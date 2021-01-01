« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1103 1104 1105 1106 1107 [1108]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2206603 times)

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44280 on: Today at 04:45:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:41:36 pm
No I dont agree. We need proper energetic options and not carry players who are past their best.

Fair enough. I feel it depends - we have other areas more pressing issues to address, so if it means we spend on midfielders and defenders and give Bobby 1 more year I don't think it's ideal but I am not completely against it either.

This is all of course assuming Nunez, Jota, and Diaz don't have long term injury issues, which then raises the question all again
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,177
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44281 on: Today at 04:46:32 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:45:08 pm
]
Thiago is the only midfield player good enough and he starts something stupid like 40% of our games, so we need to treat him like a luxury or we'll just keep running into this problem over and over. That means you're looking at 3 new starting-quality midfielders. We'll also have to replace Firmino - our current top-scorer in the league (lol) and someone who still plays a lot of minutes (unless you think one of Elliott or Carvalho can replace him - I don't).

Even buying those 4 new players means we'd start next season as a smaller squad than we currently started this season with. It also doesn't address reliability/quality issues at CB, a lack of cover at RB (we hope Ramsay helps with that, if he even exists) or a lack of pacy wide players (depending on how we opt to "replace" Firmino). That's before even looking ahead - we'll have to replace Thiago, Salah, Matip and Henderson within the next 3 years (maybe even VVD, although you imagine he'd get renewed before then).

As I say, maybe we can unearth some gems, but we tend to go for players with a certain level of track record, and that costs money. Most players we've signed who are good enough to start for us in recent seasons have been in the £30-40m range.

There is nothing wrong with a smaller squad. Our squad is bloated.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44282 on: Today at 04:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:28:01 pm
The side top of the league who were a bit of a joke 1-2 years ago are doing well with Xhaka and Party in midfield and then some nobodies. It shouldn't cost us that much to have a competitive top 4 midfield, and looking at us shouldn't cost that much either. Getting your attack to a top 4 land then title winning level is the trickiest/most expensive thing to do. You either spend a lot and/or get a bit lucky there. I'd back our recruitment to find 3 champions League level midfielders for under £100m

Arsenal spent £115m this summer alone. After the £140m odd they spent last summer.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,841
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44283 on: Today at 04:49:09 pm »
There is if you want to compete on all fronts, which we as big club do.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,397
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44284 on: Today at 04:49:23 pm »
How do we make the changes that we desperately need without any return from sales? The players surplus to requirements are all out of contract next summer anyway. We will lose Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Keita for nothing.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,177
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44285 on: Today at 04:50:39 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:49:23 pm
How do we make the changes that we desperately need without any return from sales? The players surplus to requirements are all out of contract next summer anyway. We will lose Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Keita for nothing.

If thats the problem, then why do our uber race of nerds and our team let players run down their contract?
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44286 on: Today at 04:50:44 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:49:23 pm
How do we make the changes that we desperately need without any return from sales? The players surplus to requirements are all out of contract next summer anyway. We will lose Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Keita for nothing.

We shouldnt even need sales to have a big window given our net spend over the last 5-6 years, surely we can have one window that isnt contingent on player sales.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,665
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44287 on: Today at 04:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:43:41 pm
I don't know if we need both like. To have 5 "experienced" attackers (counting Nunez in this) and a couple of youngsters, I think is what we need. I wouldn't say no to a 6th "experienced" attacker but I feel we need to spend elsewhere first (personally I would say 4 midfielders and a defender first - either back up RB or a CB - maybe both if we lose a CB)

Not sure we need a defender to be honest although Matip is injury prone and Gomez hasnt been consistent of late so its not out of the question. We undoubtedly need three midfielders.

Ali
Kelleher

Trent
Ramsay
Robbo
Greek

Vvd
Konate
Gomez
Matip

Thiago
Hendo
Fab
?
?
?
Elliott
Carvalho

Diaz
Jota
Nunez
Mo
?

With the likes of Doak, Clark and Bacjetic coming through too, I think those four spots are the ones we need to fill. There are growing questions over the form of Fab, Hendo is another year older, Thiago is out a lot. We might be able to pick up a free transfer but if were serious we need 3 very good players to take us up to the level we were at 2/3 years ago.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44288 on: Today at 04:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:35:34 pm
Arsenal spent 90 million on Partey and Odegaard in midfield and spent big money elsewhere. They wanted to spend another 40 million on Douglas Luiz but was told minimum of 52 for him.

If you want 2 midfielders (which is the absolute minimum I feel) and the likes of Caicedo and Luiz are costing north of 50 million and there's absolutely no guarentee they are good enough for top 4.

If you then want 1 defender and 1 attacker too which I think is needed, of top 4 quality, that for sure is going to cost over £150 million, or is going to need very intelligent scouting
I don't think we should be shopping in the premier League for those players, you can absolutely get better value abroad. If we were limiting ourselves to the premier League then yeah it's going to cost more. I think we've got some really good scouting or player ID going on at the club, I think our recruitment shows that and really most people's frustration is we've not done more of it rather than it being bad. Also.dont think we need an attacker even if Firmino goes though, may change depending how Jota and Diaz come back I guess
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,275
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44289 on: Today at 04:52:04 pm »
Need to get the midfield right and it's telling that Fabinho is off form, Henderson the captain isn't always first pick, Ox, Keita and Jones injury plagued and Milner is reaching 53 and still expected to perform miracles
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44290 on: Today at 04:53:10 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 04:51:45 pm
Not sure we need a defender to be honest although Matip is injury prone and Gomez hasnt been consistent of late so its not out of the question. We undoubtedly need three midfielders.

Ali
Kelleher

Trent
Ramsay
Robbo
Greek

Vvd
Konate
Gomez
Matip

Thiago
Hendo
Fab
?
?
?
Elliott
Carvalho

Diaz
Jota
Nunez
Mo
?

With the likes of Doak, Clark and Bacjetic coming through too, I think those four spots are the ones we need to fill. There are growing questions over the form of Fab, Hendo is another year older, Thiago is out a lot. We might be able to pick up a free transfer but if were serious we need 3 very good players to take us up to the level we were at 2/3 years ago.
If we're out the champions League, which looks likely, 19 senior players before new signings is a needlessly big squad.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,665
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44291 on: Today at 04:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:53:10 pm
If we're out the champions League, which looks likely, 19 senior players before new signings is a needlessly big squad.
I imagine well still be in Europe and its not too big if it contains Thiago and Matip.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,177
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44292 on: Today at 04:56:57 pm »
Pretty much think the club got arrogant and that includes Klopp. We didnt sign a player ready to start from day 1. 3 projects basically.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44293 on: Today at 04:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:49:09 pm
There is if you want to compete on all fronts, which we as big club do.

To be fair I don't necessarily disagree we can carry a smaller squad if we have more robust players - we shouldn't need 8 midfield players. 5 consistently fit (think VVD/Salah/Gini levels of fitness) and prime-age midfielders should be enough if supplemented by youth like Bajcetic and Morton. Problem is, none of Thiago, Henderson or Fabinho fit into that bracket, Elliott and Carvalho aren't CMs and Jones hasn't done enough to make him a senior option.

Honestly think we should be looking to sell two of the remaining midfield group (Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Thiago) for your pick of reasons (form, fitness, age, durability) and starting again in there.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44294 on: Today at 04:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:48:55 pm
Arsenal spent £115m this summer alone. After the £140m odd they spent last summer.
Was talking about the recruitment in midfield and the level of player they have there.arsebal were coming from a lower position and so had to spend more across the team and even then I'd say they've not spent that all well. This is a club that wasted loads with bad recruitment over the years. I'd back our recruitment to spend our money better
Logged

Online lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44295 on: Today at 04:59:12 pm »
Trossard is a great player, a top 4 team is gonna be all over him.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44296 on: Today at 04:59:15 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 04:51:45 pm
Not sure we need a defender to be honest although Matip is injury prone and Gomez hasnt been consistent of late so its not out of the question. We undoubtedly need three midfielders.

Ali
Kelleher

Trent
Ramsay
Robbo
Greek

Vvd
Konate
Gomez
Matip

Thiago
Hendo
Fab
?
?
?
Elliott
Carvalho

Diaz
Jota
Nunez
Mo
?

With the likes of Doak, Clark and Bacjetic coming through too, I think those four spots are the ones we need to fill. There are growing questions over the form of Fab, Hendo is another year older, Thiago is out a lot. We might be able to pick up a free transfer but if were serious we need 3 very good players to take us up to the level we were at 2/3 years ago.

I think to be fair, part of my assessment comes with no knowledge of Ramsey and with a view of getting that next player to replace VVD/Matip as I am unsure Gomez is that, so fair maybe we don't. I wouldn't necessarily be against selling Gomez and getting another CB though
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,665
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44297 on: Today at 05:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:59:15 pm
I think to be fair, part of my assessment comes with no knowledge of Ramsey and with a view of getting that next player to replace VVD/Matip as I am unsure Gomez is that, so fair maybe we don't. I wouldn't necessarily be against selling Gomez and getting another CB though
Hes having a very strange season. Either sublime or ridiculous
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44298 on: Today at 05:00:57 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 04:59:12 pm
Trossard is a great player, a top 4 team is gonna be all over him.

He is a knock off Eden Hazard who Brighton will drain you dry to buy. No thanks
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44299 on: Today at 05:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:58:55 pm
Was talking about the recruitment in midfield and the level of player they have there.arsebal were coming from a lower position and so had to spend more across the team and even then I'd say they've not spent that all well. This is a club that wasted loads with bad recruitment over the years. I'd back our recruitment to spend our money better

Most of their signings the past two/three windows have been good.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44300 on: Today at 05:04:23 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:51:51 pm
I don't think we should be shopping in the premier League for those players, you can absolutely get better value abroad. If we were limiting ourselves to the premier League then yeah it's going to cost more. I think we've got some really good scouting or player ID going on at the club, I think our recruitment shows that and really most people's frustration is we've not done more of it rather than it being bad. Also.dont think we need an attacker even if Firmino goes though, may change depending how Jota and Diaz come back I guess

Even abroad the likes of Kone would be 40illion for a largely unproven 20 year old. Enzo Fernandez will likely be about 70 million plus. Even older players will depend a large fee (Partey was 50 million as well using Arsenal again)

While the market is better abroad, it's still going to be a minimum £150 million job go improve where we need unless we are absolutely spot on with free transfers and young players, for people who can be Top 4 level starters from day 1 (which traditionally has only been our most expensive and/or Premier League players - Jota, Mane, Alisson, VVD, Mo. Near enough everyone else needed bedding in which we don't have a luxury of having anymore)
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44301 on: Today at 05:06:24 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:00:09 pm
Hes having a very strange season. Either sublime or ridiculous

I wouldn't want to sell him on the spot, but we may be able to get decent money for him, and if he isn't the right man for the future, now may be the best time to sell him before he may depreciate in value.

But then again it may just be a bad spell.

It's one for the club to guage I guess but I feel it's a decision that should be made the next 2 windows - stick if he is the man to replace Matip/VVD, or sell and go for another young elite CB like Konate
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44302 on: Today at 05:07:44 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:58:55 pm
Was talking about the recruitment in midfield and the level of player they have there.arsebal were coming from a lower position and so had to spend more across the team and even then I'd say they've not spent that all well. This is a club that wasted loads with bad recruitment over the years. I'd back our recruitment to spend our money better

Don't disagree that I'd back us to recruit better than Arsenal, but you're still looking at minimum £30-40m a pop for a player who can start for us, and we need at least 3 of them before even getting into replacing supposed squad players like Firmino and Keita.

It's been five years since we've signed a sub £35m player who has made any sort of meaningful impact to the starting 11 bar Thiago who came with massive caveats around age and fitness that we should be wary of repeating. If anything, I'd love to see how people think we could spend less than £100-150m and remain competitive next season?
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44303 on: Today at 05:11:00 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:49:23 pm
How do we make the changes that we desperately need without any return from sales? The players surplus to requirements are all out of contract next summer anyway. We will lose Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Keita for nothing.

We need to trim the wage bill and will not have any infrastructure spend from this summer. We absolutely will have plenty of money to spend but we need to be ruthless with our decision making. We wanted Tchouameni this summer for big money- that needs to be spent on the best midfielder we can get this January (Caicedo ideally for me)

Ox, Naby, Milner and Bobby to leave on frees and Phillips to be sold in the summer. We ideally bring in a midfielder in January, then 2 more in the summer and a wide forward. We need to bring energy, athleticism and firght into the team and get some stability in the team. Its not as bad as some are making out but we need to get the next decisions spot on
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44304 on: Today at 05:15:59 pm »
I would go as far to say we have to make the midfield signings (or at least 2 of them) in January. We really need that midfield sorted right away
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,182
  • Hare Krishna
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44305 on: Today at 05:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:51:51 pm
I don't think we should be shopping in the premier League for those players, you can absolutely get better value abroad. If we were limiting ourselves to the premier League then yeah it's going to cost more. I think we've got some really good scouting or player ID going on at the club, I think our recruitment shows that and really most people's frustration is we've not done more of it rather than it being bad. Also.dont think we need an attacker even if Firmino goes though, may change depending how Jota and Diaz come back I guess

No surprise that 2 of our most exciting signings have come from the Portuguese league. I also wouldn't be surprised if we're heavily scouting it with next summer in mind.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,177
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44306 on: Today at 05:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:15:59 pm
I would go as far to say we have to make the midfield signings (or at least 2 of them) in January. We really need that midfield sorted right away

No way we are buying anyone in January.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,134
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44307 on: Today at 05:37:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:36:03 pm
No way we are buying anyone in January.

Source?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,841
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44308 on: Today at 05:38:06 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:37:12 pm
Source?

She's always on the sauce mate.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,177
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44309 on: Today at 05:38:22 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:37:12 pm
Source?

What makes you think our lot are signing anyone in Jan? There was one scenario which was Spurs almost signed Diaz. Apart from that we never really bother.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44310 on: Today at 05:40:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:38:22 pm
What makes you think our lot are signing anyone in Jan? There was one scenario which was Spurs almost signed Diaz. Apart from that we never really bother.

We must find internal solutions.

Or something.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44311 on: Today at 05:42:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:36:03 pm
No way we are buying anyone in January.

Then let's literally give up on the league then focus on CL and Cups because we need someone in January
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44312 on: Today at 05:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:04:23 pm
Even abroad the likes of Kone would be 40illion for a largely unproven 20 year old. Enzo Fernandez will likely be about 70 million plus. Even older players will depend a large fee (Partey was 50 million as well using Arsenal again)
There's no reason we couldn't be going for a Kone or Fernandez or Tchouameni level player before their move to Gladbach/Benfica/Monaco as part of the rebuild. Like say Grujic was I guess, or Tsimikas at a stretch. Really there needs to be a discussion at the club as to where we want to be next year and who we think is just having a dip and who we think it's more long term for and decide from that what we need to do. If it's straight back to being competitive at the top or if we look at a say 2 summer rebuild or something is going to depend on who we move on (think Matip is one you keep if you want to jump straight back up but move on if it's a bit longer rebuild for example), size of squad, how much and the level we need to recruit at etc.
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,182
  • Hare Krishna
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44313 on: Today at 05:51:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:38:22 pm
What makes you think our lot are signing anyone in Jan? There was one scenario which was Spurs almost signed Diaz. Apart from that we never really bother.

Exactly. It was a last minute thing to go for Melo even with the growing injury problems we had back then. That being said, if things get any worse then I wouldn't be surprised if we go early for someone in a similar way to Diaz. The big question though would be who? There's an argument for shifting on Naby if we can get a small fee or as a makeweight in another deal, if he keeps his fitness, to get a midfielder. Especially if any incoming player has a better fitness record and can play most weeks.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,397
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44314 on: Today at 05:54:21 pm »
On the bright side, it will be easy to find players who will improve the first team, so we dont have to listen to that crap being peddled all next summer.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44315 on: Today at 05:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 05:49:22 pm
There's no reason we couldn't be going for a Kone or Fernandez or Tchouameni level player before their move to Gladbach/Benfica/Monaco as part of the rebuild. Like say Grujic was I guess, or Tsimikas at a stretch. Really there needs to be a discussion at the club as to where we want to be next year and who we think is just having a dip and who we think it's more long term for and decide from that what we need to do. If it's straight back to being competitive at the top or if we look at a say 2 summer rebuild or something is going to depend on who we move on (think Matip is one you keep if you want to jump straight back up but move on if it's a bit longer rebuild for example), size of squad, how much and the level we need to recruit at etc.

I guess if we look at it as being a 2 year rebuild we could look for that type of player, because getting a Fernandez of Kone before they are the players they are now, we are making a team which is highly unlikely to be competitive right away.

That's essentially what we are doing at the moment with Elliot and Carvalho. If we want to do that with another 3 to 5 players, then yeah we cannot be expecting to compete really. These players look great but as can be seen today, you play a lot of youngsters they can get beat by a team surely bound for relegation

Problem is if we take that approach, what is the chance by the time we are at the level we want to be, the top 4 (or 5 as it may be) has gone up a step, with Newcastle, City, and Man City spending near unlimited money.

Either that or we have to be incredibly intelligent and fine 18-21 year olds who have not yet made the next step who can come in and instantly be top 4 level players from day 1

Like I don't even think a Kone or Fernandez can come in and be right away starters (close but not right away) nevermind the level below
« Last Edit: Today at 06:02:03 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,490
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44316 on: Today at 06:01:17 pm »
So what was our net spend this year , I have it about £30m based on all full fees been paid and received


https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Transfers/132
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44317 on: Today at 06:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 05:49:22 pm
There's no reason we couldn't be going for a Kone or Fernandez or Tchouameni level player before their move to Gladbach/Benfica/Monaco as part of the rebuild. Like say Grujic was I guess, or Tsimikas at a stretch. Really there needs to be a discussion at the club as to where we want to be next year and who we think is just having a dip and who we think it's more long term for and decide from that what we need to do. If it's straight back to being competitive at the top or if we look at a say 2 summer rebuild or something is going to depend on who we move on (think Matip is one you keep if you want to jump straight back up but move on if it's a bit longer rebuild for example), size of squad, how much and the level we need to recruit at etc.

That player probably wouldnt be ready to start in our team though, incidentally I dont think there is much wrong with spending £40 m on Kone either way.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44318 on: Today at 06:12:23 pm »
Caicedo is the ideal for me in January- right age, already got experience in the league plus bring the energy, athletecism and ball winning we really need with the ability on the ball to progress.

Don't know what he'd cost from Brighton but they do usually sell.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1103 1104 1105 1106 1107 [1108]   Go Up
« previous next »
 