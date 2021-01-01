I guess if we look at it as being a 2 year rebuild we could look for that type of player, because getting a Fernandez of Kone before they are the players they are now, we are making a team which is highly unlikely to be competitive right away.



That's essentially what we are doing at the moment with Elliot and Carvalho. If we want to do that with another 3 to 5 players, then yeah we cannot be expecting to compete really. These players look great but as can be seen today, you play a lot of youngsters they can get beat by a team surely bound for relegation



Problem is if we take that approach, what is the chance by the time we are at the level we want to be, the top 4 (or 5 as it may be) has gone up a step, with Newcastle, City, and Man City spending near unlimited money.



Either that or we have to be incredibly intelligent and fine 18-21 year olds who have not yet made the next step who can come in and instantly be top 4 level players from day 1



Like I don't even think a Kone or Fernandez can come in and be right away starters (close but not right away) nevermind the level below



I struggle a bit with the thinking around these two from the club's perspective. On the face of it, obviously have no issue with bringing in talented youngsters. I don't really understand why the only two we've added in recent years are players who don't have an obvious role in our set-up (or whatever is left of it these days). For as good as the two are as footballers, they feel like opportunistic signings based on contract status rather than indicative of any real long-term plan. Carvalho was a #10 for Fulham, a position we don't play with. Elliott was a winger, again a position we don't really play with (generally we've favoured goal-scoring wide forwards, which I don't think he is). If we thought we could mould them into different kinds of players then fine but that takes time to do, and is already taking a pretty rare concept (a youngster breaking into and staying in a top team) and making it even harder/less likely.I definitely think that if we're going to continue to be run with very little spending that we should be targeting more young, promising players but I think we could do it much better than we have. One because there has to be some middle ground between signing literal kids with hardly any senior experience and proven international-level players. Two because I think we should be signing players who actually fit our squad/style of play and the needs we have.