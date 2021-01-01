« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1100 1101 1102 1103 1104 [1105]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2200638 times)

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44160 on: Today at 03:22:33 am »
Fair enough. It will be interesting to see how the midfield evolves, and there will be several interesting Bosman options too. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1100 1101 1102 1103 1104 [1105]   Go Up
« previous next »
 