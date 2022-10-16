People advocating we sign 2 or 3 new midfielders aren't giving up on the development of Jones, Elliot and Carvalho, they;
1. Recognise we can't afford to wait for those 3 to develop because they're not ready yet.
2. See that those 3 are all, to some extent, poor stylistic fits at 8 for a midfield that needs to run a lot, stay behind the ball to cover our fullbacks, break up play and progress the ball. Even if they develop they're never going to be what a Klopp 8 has looked like since he got here. You could probably get away with playing 8s like jones, Elliot and Carvalho if our 6 was more mobile than Fabinho and we were planning to play our fullbacks very differently. But presumably we're not, so we need 8s who can actually do the job we need from our midfielders. They need to offer press resistance and dribbling ability too but they absolutely must offer world class athleticism.