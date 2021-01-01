« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2198165 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44080 on: Yesterday at 10:05:50 pm »
Its fine though lads, mac has been shoving it down our throats that all this team needs is one additional centre mid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44081 on: Yesterday at 10:07:25 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44082 on: Yesterday at 10:08:16 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:05:50 pm
Its fine though lads, mac has been shoving it down our throats that all this team needs is one additional centre mid.

We're so fine at CM that we've totally changed our shape and are shoving Salah RW so that we only have to play 2 of them.

2 wins in a row, one of them against City, has massively helped us and I reckon we can pickup at least 7 points from the next 4 which gets us too the world cup. Then we simply must buy a CM in January if we want to give ourselves a good shot at top 4.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44083 on: Yesterday at 10:15:04 pm »
From the moment we've sold Mane and signed Nunez, it was obvious that the 4-3-3 is a thing of the past. I don't know if our main system for the future will be the 4-2-3-1 or the 4-4-2, but in both cases we won't be using 3 midfielders. Therefore, start discussing wide attacking players, since we won't be signing another central midfielder on top of Bellingham ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44084 on: Yesterday at 10:16:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:15:04 pm
From the moment we've sold Mane and signed Nunez, it was obvious that the 4-3-3 is a thing of the past. I don't know if our main system for the future will be the 4-2-3-1 or the 4-4-2, but in both cases we won't be using 3 midfielders. Therefore, start discussing wide attacking players, since we won't be signing another central midfielder on top of Bellingham ...

The moment we sold Mane, who was our 9 for much of last season, and replaced him with another 9, it was obvious the 4-3-3 is a thing of the past? The formation we started off playing this season until we were so abject to were forced to change it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44085 on: Yesterday at 10:19:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:15:04 pm
From the moment we've sold Mane and signed Nunez, it was obvious that the 4-3-3 is a thing of the past. I don't know if our main system for the future will be the 4-2-3-1 or the 4-4-2, but in both cases we won't be using 3 midfielders. Therefore, start discussing wide attacking players, since we won't be signing another central midfielder on top of Bellingham ...

Heard you saying this a few times earlier. Would love to have Bellingham but even again looking at it today, we only have one midfielder I'd trust alongside him and that's Thiago.

A player Klopp admitted tonight, he hooked him off when he saw him stretching a bit!

We need a couple of players, unless Fabinho is getting new 'Go Go Gadget' legs from the cyborg shop or something :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44086 on: Yesterday at 10:23:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:15:04 pm
From the moment we've sold Mane and signed Nunez, it was obvious that the 4-3-3 is a thing of the past. I don't know if our main system for the future will be the 4-2-3-1 or the 4-4-2, but in both cases we won't be using 3 midfielders. Therefore, start discussing wide attacking players, since we won't be signing another central midfielder on top of Bellingham ...

You are ridiculous. You said last season don’t bother even talking about signing an attacker because we would sign Mbappe. Since then Mbappe stayed and we signed three attackers.

You really think we are stopping with 1 midfielder? Fine if you do but to say don’t bother talking about it? You chat some complete and utter shite.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44087 on: Yesterday at 10:24:01 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:19:47 pm
Heard you saying this a few times earlier. Would love to have Bellingham but even again looking at it today, we only have one midfielder I'd trust alongside him and that's Thiago.

A player Klopp admitted tonight, he hooked him off when he saw him stretching a bit!

We need a couple of players, unless Fabinho is getting new 'Go Go Gadget' legs from the cyborg shop or something :)

Fabinho is still 28. Since then is that "too old" for a midfielder?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44088 on: Yesterday at 10:24:11 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:07:25 pm
Thiago.

Thought so just wanted to be sure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44089 on: Yesterday at 10:26:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:23:05 pm
You are ridiculous. You said last season dont bother even talking about signing an attacker because we would sign Mbappe. Since then Mbappe stayed and we signed three attackers.

You really think we are stopping with 1 midfielder? Fine if you do but to say dont bother talking about it? You chat some complete and utter shite.

I can see you are really terrified by the prospect of us signing Bellingham. It will completely ruin your dark little World. I am not going to argue with you ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44090 on: Yesterday at 10:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:18:28 am
You may have realised this already but Red doesn't think we play with 2 8s, so he's talking about the 'controlling' 8, Thiago's position. If Thiago were 5 years younger just Bellingham would be realistic but given his age, Fabinho's worrying form and Henderson's drop-off we really need 2 CMs, one a bit like Bellingham and one who can play 6 or 8. Are we going to have the money to blow £150 million plus on 2 CMs?
Im talking about the role. even with in 433 one of the 8 roles is to be behind the ball and the other is more 10ish. Xavi and Iniesta both played 8 but Iniesta was much more the 10 of those two.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44091 on: Yesterday at 10:30:30 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:55:31 pm
It's so frustrating because we already knew we had significant issues without him last season.
Yep, just got to hope it's rectified in Jan. Given you'd think we'll want at least 2 CM's over the next 2 windows it makes even more sense to get 1 in Jan so we aren't settling in two at the same time next summer. Plus, there's still a CL there to win this season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44092 on: Yesterday at 10:30:45 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:27:31 pm
Im talking about the role. even with in 433 one of the 8 roles is to be behind the ball and the other is more 10ish. Xavi and Iniesta both played 8 but Iniesta was much more the 10 of those two.

Yeah fair enough and I think using 'role' language is helpful for distinguishing the 2 8s because they're clearly do different things. Plus putting it in role language makes clear how unsuited someone like Henderson is for that position too because he's never been a 10, and yet him alongside Fabinho and Thiago asks him to be one. Although obviously at points that RCM position has also included a significant amount of, 'cover Trent' included within it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44093 on: Yesterday at 10:31:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:23:05 pm
You are ridiculous. You said last season dont bother even talking about signing an attacker because we would sign Mbappe. Since then Mbappe stayed and we signed three attackers.

You really think we are stopping with 1 midfielder? Fine if you do but to say dont bother talking about it? You chat some complete and utter shite.

Not to mention a couple of days ago he was doing depth charts for a 3 man midfield and saying we won't sign more than one midfielder because it would block Elliot and Carvalho's path to the first team. It's almost like he's picking a contradictory stance and then working backwards from there to justify it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44094 on: Yesterday at 10:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:22:08 pm
I'm just baffled at the fact that Jones would somehow be a better "controller" than Bellingham. Maybe since we haven't seen him play in so long now people seem to be forgetting what Curtis was actually like on the field or something? Otherwise they're both really similar players.
Jones is very good at Passing he was the best MFer on completion percentage(at 90.4%) in the team last year very, good at carry the ball under pressure and being able to retain possession along with pressing. Think Gini type but taller and much better passer
Jude is very good being very aggressive in pressing and going for the ball long with dribble and creating around the box also(Think Gerrard type MF) If Klopp had Prime Gerrard he probably play as 10 for him not 8(like how Gerrard had Xabi and Mascherano behind him). He talented enough where he could score 10 plus goal along with assisting 10 plus in a league campaign. I do think he can learn to be more controlling type but I dont think that maximizes his talent. Like his competition Percentage at Dortmund is in the 49th percentile of midfields at 83.1(this can improve

This is the List of 8s who Klopp had since Dortmund Suhin, Gundogan, Gini, Keita, Thiago all the one he has brought and played in that role(the Left side role next too the 6, The right side role is much more of a 7/10 role), All of them best at linking play from the Defense to the MF along with helping protect the counter. That doesn't seem like Jude skill Set.
Yes Jones can play farther ahead also(like he did off the bench today) but he best the Linking play, protecting the counter yes he also creative enough to help create from that role too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44095 on: Yesterday at 10:54:20 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:30:45 pm
Yeah fair enough and I think using 'role' language is helpful for distinguishing the 2 8s because they're clearly do different things. Plus putting it in role language makes clear how unsuited someone like Henderson is for that position too because he's never been a 10, and yet him alongside Fabinho and Thiago asks him to be one. Although obviously at points that RCM position has also included a significant amount of, 'cover Trent' included within it.
Yes and Think Jude would be very good in that same Role Henderson has played or even the Firmino has played(Like he almost showing up on the heat map as the central 10 even if he pressed from Striker role like the City game heat map he was behind Salah). Elliott also one for that same role even if might be more of 4-4-2/4231 and clearer in those role and there ways for them to play together. I think Carvalho was brought to play to be more of the 10 behind the central striker(Nunez and now Salah is playing more central too) but he is versatile and play either role on the wing too.
Not as sure on Jude in the same role as Thiago but I feel good at Jones in that role as he keep getting time there(he was obv on the wing today because he just coming back from injury along with where it fit within the game
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44096 on: Yesterday at 10:59:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:15:04 pm
From the moment we've sold Mane and signed Nunez, it was obvious that the 4-3-3 is a thing of the past. I don't know if our main system for the future will be the 4-2-3-1 or the 4-4-2, but in both cases we won't be using 3 midfielders. Therefore, start discussing wide attacking players, since we won't be signing another central midfielder on top of Bellingham ...

It wasnt a thing of the past, we kept persisting with a 433 until it was clear, we no longer have the legs in midfield to cover the spaces anymore and we were too wide open at the back which is the reason we switched to a 442. Even klopp came out and said we needed to reinvent ourselves because the way we were playing with the personnel we had wasnt working.

 Try and spin it out anyway you want..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44097 on: Yesterday at 10:59:57 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:31:23 pm
Not to mention a couple of days ago he was doing depth charts for a 3 man midfield and saying we won't sign more than one midfielder because it would block Elliot and Carvalho's path to the first team. It's almost like he's picking a contradictory stance and then working backwards from there to justify it.

It is called flexibility. Elliott, Carvalho and Jones (on top of Bellingham, Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson) can play the No.8 roles in the 4-3-3, if we use that setup. They can also play the wide attacking roles in the 4-2-3-1 and the 4-4-2. We do have the players for all 3 systems. We are lacking just one top quality central midfielder. You can very easily switch this ...

GK: Alisson/Kelleher

RB: TAA/Ramsay
CD: Konate/Gomez
CD: Van Dijk/Matip
LB: Robertson/Tsimikas

MF: Bellingham/Elliott
DM: Fabinho/Henderson
MF: Thiago/Jones

FW: Salah/Carvalho
ST: Nunez/Firmino
FW: Diaz/Jota

... into a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-4-2.

Personally, I'd also like another younger right-sided left-footed attacking player, but that is not so much of a priority, since Elliott can easily become that player ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44098 on: Yesterday at 11:06:38 pm »
I would rather Kone than Bellingham if were considering price and profile.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44099 on: Yesterday at 11:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:06:38 pm
I would rather Kone than Bellingham if were considering price and profile.

Fuck the price. We need to sign a player who will be the main man of our midfield for the next 10 years. Kone is talented, but Bellingham is a Ballon d'Or material. The most talented English player since Gerrard ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44100 on: Yesterday at 11:20:48 pm »
Anyone who thinks we don't need 2 CMs in January is just in denial now. It's evident to a blind eye that we are crying for quality here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44101 on: Today at 12:49:37 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:15:04 pm
From the moment we've sold Mane and signed Nunez, it was obvious that the 4-3-3 is a thing of the past. I don't know if our main system for the future will be the 4-2-3-1 or the 4-4-2, but in both cases we won't be using 3 midfielders. Therefore, start discussing wide attacking players, since we won't be signing another central midfielder on top of Bellingham ...

That Napoli winger will be wantedby everyone next summer.. he is a top class player
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44102 on: Today at 12:52:50 am »
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia!

Say it 10 times mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44103 on: Today at 01:10:14 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:52:50 am
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia!

Say it 10 times mate.

Wanted to play for klopp. I hope we get him. Been on a tear this season. Signing kvaradona will definitely take us to the next level. De Laurentis is probably worse than daniel levy, dont see them selling him for anything less than 100 mil. Nkunku and Murdyk are certainly more attainable in comparison.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44104 on: Today at 03:49:37 am »
Fair play to PetertheRed for showing your working. If we are going to play 4231 or 442 then me might be ok with just adding one midfielder. If it is Bellingham, so much the better.

Im still of the view that it is pretty risky, since there are durability issues over four of them, to one degree and another - Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Curtis.

Now, this is purely speculative on my part, but lets imagine Fabinho decided he wanted to move to sunnier climes, and we replaced him with, say, Kone, then all of a sudden, with the same number of midfielders, I would feel a lot better about it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44105 on: Today at 05:07:07 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:52:50 am
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia!

Say it 10 times mate.


I couldn't even pronounce it once. :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44106 on: Today at 06:58:36 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:07:07 am
I couldn't even pronounce it once. :D

It's enough to make you kvetch...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44107 on: Today at 07:44:13 am »
Linked with Zaha on a free next summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44108 on: Today at 08:03:02 am »
Thing is, as far as I can tell the club has already shown it wants more than one midfielder. Tried to get Laimer at the end of the summer window and presumably if we got him the club would still want Bellingham right?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44109 on: Today at 08:11:29 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:44:13 am
Linked with Zaha on a free next summer
Hahaha, you've got to love the rubbish journo's that just chat shite to gain clicks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44110 on: Today at 08:13:18 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:14:05 pm
Fuck the price. We need to sign a player who will be the main man of our midfield for the next 10 years. Kone is talented, but Bellingham is a Ballon d'Or material. The most talented English player since Gerrard ...

Not much use if we then can't afford any new players for 3 more transfer windows, though. This squad needs multiple quality signings. One "marquee" signing won't solve much, and we really cannot afford to put all our eggs in one basket anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44111 on: Today at 08:54:04 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:49:37 am
Fair play to PetertheRed for showing your working. If we are going to play 4231 or 442 then me might be ok with just adding one midfielder. If it is Bellingham, so much the better.

Im still of the view that it is pretty risky, since there are durability issues over four of them, to one degree and another - Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Curtis.

Now, this is purely speculative on my part, but lets imagine Fabinho decided he wanted to move to sunnier climes, and we replaced him with, say, Kone, then all of a sudden, with the same number of midfielders, I would feel a lot better about it.

And yet even if this was to happen, you would still have durability issues with the likes ofThiago and Henderson not to mention, a year down the line both players will be 32 and 33 respectively. Carvalho and Elliott are also not number 8's, no matter how people dress it up.

The idea that one midfielder would be enough given our circumstances, is utterly bizarre and plain folly. We absolutely need two at a minimum. I actually believe what El Lobo said in his response to my post a few days ago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44112 on: Today at 08:55:06 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:11:29 am
Hahaha, you've got to love the rubbish journo's that just chat shite to gain clicks.
If I tell you the source of that was Talkshite, that will answer everything...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44113 on: Today at 09:11:41 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:54:04 am
And yet even if this was to happen, you would still have durability issues with the likes ofThiago and Henderson not to mention, a year down the line both players will be 32 and 33 respectively. Carvalho and Elliott are also not number 8's, no matter how people dress it up.

The idea that one midfielder would be enough given our circumstances, is utterly bizarre and plain folly. We absolutely need two at a minimum. I actually believe what El Lobo said in his response to my post a few days ago.

Which was?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44114 on: Today at 09:29:56 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:26:20 pm
I can see you are really terrified by the prospect of us signing Bellingham. It will completely ruin your dark little World. I am not going to argue with you ...

I love you Peter, this place would never be the same without you, never change

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44115 on: Today at 11:20:45 am »
Loads of good midfielders out there. I trust us to make great decisions if money is available. The question is, do FSG want to spend money? I suspect yes, but not much.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44116 on: Today at 11:22:08 am »
The fact the plan for midfield was CLEARLY supposed to be Tchouameni this summer and Bellingham next says it all.

The club arent pushing to drop £150m+ on two lads across two summers unless they think it seriously needs doing. Shame it didnt come off (thanks Mbappe) as those 2 set you up for a long time with an elite midfield but hopefully there is something else in the pipeline.

Tchouameni and Bellingham I expect were Fabinho/Henderson upgrades. Which would have left Thiago who theyd probably have looked to replace in the starting 11 the following summer in 2024 when hed be 33 years old (and out of contract potentially).

Tchouameni falling through is a blow because there doesnt seem to be too many other clearly destined for world class DMs around.

As it is, I think we need 3 potential starting midfielders sharpish, not 2. We need a DM and two 8s. Bellingham and Caceido seem to be the favourites for the 8 positions. DM ive no idea. But hopefully its someone with power and ability to get around the park. Declan Rice looks good but not £100m good so who knows. Lavia I like the look off but hes only 18.

