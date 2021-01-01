Fair play to PetertheRed for showing your working. If we are going to play 4231 or 442 then me might be ok with just adding one midfielder. If it is Bellingham, so much the better.
Im still of the view that it is pretty risky, since there are durability issues over four of them, to one degree and another - Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Curtis.
Now, this is purely speculative on my part, but lets imagine Fabinho decided he wanted to move to sunnier climes, and we replaced him with, say, Kone, then all of a sudden, with the same number of midfielders, I would feel a lot better about it.