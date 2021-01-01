If we sign one midfielder, lets go big and imagine it is Bellingham, I will be very happy with him.
Now, lets consider the other six we think will still be here: Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Curtis Jones, Elliott, Carvalho.
It is a good group, but there are durability issues over four of them. Curtis Jones might put his fitness issues behind him and kick on. I hope he does, but that remains unproven. He has many years ahead of him, and hopefully they will be ones where he is fit and playing.
Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago are all older, or getting there depending on the definition of age. They all suffer from niggly injuries, and they all miss a fair amount of football. It is reasonable to expect that that wont improve as they get older.
So because of the durability of four of the six, I would be advocating a second midfield signing, even if we added Bellingham.