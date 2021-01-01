« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2194260 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44040 on: Yesterday at 08:39:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:33:36 pm
You're all dicks, how many times does Mac need to explain himself?

Just the first part of that sentence would have sufficed.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44041 on: Yesterday at 09:06:00 pm »
I think people need to move past the idea that youth signings are brought in with the expectation of them becoming regular starters. Youngsters are a great way to pad the squad and to make money through developing them and moving them on. Only the very, very best eventually becoming regulars.

I remember people freaking out over us selling Brewster because they were so certain he was going to be our main forward for the next decade, and there have been many more like him.

We should not be going into seasons with an insufficient squad because we're worried youth players won't get enough opportunities, if they're of the required level they'll eventually break through, and if they're not we can't be leaving the squad short as that'll only lead us to missing out on all manner of success and possibly talent as a result.

Maybe Klopp has an iron clad plan for Elliot and Carvalho, or maybe the club saw an opportunity to bring in some young talent for a lot less than they're worth and decided to take it and see where it leads.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44042 on: Yesterday at 09:12:35 pm »
How is anyone thinking Bellingham is realistic expecting us to shell out the fee and wages needed?

We talk a lot about the lack of available funds in comparison to other sides and the reasons for this but then the discussion of players who are way out of our price range pops up with no real logical explanation of how we would afford them despite the track record of our spending suggesting it isn't viable arises.

I'd love Bellingham here as he's outstanding... but realistically, much like Mbappe but obviously less so, how would we afford it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44043 on: Yesterday at 09:20:09 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:12:35 pm
How is anyone thinking Bellingham is realistic expecting us to shell out the fee and wages needed?

We talk a lot about the lack of available funds in comparison to other sides and the reasons for this but then the discussion of players who are way out of our price range pops up with no real logical explanation of how we would afford them despite the track record of our spending suggesting it isn't viable arises.

I'd love Bellingham here as he's outstanding... but realistically, much like Mbappe but obviously less so, how would we afford it?

I think the hope is that he'd want to play for us enough that he would accept van Dijk level wages instead of aiming for Sancho/Mbappe type numbers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44044 on: Yesterday at 09:24:44 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:20:09 pm
I think the hope is that he'd want to play for us enough that he would accept van Dijk level wages instead of aiming for Sancho/Mbappe type numbers.

I think that's part of what makes it so unrealistic, were it just that then you could argue it's potentially possible, he seems a bright lad and like has his head screwed on. It's when you then delve into the territory of hoping for this AND Dortmund taking a fee that isn't eye-watering that it becomes extremely unlikely. They could ask for £100 million plus and get it with the sides who would be interested so what's stopping them doing exactly that
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44045 on: Yesterday at 09:29:53 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:24:44 pm
I think that's part of what makes it so unrealistic, were it just that then you could argue it's potentially possible, he seems a bright lad and like has his head screwed on. It's when you then delve into the territory of hoping for this AND Dortmund taking a fee that isn't eye-watering that it becomes extremely unlikely. They could ask for £100 million plus and get it with the sides who would be interested so what's stopping them doing exactly that

I actually think we'd be willing to go that high, we've paid plenty of big fees in the past and if we're convinced he's in that tier of top 10 in the world then we could go for it. We haven't been big spenders but if you assume that a lot of that has been down to a mix of covid and money spent on infrastructure, then we should be at a point now where our spending can really start to increase, provided we get back into the top four.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44046 on: Yesterday at 10:01:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:15:57 pm
If the 4-2-3-1 or the 4-4-2 is the way forward, then Fabinho and Bellingham will be the starters, and Thiago and Henderson will be the backups. Elliott, Carvalho and Jones will be playing at the wide positions, or at the No.10. Still no need for signing a second top class midfielder ...
I dont think Bellingham would play the 8 over Jones for Klopp. Bellingham is way too attacking and would not stay behind the ball enough like a certain #8 who played under Rafa
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44047 on: Yesterday at 10:17:05 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:01:54 pm
I dont think Bellingham would play the 8 over Jones for Klopp. Bellingham is way too attacking and would not stay behind the ball enough like a certain #8 who played under Rafa

Seriously?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44048 on: Yesterday at 10:26:42 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:12:35 pm
How is anyone thinking Bellingham is realistic expecting us to shell out the fee and wages needed?

We talk a lot about the lack of available funds in comparison to other sides and the reasons for this but then the discussion of players who are way out of our price range pops up with no real logical explanation of how we would afford them despite the track record of our spending suggesting it isn't viable arises.

I'd love Bellingham here as he's outstanding... but realistically, much like Mbappe but obviously less so, how would we afford it?

We obviously don't have the same type of money as PSG or Man City, but apart from that, all the talk about the lack of funds is pretty much nonsense ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44049 on: Yesterday at 10:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:26:48 pm
Why would any club sign potentially generational attacking players that would also be England national team eligible?

Hang on, Im not disagreeing. Im asking why the poster thinks Klopp bought them if they dont fit his system?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44050 on: Yesterday at 10:49:35 pm »
Our good friends the Portuguese journos are back.

Quote
Liverpool are studying a possible attack to sign Florentino Luis (23) from Benfica. The Anfield side have the player under the eye after being referenced by Jurgen Klopp. First contacts have been made to know his situation.

[@Record_Portugal]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44051 on: Yesterday at 11:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:49:35 pm
Our good friends the Portuguese journos are back.


If we are targeting another Benfica player, it certainly isn't Florentino ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44052 on: Yesterday at 11:02:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:00:32 pm
If we are targeting another Benfica player, it certainly isn't Florentino ...

Hope not. Dont want it to stop Milners development.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44053 on: Today at 12:10:16 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:01:54 pm
I dont think Bellingham would play the 8 over Jones for Klopp. Bellingham is way too attacking and would not stay behind the ball enough like a certain #8 who played under Rafa

If you follow dortmund games regularly, his defensive qualities are one of his biggest strengths. He plays with great discipline. There are some games where he has been asked to move forward but that is because of dortmund's deficiencies in attack rather than bellingham having poor positional sense. He fits into our 2 man or 3 man midfield with comfortable ease.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44054 on: Today at 12:49:23 am »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 12:10:16 am
If you follow dortmund games regularly, his defensive qualities are one of his biggest strengths. He plays with great discipline. There are some games where he has been asked to move forward but that is because of dortmund's deficiencies in attack rather than bellingham having poor positional sense. He fits into our 2 man or 3 man midfield with comfortable ease.
Quickly looking at the heat maps it looks plays pretty high within the MF.  I think he can develop into that role, but I dont expect him to start in that role for Klopp, that role generally ask the player to be controller. I would rather have Jones behind the ball more often then Jude considering how good Jude is around the box. Also his heat map has been very heavy on the right side of the pitch this year and was more heavy on the left last year.
https://fbref.com/en/players/57d88cf9/Jude-Bellingham His comparison are much closer to guys who are highest of the 3 not somebody who stays behind the ball and dictates with Passes
Where as Jones is more of that https://fbref.com/en/players/4fb9c88f/Curtis-Jones.
Do you want Jude to be protecting the counter more or around he Box?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44055 on: Today at 12:50:35 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:49:35 pm
Our good friends the Portuguese journos are back.
He fits the profile height wise more then another 6 that been linked
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #44056 on: Today at 01:52:03 am »
If we sign one midfielder, lets go big and imagine it is Bellingham, I will be very happy with him.

Now, lets consider the other six we think will still be here: Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Curtis Jones, Elliott, Carvalho.

It is a good group, but there are durability issues over four of them. Curtis Jones might put his fitness issues behind him and kick on. I hope he does, but that remains unproven. He has many years ahead of him, and hopefully they will be ones where he is fit and playing.

Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago are all older, or getting there depending on the definition of age. They all suffer from niggly injuries, and they all miss a fair amount of football. It is reasonable to expect that that wont improve as they get older.

So because of the durability of four of the six, I would be advocating a second midfield signing, even if we added Bellingham.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:56:15 am by G Richards »
