I think people need to move past the idea that youth signings are brought in with the expectation of them becoming regular starters. Youngsters are a great way to pad the squad and to make money through developing them and moving them on. Only the very, very best eventually becoming regulars.



I remember people freaking out over us selling Brewster because they were so certain he was going to be our main forward for the next decade, and there have been many more like him.



We should not be going into seasons with an insufficient squad because we're worried youth players won't get enough opportunities, if they're of the required level they'll eventually break through, and if they're not we can't be leaving the squad short as that'll only lead us to missing out on all manner of success and possibly talent as a result.



Maybe Klopp has an iron clad plan for Elliot and Carvalho, or maybe the club saw an opportunity to bring in some young talent for a lot less than they're worth and decided to take it and see where it leads.