on the rebuild prospects too:


Some players who can sign pre contracts (free) in 2 months:
Youri Tielemans
Konrad Laimer
Alexis McAllister
Marco Asensio
Ngolo
Leandro Trossard
Evan Ndicka
Soyuncu
Memphis
Ale Grimaldo
Marcus Thuram
Jefferson Lerma
Todd Cantwell
Paulinho
Moussa Dembele
Houssem Aouar

You could make at least a European and maybe a Champions League team out of the free transfers this summer. It's wild.

IMO Tielemans and Thuram would be the best signings for Liverpool that would fill needs with players that are good enough to play for us. Aside from Moukoko, of course. I kind of doubt 2 forwards will be signed though unless Salah is sold.

I like Ndicka also but not sure where he fits unless Matip gets sold or something.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44587 on: Yesterday at 11:16:43 pm »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Yesterday at 04:50:29 pm
If we had not of arsed about we could of had that midfield . Tchouameni could have been easily got before Mbappe fucked them off.

This is probably not true. It's not like Madrid hadn't been talking to Tchouameni's agents before the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44588 on: Yesterday at 11:43:45 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 04:05:09 pm
And on this view all outlets continually linking us to Jude Bellingham have merely been inflaming the fume from our fans.

Just saw this on the rebuild prospects too:


Some players who can sign pre contracts (free) in 2 months:
Youri Tielemans
Konrad Laimer
Alexis McAllister
Marco Asensio
Ngolo
Leandro Trossard
Evan Ndicka
Soyuncu
Memphis
Ale Grimaldo
Marcus Thuram
Jefferson Lerma
Todd Cantwell
Paulinho
Moussa Dembele
Houssem Aouar

Alexis McAllister please. I would be happy if we paid 40m to get him let alone on free. Him replacing Chamberlain and Naby is good business, not only he is a good midfielder who can press well and defend but also a goal threat.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44589 on: Yesterday at 11:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:43:45 pm
Alexis McAllister please. I would be happy if we paid 40m to get him let alone on free. Him replacing Chamberlain and Naby is good business, not only he is a good midfielder who can press well and defend but also a goal threat.
Best get that £40m ready, hes just signed a new deal  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44590 on: Today at 12:54:39 am »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:22:26 pm
Rice had another good 2nd half tonight.

Looks certain to go Chelsea to replace Kante to me.

He'd walk into our side he has really improved last year or so.

And hell be way too expensive for us, West Ham will want Bellingham money for Declan Rice.
