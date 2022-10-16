« previous next »
IMO it's all about balance. Two midfielders who are good defensively then Jones can be a great option on the left of midfield in the future but if we see Harvey as starter for us in midfield then simply Jones can't be a starter otherwise the balance will be off and our midfield will struggle to defend. Unless you are City who can afford buy all the technical players who can keep the ball very well then you basically need at least two midfielders who are really good defensively. We clearly want a technical creative player higher up which we have too because of Nunez as one of the reasons, we think Harvey can play this role very well. Now it's the other two positions where we really need to be ruthless IMO, Fabinho doesn't have the pace for this role and Thiago isn't reliable.
Both Zubimendi and Enzo fernandez will fit into a 3 man or two man midfield. They are young and have great potential to be world class.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:50:46 am
YOu dont want a MF who behind the ball to be making a lot of tackles to take themself out of position bc of it. opta has him at 54% of ground duels won. Im guessing his tackle % is probably over 50 for tackles too. both record them differently.

I don't really get your point as a successful tackles mean you and your team has the ball. If the player takes themselves out of position and fails at the tackle then they don't get credited for a tackle.

Fbref has his tackles % around 50 as well. Just 50% of 1 is less than one so not sure what your point there is either.

If you had N'golo Kante on your team you'd be telling him to not go win the ball and instead just let the other team keep it as he stays in position?
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:50:13 am
I don't really get your point as a successful tackles mean you and your team has the ball. If the player takes themselves out of position and fails at the tackle then they don't get credited for a tackle.

Fbref has his tackles % around 50 as well. Just 50% of 1 is less than one so not sure what your point there is either.

If you had N'golo Kante on your team you'd be telling him to not go win the ball and instead just let the other team keep it as he stays in position?
I would rather not say he bad at defense just bc he doesnt go tackle. Kante great pressuring and tackling. Klopp would not be playing him in the same role as Thiago if he didnt think he could do the defensive work there.
Atletico Madrid and Rodrigo De Paul have reportedly reached a breaking point that is difficult to heal.

The player is not suited to Simeone's game plan and could leave in January.

Source:
@MARCA


Does anyone rate this player, always thought his name was a bit odd but he starts for Argentina I believe. He'll be 29 in May though so probably
not ideal.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:49:48 am
Atletico Madrid and Rodrigo De Paul have reportedly reached a breaking point that is difficult to heal.

The player is not suited to Simeone's game plan and could leave in January.

Source:
@MARCA


Does anyone rate this player, always thought his name was a bit odd but he starts for Argentina I believe. He'll be 29 in May though so probably
not ideal.




Excellent player when he went them from Udinese , havent seen him play for A Madrid

Id guess he will end up back in Italy 🇮🇹
Quote from: PeterTheRed on October 16, 2022, 01:10:28 pm
I know that some posters don't like the concept of developing young players, but I still think that Elliott, Carvalho and Jones have a bright future with us ...

Who actually objects to that though?

What people actually object to is an approach that would require us to rely on such development rather than making complimentary signings to them such as a midfielder in the last window who would fit our style and was ready to start for us now, keeping the strength of the squad high actually helps the best youngsters since they are not getting thrown in at the deep end and expected to win us games all the time and can instead have their minutes and expectations build gradually.
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on October 16, 2022, 02:14:24 pm
You genuinely believe this squad only needs one player :lmao

With how aging our midfield is you think one would be enough to get us to high press again or that VVD and Matip being a year older are reliable enough? Youre absolutely bonkers if you think one player is all itll take to get us back challenging.

This team needs at least 3-4 players minimum to get us back into contention. It lacks athleticism in midfield and while Bellingham would help with that, one wouldnt be enough

While he probably doesn't believe that, your claim of us needing as many as 4 simply to challenge seems equally hyperbolic, while Matip and VVD will be a year older, it is not like we don't already have two high quality younger CDs as well as them, two top-quality signings for midfield would be plenty to have us challenging as we would also get more out of Fab, Thiago and Hendo if we are expecting less minutes out of them.
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:04:53 am
Who actually objects to that though?

What people actually object to is an approach that would require us to rely on such development rather than making complimentary signings to them such as a midfielder in the last window who would fit our style and was ready to start for us now, keeping the strength of the squad high actually helps the best youngsters since they are not getting thrown in at the deep end and expected to win us games all the time and can instead have their minutes and expectations build gradually.

People who are suggesting that we should sign 2 top class midfielders (of starting quality) on top of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, are pretty much giving up on the development of Elliott, Carvalho and Jones. There simply won't be enough playing time for everyone. That is why I suggest we should only sign Bellingham (as a future World class prospect), and complement him with the 6 midfielders mentioned above ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:22:45 am
People who are suggesting that we should sign 2 top class midfielders (of starting quality) on top of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, are pretty much giving up on the development of Elliott, Carvalho and Jones. There simply won't be enough playing time for everyone. That is why I suggest we should only sign Bellingham (as a future World class prospect), and complement him with the 6 midfielders mentioned above ...

If thats the reason then fine, id rather a new midfielder who is currently good enough to start than spend time developing Jones.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:22:45 am
People who are suggesting that we should sign 2 top class midfielders (of starting quality) on top of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, are pretty much giving up on the development of Elliott, Carvalho and Jones. There simply won't be enough playing time for everyone. That is why I suggest we should only sign Bellingham (as a future World class prospect), and complement him with the 6 midfielders mentioned above ...

It really isn't giving up on them, it is merely recognising that they are not all ready to start right now and would benefit from being used more sparingly while they develop, particularly since both Elliott and Carvalho need to adjust their game to better fit what we need from a midfielder, at this point they are both better suited to backup attackers than as a #8 for us.

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:22:45 am
People who are suggesting that we should sign 2 top class midfielders (of starting quality) on top of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, are pretty much giving up on the development of Elliott, Carvalho and Jones. There simply won't be enough playing time for everyone. That is why I suggest we should only sign Bellingham (as a future World class prospect), and complement him with the 6 midfielders mentioned above ...

Not sure. In the current system (variation of 442, 4231) neither Elliot, Carvalho or Jones are a good fit in central midfield. At a stretch, Jones might be but he does not look defensively strong enough or dynamic enough. So all three might be better developed in wide positions or '10' as we are already seeing with Elliot and his former mate at Fulham.

Thiago has well-documented long-term availability issues so it is best to rotate him rather than risk frequent injury time out. Fabinho's legs appear to have gone and his physical power seems oddly diminished. Henderson was put in his best position against City - the bench.

So two new midfielders would be ideal to complement all the above. As soon as you take chances with this squad, watch the injuries pile up. Arguably keeping Thiago* fit an extra year or two *by resting him* through the season could be worth millions and more for the success of this team.




*go easy on the Kamikazee tackles too, maestro!
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:18:57 am
Can you give me an example of a player that was bad at tackling then became good at tackling? I've asked this numerous times before and nobody ever comes up with anything. Why would you expect Jones to get better at something that nobody else has before?

It's a difficult thing to prove as it's hard to find stats going back far enough to show the difference. I distinctly remember Henderson not being a great tackler early on, he would jockey players and slow them down, then they'd eventually get tackled by someone else who surrounded them. It was never an issue however as he was still stopping attacks, just not getting the credit. Jones does his share of the defensive duties when I've seen him play, I don't think I've ever seen any problems with his play that match up with these statistical concerns.
People advocating we sign 2 or 3 new midfielders aren't giving up on the development of Jones, Elliot and Carvalho, they;
1. Recognise we can't afford to wait for those 3 to develop because they're not ready yet.
2. See that those 3 are all, to some extent, poor stylistic fits at 8 for a midfield that needs to run a lot, stay behind the ball to cover our fullbacks, break up play and progress the ball. Even if they develop they're never going to be what a Klopp 8 has looked like since he got here. You could probably get away with playing 8s like jones, Elliot and Carvalho if our 6 was more mobile than Fabinho and we were planning to play our fullbacks very differently. But presumably we're not, so we need 8s who can actually do the job we need from our midfielders. They need to offer press resistance and dribbling ability too but they absolutely must offer world class athleticism.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:49:48 am
Atletico Madrid and Rodrigo De Paul have reportedly reached a breaking point that is difficult to heal.

The player is not suited to Simeone's game plan and could leave in January.

Source:
@MARCA


Does anyone rate this player, always thought his name was a bit odd but he starts for Argentina I believe. He'll be 29 in May though so probably
not ideal.


Would rather get his brother Sean.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:50:31 am
It's a difficult thing to prove as it's hard to find stats going back far enough to show the difference. I distinctly remember Henderson not being a great tackler early on, he would jockey players and slow them down, then they'd eventually get tackled by someone else who surrounded them. It was never an issue however as he was still stopping attacks, just not getting the credit. Jones does his share of the defensive duties when I've seen him play, I don't think I've ever seen any problems with his play that match up with these statistical concerns.

Spot on and Hendo still can't tackle, not really, you don't need to if the press is timed right.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:50:31 am
It's a difficult thing to prove as it's hard to find stats going back far enough to show the difference. I distinctly remember Henderson not being a great tackler early on, he would jockey players and slow them down, then they'd eventually get tackled by someone else who surrounded them. It was never an issue however as he was still stopping attacks, just not getting the credit. Jones does his share of the defensive duties when I've seen him play, I don't think I've ever seen any problems with his play that match up with these statistical concerns.

Henderson was a good tackler when he was younger. The PL website has tackles going back pretty far.
Fenerbahce insiders saying us and Arsenal want Arda Guler, I hope it's true because he is probably gonna be world class in 3 years with us.
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:42:44 pm
Fenerbahce insiders saying us and Arsenal want Arda Guler, I hope it's true because he is probably gonna be world class in 3 years with us.

As well as sounding like a made-up name, what position does he play?

(Always wanted Arda Turan back in the day)
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:22:45 am
People who are suggesting that we should sign 2 top class midfielders (of starting quality) on top of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, are pretty much giving up on the development of Elliott, Carvalho and Jones. There simply won't be enough playing time for everyone. That is why I suggest we should only sign Bellingham (as a future World class prospect), and complement him with the 6 midfielders mentioned above ...

Just because you keep repeating this line doesn't make it any less absurd.
It's also ignoring that Hendo maybe shouldn't be starting all that much anymore and Fabinho isn't looking far behind? Just ignoring the younger players for a minute I think you have to look at this where if you want to go back to the 4-3-3 then the only one performing at a high level right now is Thiago. Unless Fabinho regains form, fitness or whatever is ailing him then you probably need to get two starters and then a 3rd the next season as Thiago's contract will be up and you're not going to renew him.
Anyone who wants us to sign Bellingham is giving up on the development Morton and Bajcetic.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:41:09 pm
Anyone who wants us to sign Bellingham is giving up on the development Morton and Bajcetic.

 ;D
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:41:09 pm
Anyone who wants us to sign Bellingham is giving up on the development Morton and Bajcetic.

And don't forget Jay Spearing who is part of the club picture, he's working in his physical height for some years and is ready
for a big reveal.
Anyone who wants us to develop Morton and Bajcetic are giving up on the development of Fola Onanuga and Kyle Kelly
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:49:48 am
Atletico Madrid and Rodrigo De Paul have reportedly reached a breaking point that is difficult to heal.

The player is not suited to Simeone's game plan and could leave in January.

Source:
@MARCA


Does anyone rate this player, always thought his name was a bit odd but he starts for Argentina I believe. He'll be 29 in May though so probably
not ideal.

Simeone is a real waster of talent unless a player fits a certain profile.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:45:58 pm
Henderson was a good tackler when he was younger. The PL website has tackles going back pretty far.

Fair enough, I don't remember him being a big tackler in his early days at the club but it looks like I was wrong. I still don't agree that Jones has to be hitting similar numbers at 21 to be considered an important member of the midfield, again based on the Gini comparison and to a less extent the Silva/Gundogan/de Bruyne comparisons. If teams were cutting through us at will with him in the team then fair enough, but I haven't seen any evidence of that when he plays.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:49:27 pm
Fair enough, I don't remember him being a big tackler in his early days at the club but it looks like I was wrong. I still don't agree that Jones has to be hitting similar numbers at 21 to be considered an important member of the midfield, again based on the Gini comparison and to a less extent the Silva/Gundogan/de Bruyne comparisons. If teams were cutting through us at will with him in the team then fair enough, but I haven't seen any evidence of that when he plays.

11/12 I think it was only really Lucas who could put a tackle in, Kenny's reign went to shit when he got crocked. The midfield would just got run through with ease.

13/14 Henderson was incredible though and was very good in 12/13 after the Dempsey episode.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:44:05 pm
As well as sounding like a made-up name, what position does he play?

(Always wanted Arda Turan back in the day)
He is a creative midfielder, only 17 years old. He really is a great talent as I follow Fenerbahce a lot.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:49:27 pm
Fair enough, I don't remember him being a big tackler in his early days at the club but it looks like I was wrong. I still don't agree that Jones has to be hitting similar numbers at 21 to be considered an important member of the midfield, again based on the Gini comparison and to a less extent the Silva/Gundogan/de Bruyne comparisons. If teams were cutting through us at will with him in the team then fair enough, but I haven't seen any evidence of that when he plays.

Just kind of getting tired of this argument or point in that somehow being 21 means he'll be a completely different midfielder at 23 or 25 or 27? There's just no evidence of that being the case for any player, ever. I'd have a lot more time for this if people would just say him being bad at defending doesn't matter because he's so good at attacking which is certainly true of Foden or KdB. The problem is that's also probably not realistic either.
Would Djibril Sow suit us?
