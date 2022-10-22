« previous next »
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:48:38 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 06:46:09 pm
And what is his best position?

He came off a huge injury in December of last year, and yet he didn't play a single minute between February and the Southampton game in May IIRC.
Why does he need a "best position" at 19? He played completely different role for Blackburn and is being used in different ways for us.

Why the fuck would he play in that time frame after such an injury unless needed ( out of options).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:00:37 pm by The G in Gerrard »
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:57:15 pm
Ah I see we've continued today in a completely calm and reasonable manner. Love to see it.

Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 07:24:31 am
Absolute rubbish. If our recruitment team couldnt find a midfielder that was more suited to our midfield than a 32 year old Jordan Henderson, then the problems run deeper than any of us could imagine. We havent evolved and the obvious issues around that are being borne out on the pitch. We can debate until the cows come home but the on field performances show that we simply arent good enough to be a title contender.

You're equating how the season has turned out and what the situation was during the summer window as being one and the same and that's not remotely true. Trying to sign Tchouameni in no way meant that Klopp didn't view Henderson as a starter. We spent £60m on Nunez and yet Firmino was being picked over him to boot.

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:29:25 am
Depends whether you mean starting sometimes or all the time. We wanted a player costing £50-£70m in Tchouameni and still have Thiago. I very much would have been sure them two would be on the pitch more often than not.

We'll never know how Tchouameni would have been used but there was plenty of minutes available for him without eating into Henderson's minutes. The point being that if Klopp no longer viewed either Henderson or Fabinho as a starter then nothing was done in pre-season to indicate that transfer or no transfer. Odds are the season wouldn't have played out any differently given those circumstances.

Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Yesterday at 08:32:07 am
Didn't Klopp just start a 21 year old AM who's been out for months in a midfield two in order to not start Hendo?

I love how you state Jones is an AM as if that is a negative or something. All his previous midfield minutes under Klopp then are just null and void? Henderson doesn't have a single game so far this year where he didn't play and only 3 overall where he didn't start.

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:58:41 am
There seems to be this amazing belief that you could give us Barella, Rodri, De Bruyne, Veratti and any other top midfielder out there and Klopp would say no chance, I am playing Henderson. Its quite laughable.

At the same time, I think we have to remember that it was Klopp who would hound any journalist for even mentioning that we needed a midfielder. Clearly he has set a high bar for incoming midfielders and ultimately its cost us.

You have a weird obsession with Barella for starters. Aside from that all we can go off of is what Klopp and the club choose to do which is extend Henderson when they didn't have to and play him every minute they possibly can since. Clearly Klopp disagrees with you as the only alternative is he's being forced to play him against his will which is laughable.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:56:31 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:24:41 pm
Fab or Hendo alongside two other mobile midfielders or Thiago and one more isn't enough?

I dont think so. We need all three to be consistent and available. We can carry one of Hendo or Fab in the squad, not two.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:42:44 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:56:31 pm
I dont think so. We need all three to be consistent and available. We can carry one of Hendo or Fab in the squad, not two.
Fabinho (ignore his current form) can play numerous positions. Why would we sell?
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:45:39 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:42:44 pm
Fabinho (ignore his current form) can play numerous positions. Why would we sell?

I just dont think we can go into next season with all of Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, all of whom have big compromises and all earn big money. Add to that Elliott and Jones and I dont think we are looking at what I would call a Klopp midfield.
Offline El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:45:47 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:42:44 pm
Fabinho (ignore his current form) can play numerous positions. Why would we sell?

Mainly because of that :D
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:00:38 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:45:39 pm
I just dont think we can go into next season with all of Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, all of whom have big compromises and all earn big money. Add to that Elliott and Jones and I dont think we are looking at what I would call a Klopp midfield.
Its an interesting one because Elliott has been largely excellent this season and will surely be a key part of the squad moving forward. Hes not a typical Klopp midfielder so its intriguing to think of the midfield shape over next few seasons. Possibly 4-2-3-1 with Elliott in the 3 with a combination of Salah, Jota, Carvalho and Diaz.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:03:52 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:45:47 pm
Mainly because of that :D
That'd be assuming he will never regain that form ;D
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:04:38 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:00:38 pm
Its an interesting one because Elliott has been largely excellent this season and will surely be a key part of the squad moving forward. Hes not a typical Klopp midfielder so its intriguing to think of the midfield shape over next few seasons. Possibly 4-2-3-1 with Elliott in the 3 with a combination of Salah, Jota, Carvalho and Diaz.

Elliott is fine but when your base is that you are starting the five I mentioned, when three of them now have significant compromises, that it becomes a problem in terms of balance.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:05:13 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:45:39 pm
I just dont think we can go into next season with all of Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, all of whom have big compromises and all earn big money. Add to that Elliott and Jones and I dont think we are looking at what I would call a Klopp midfield.
You have them 3. Elliott and Jones + 2 (at a push 3) more midfielders and that is more than enough surely?
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:07:06 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:04:38 pm
Elliott is fine but when your base is that you are starting the five I mentioned, when three of them now have significant compromises, that it becomes a problem in terms of balance.
Absolutely. Which leads us back to what we all know, we need some lads in there with a bit of durability. Imagine a 25 year old Wijnaldum.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:09:38 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:07:06 pm
Imagine a 25 year old Wijnaldum.
What was he like in his first season at Newcastle?
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:19:14 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:09:38 pm
What was he like in his first season at Newcastle?
Well Klopp bought him in after that season so cant have been too bad.
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:27:51 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:05:13 pm
You have them 3. Elliott and Jones + 2 (at a push 3) more midfielders and that is more than enough surely?
A team that wants to compete for the title can't carry Elliot (who is definitely not a midfielder btw), Jones, Henderson and Fabinho. You're asking for more results like last night's.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:39:21 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:05:13 pm
You have them 3. Elliott and Jones + 2 (at a push 3) more midfielders and that is more than enough surely?

Definitely not.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:40:43 pm
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:45:19 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 09:27:51 pm
A team that wants to compete for the title can't carry Elliot (who is definitely not a midfielder btw),

Our manager has only ever played him as one, almost all his senior starts have been as a midfielder  ...he's been one of our better midfielders this season too - at 19. So this sentiment is a bit odd no?
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:06:44 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:45:19 pm
Our manager has only ever played him as one, almost all his senior starts have been as a midfielder  ...he's been one of our better midfielders this season too - at 19. So this sentiment is a bit odd no?

Totally
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:18:56 pm
Re: criticism of Elliot. C'mon. You can see the talent there in his calmness
on the ball and his touch. He just should have been
brought into a team that was otherwise functioning better. Both the attack and the
godawful options in midfield mean we're playing Harvey too much and with
too much responsibility on a 19 year old. Our recruitment team need hailing over coals for the fucking
state of our midfield. Klopp puts out a midfield versus a scrappy Forrest with Jones, Elliot and Carvalho in it?

Absolute state of that is a joke, to be honest.
Offline Mr Dilkington

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:35:26 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:57:15 pm
I love how you state Jones is an AM as if that is a negative or something. All his previous midfield minutes under Klopp then are just null and void? Henderson doesn't have a single game so far this year where he didn't play and only 3 overall where he didn't start.

Ok let's try again then. Why did Klopp play Curtis Jones, a player who has literally never played in a double pivot in his career over Hendo? And isn't it fairly obvious why it's a negative? Playing an advanced midfielder with little to no ball winning ability in a double pivot is generally going to be a negative. And it was - go figure. And yet, Klopp still chose to start him there ahead of Henderson. A player you seemingly think Klopp believes to be undroppable. It's a strange argument.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:11:41 am
Ourselves and Real Madrid are after Moukoko of Dortmund according to reports tonight. His deal is up in the summer.
Offline cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:21:33 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:11:41 am
Ourselves and Real Madrid are after Moukoko of Dortmund according to reports tonight. His deal is up in the summer.

Available on a free next summer would be a great deal- allowing us to focus funds on midfield
Offline Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:39:46 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:57:15 pm
Aside from that all we can go off of is what Klopp and the club choose to do which is extend Henderson when they didn't have to and play him every minute they possibly can since. Clearly Klopp disagrees with you as the only alternative is he's being forced to play him against his will which is laughable.
I know it was a while ago, but Klopp dropped him after the Fulham performance first game of the season

Aside from all that, I don't think it's entirely clear what your point is, broadly speaking. There were plenty of signs last season that Henderson wasn't undroppable/playing every available minute.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:42:32 am by Classycara »
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:48:33 am
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Yesterday at 11:35:26 pm
Ok let's try again then. Why did Klopp play Curtis Jones, a player who has literally never played in a double pivot in his career over Hendo? And isn't it fairly obvious why it's a negative? Playing an advanced midfielder with little to no ball winning ability in a double pivot is generally going to be a negative. And it was - go figure. And yet, Klopp still chose to start him there ahead of Henderson. A player you seemingly think Klopp believes to be undroppable. It's a strange argument.

Just like the other poster you're equating the now to the summer transfer window. Just because his performances so far this season makes people think he should be dropped didn't mean Klopp or the club were looking to drop him as a starter entering the season. This should be pretty easy to understand, the circumstances then and the circumstances now aren't one and the same.

As far as Jones, he's played as a central midfielder for Klopp has he not? If you can't play him now when the older players clearly aren't up to the task anymore then when could you ever play him?

Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:39:46 am
I know it was a while ago, but Klopp dropped him after the Fulham performance first game of the season

Aside from all that, I don't think it's entirely clear what your point is, broadly speaking. There were plenty of signs last season that Henderson wasn't undroppable/playing every available minute.

Henderson has been fit for 12 PL or CL games, he has started 10 of those.

For last season, there's rotation and then dropping. Given a choice Klopp was going to play Henderson last season as much as he could whatever us fans thought of how Hendo was actually doing. There is nothing to indicate that was going to be any different this season. Just because we were possibly going to sign one midfielder doesn't change that especially as the club clearly will attempt to sign players to replace those leaving on "free's" before they do actually leave if possible. So my point is that the only way we were going to sign 3-4 players and change how this season has gone so far is if Klopp was willing to move on from some of the older players which he clearly was not ready to do.

That doesn't even get to Trent who clearly is taking as much off the table as he's putting on with some of his performances. There is no transfer that was going to fix that or Gomez putting in one of the worst CB performance I've ever seen in a red shirt.
Offline red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:54:41 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:11:41 am
Ourselves and Real Madrid are after Moukoko of Dortmund according to reports tonight. His deal is up in the summer.

I saw that earlier, and after looking into it a bit, I have decided that we must have him. He won't be 30 for like 13 years.
Offline GreatEx

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:41:14 am
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 01:53:06 pm
[release clause] in next season

Expecting a lot of clubs all over that , Chelsea Spurs and United all linked

When asked by 24 Sata who his favourite club was, Gvardiol replied: Liverpool.

Since I was a little boy, my dad and I watched Liverpool matches, and I grew up with only them.

When I took football more seriously, I started following them, and I definitely want the Premier League and Liverpool.

I trust the club is doing everything in its power not to take advantage of this situation :D
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:19:37 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:45:19 pm
Our manager has only ever played him as one, almost all his senior starts have been as a midfielder  ...he's been one of our better midfielders this season too - at 19. So this sentiment is a bit odd no?
Again, I am asking people who think Harvey is one of our better midfielders to provide exactly what he is good and again, I get nothing.

Is he good defensively? No, when he plays in a three, our right side is easily targeted because he fails to track his runner that overloads Trent, his defensive numbers are to put it bluntly, shambolic.

Is he quick? No, his stats show he is not quick.

Yes, he has good ball control and is tidy on the ball, but rarely does ever possess a threat to the opposition (4 big chances created in 11 games & 1.1 key passes/game) suggest that against the kind of defense that will usually play against us, he is still not creative enough so far.

I am not saying he won't have a solid career ahead of him, I am just saying that the more I see of him, the more I remember Suso who also had similar characteristics as Harvey and whose best position was not known by almost all managers that coached him. So far, I am yet to be convinced that Harvey has what it takes to be a starter in a team that regularly wants to compete for the PL and reach the latter stages of the CL which is what we're aiming for.
