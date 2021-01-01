Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Flagpole Corner
General Football and Sport
Topic:
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (Read 2200638 times)
G Richards
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,067
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44160 on:
Today
at 03:22:33 am »
Fair enough. It will be interesting to see how the midfield evolves, and there will be several interesting Bosman options too.
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
Topic:
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
