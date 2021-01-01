There's no reason we couldn't be going for a Kone or Fernandez or Tchouameni level player before their move to Gladbach/Benfica/Monaco as part of the rebuild. Like say Grujic was I guess, or Tsimikas at a stretch. Really there needs to be a discussion at the club as to where we want to be next year and who we think is just having a dip and who we think it's more long term for and decide from that what we need to do. If it's straight back to being competitive at the top or if we look at a say 2 summer rebuild or something is going to depend on who we move on (think Matip is one you keep if you want to jump straight back up but move on if it's a bit longer rebuild for example), size of squad, how much and the level we need to recruit at etc.



I guess if we look at it as being a 2 year rebuild we could look for that type of player, because getting a Fernandez of Kone before they are the players they are now, we are making a team which is highly unlikely to be competitive right away.That's essentially what we are doing at the moment with Elliot and Carvalho. If we want to do that with another 3 to 5 players, then yeah we cannot be expecting to compete really. These players look great but as can be seen today, you play a lot of youngsters they can get beat by a team surely bound for relegationProblem is if we take that approach, what is the chance by the time we are at the level we want to be, the top 4 (or 5 as it may be) has gone up a step, with Newcastle, City, and Man City spending near unlimited money.Either that or we have to be incredibly intelligent and fine 18-21 year olds who have not yet made the next step who can come in and instantly be top 4 level players from day 1Like I don't even think a Kone or Fernandez can come in and be right away starters (close but not right away) nevermind the level below