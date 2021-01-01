« previous next »
Was over 45 million in the summer, so probably 60-70 million now, maybe up to 80 million

We wait to see if they are good and this is what happens. At some point risks have to be taken as we don't have the money to do this like other teams. Otherwise we're always waiting. And waiting when out of UCL is stupid. We're ran like a business yet no team above us is. Spurs and Arsenal have changed their approach we must also or get left behind.
Really like Doucoure from what I've seen of Palace this season, a bit rash though and was suspended today due to his yellows. Think the stat guys were high on him before he joined them too. Not that we'd get him this season anyway!
I guess if we look at it as being a 2 year rebuild we could look for that type of player, because getting a Fernandez of Kone before they are the players they are now, we are making a team which is highly unlikely to be competitive right away.

That's essentially what we are doing at the moment with Elliot and Carvalho. If we want to do that with another 3 to 5 players, then yeah we cannot be expecting to compete really. These players look great but as can be seen today, you play a lot of youngsters they can get beat by a team surely bound for relegation

Problem is if we take that approach, what is the chance by the time we are at the level we want to be, the top 4 (or 5 as it may be) has gone up a step, with Newcastle, City, and Man City spending near unlimited money.

Either that or we have to be incredibly intelligent and fine 18-21 year olds who have not yet made the next step who can come in and instantly be top 4 level players from day 1

Like I don't even think a Kone or Fernandez can come in and be right away starters (close but not right away) nevermind the level below

I struggle a bit with the thinking around these two from the club's perspective. On the face of it, obviously have no issue with bringing in talented youngsters. I don't really understand why the only two we've added in recent years are players who don't have an obvious role in our set-up (or whatever is left of it these days). For as good as the two are as footballers, they feel like opportunistic signings based on contract status rather than indicative of any real long-term plan. Carvalho was a #10 for Fulham, a position we don't play with. Elliott was a winger, again a position we don't really play with (generally we've favoured goal-scoring wide forwards, which I don't think he is). If we thought we could mould them into different kinds of players then fine but that takes time to do, and is already taking a pretty rare concept (a youngster breaking into and staying in a top team) and making it even harder/less likely.

I definitely think that if we're going to continue to be run with very little spending that we should be targeting more young, promising players but I think we could do it much better than we have. One because there has to be some middle ground between signing literal kids with hardly any senior experience and proven international-level players. Two because I think we should be signing players who actually fit our squad/style of play and the needs we have.
Depressing that come summer 2023 the club will have slept walked basically in to being exactly where we were in summer 2017.

No UCL to offer. Multiple starters that need upgraded on. No squad depth.
No way we are buying anyone in January.

Why even bother saying that?

History suggests we might not but we look so thin now,
it is probably top four in the balance and the likes of Jota are out for months.

Not to mention a midfield running on empty.
Depressing that come summer 2023 the club will have slept walked basically in to being exactly where we were in summer 2017.

No UCL to offer. Multiple starters that need upgraded on. No squad depth.

Thats blatantly not true.
That player probably wouldnt be ready to start in our team though, incidentally I dont think there is much wrong with spending £40 m on Kone either way.
I don't either, but if your buying multiple players for a position you can look at say a riskier, or lower reputation signing
Depressing that come summer 2023 the club will have slept walked basically in to being exactly where we were in summer 2017.

No UCL to offer. Multiple starters that need upgraded on. No squad depth.

some recent posts from this James entity.  a man who really knows how to support his team ....

come summer 2023 the club will have slept walked basically in to being exactly where we were in summer 2017.

No UCL to offer. Multiple starters that need upgraded on. No squad depth.

since I signed up weve been shite.

why are Adrian, Ox, Keita, Milner, Firmino, Henderson still here?

this season is a write off.

Klopp WANTS to keep underperforming players in the squad

he was brilliant. And if that was his level 3 in 5 games then there is promise there

We signed one player of significance. The fuck are we transitioning to?

Unless you literally throw it in to the net in a champions league final twice then you wont be actively sold.

the club need to start being fucking ruthless

Were not getting a sniff of top 4 this season. Genuinely be lucky to break 65 points.

He got it massively wrong in the summer. Hes got it massively wrong during the season too.

his defending is shite most weeks
Problem is if we take that approach, what is the chance by the time we are at the level we want to be, the top 4 (or 5 as it may be) has gone up a step, with Newcastle, City, and Man City spending near unlimited money.


It's always going to be a similar points total though, it's hard to see it getting higher than the last few years to win it for example than the last 4/5 whether it's 1 or 2 teams we need to compete against. All we can really do is focus on ourselves and build teams in cycles most likely to compete for a period, same as the other non-state owner clubs. Plus there's other stuff we can try and win
Would love Bellingham here but lets be realistic, it would be difficult to sign him in the best circumstances but no Champions League makes it near enough impossible. Would be delighted if we used the money to sign a few players, the right sort of players.. midfield badly needs an overhaul and not just one player.
I struggle a bit with the thinking around these two from the club's perspective. On the face of it, obviously have no issue with bringing in talented youngsters. I don't really understand why the only two we've added in recent years are players who don't have an obvious role in our set-up (or whatever is left of it these days). For as good as the two are as footballers, they feel like opportunistic signings based on contract status rather than indicative of any real long-term plan. Carvalho was a #10 for Fulham, a position we don't play with. Elliott was a winger, again a position we don't really play with (generally we've favoured goal-scoring wide forwards, which I don't think he is). If we thought we could mould them into different kinds of players then fine but that takes time to do, and is already taking a pretty rare concept (a youngster breaking into and staying in a top team) and making it even harder/less likely.

I definitely think that if we're going to continue to be run with very little spending that we should be targeting more young, promising players but I think we could do it much better than we have. One because there has to be some middle ground between signing literal kids with hardly any senior experience and proven international-level players. Two because I think we should be signing players who actually fit our squad/style of play and the needs we have.

Yeah I've been thinking this for a while. Neither of them make any sense at all given the way we play. Neither obviously 8s nor obviously wide forwards. They're both really good players but if they were stylistic fits at 8, we'd be in a MUCH better situation right now. But as it is, they're taking up places in the squad and providing the appearance of depth, without actually being capable (at the moment) of doing what we need.
Thats blatantly not true.

Which part? We wont have UCL if things keep going like this. We clearly need multiple starting players. Keita, Ox, Milner, Firmino all poised to leave so clearly our squad depth is massively down.
some recent posts from this James entity.  a man who really knows how to support his team ....

come summer 2023 the club will have slept walked basically in to being exactly where we were in summer 2017.

No UCL to offer. Multiple starters that need upgraded on. No squad depth.

since I signed up weve been shite.

why are Adrian, Ox, Keita, Milner, Firmino, Henderson still here?

this season is a write off.

Klopp WANTS to keep underperforming players in the squad

he was brilliant. And if that was his level 3 in 5 games then there is promise there

We signed one player of significance. The fuck are we transitioning to?

Unless you literally throw it in to the net in a champions league final twice then you wont be actively sold.

the club need to start being fucking ruthless

Were not getting a sniff of top 4 this season. Genuinely be lucky to break 65 points.

He got it massively wrong in the summer. Hes got it massively wrong during the season too.

his defending is shite most weeks

Disgraceful posts by me actually when you think about the fact were top and yet to lose and oh wait. Hold on. Were fucking shite at the moment. Almost like my posts reflect that. Crazy.

Oh and by the way the posts youve highlighted not even like they are all negative ffs. How exactly for example is saying we signed one player of significance in the summer an apparently negative post worth highlighted
You've been banned from RAWK previously, you are no newbie.  ;D
Was over 45 million in the summer, so probably 60-70 million now, maybe up to 80 million
Boehly will pay £80 million easily if Potter wants him.
You've been banned from RAWK previously, you are no newbie.  ;D

An inconsistent reader of the forum who didnt sign up entirely because I couldnt be arsed with the newbie attacker cult.
Which part? We won’t have UCL if things keep going like this. We clearly need multiple starting players. Keita, Ox, Milner, Firmino all poised to leave so clearly our squad depth is massively down.

We wont be back to the start. Firstly in 17-18 we didnt have the success and the recent success at that which makes us a massively attractive proposition to any player. Secondly, whilst we do have to do some business, we have amazing players still like Robertson, Trent, Konate, Alisson, Van Dijk, Jota, Diaz, Salah and some emerging players like Nunez, Elliott etc. We have far, far more quality than 17/18.
A person that didnt know anything about football would read this thread and think Klopp just picks people off the street to play in games for lack of any ability to get players. Or maybe he pays for them personally. Really just hilarious hysterical shit. Im entertained at least.
If you were a good player (especially in midfield) you'd absolutely back yourself to come in and be a mainstay in the next Liverpool team. You'd have a great coaching staff and brilliant teammates around you- its part of the negative doomcycle some seem to be reveling in to say otherwise
Is Kouadio Kone that good?
Are we still just Bellingham away from competing on all fonts :lmao

2 x CM needed
Another forward player
A Centre back

Those are minimum requirements hopefully starting with centre mids in January
I don't know why we weren't in for Casemiro
I don't know why we weren't in for Casemiro

Because he is old and slow
Is Kouadio Kone that good?
Yes.

Would love him here as a DM or one of the 8's.

I'd rather spend the potential Bellingham money on 2-3 CM's Kone, Enzo and Laimer (free), with Milner Ox Keita leaving.
Caicedo in January.
Bellingham in the summer.
Jhon Duran in the summer too, as a cheap attacker with a high ceiling, back up to Mo.

Something like that would do me.

It will need real commitment from the owners.
I don't know why we weren't in for Casemiro
I'm honestly baffled by this, I dont mean to be too rude :)

I just cant really fathom how someone could watch our team struggle physically to execute anything close to our intended midfield structure let alone performances all season, entirely on account of fatigue/ageing/injury etc.

It would be like watching Liverpool in 2012 - with Gerrard physically in decline and unable to regularly cover ground, needing legs alongside him and people to tackle, to accommodate him in the 'quarterback' - and thinking 'I don't understand why we haven't signed Riquelme or Poulsen'.

Casemiro cost loads and is getting paid shitloads. We have finite resources, and it feels crazy to think of making an ageing newbie to the league high on the priority list.

At risk of sounding hyperbolic, I'd rather we bought the next Kevin Stewart for free from someones Under 23s and used him occasionally so we had someone who can run and tackle in the short term while we try to find a unicorn (a player who can pass as well as running and tackling).

Not that we have a strict salary cap, but I'd much rather spend low wages on players like that, than give medium wage to someone like Chamberlain who unfortunately doesn't have the tools we need (and is rarely fit to apply them). Also having players like Stewart and Solanke filling in can have the added benefit of focusing the mind of those who have to triage squad management priorities and make recruitment decisions.
