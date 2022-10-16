People who are suggesting that we should sign 2 top class midfielders (of starting quality) on top of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, are pretty much giving up on the development of Elliott, Carvalho and Jones. There simply won't be enough playing time for everyone. That is why I suggest we should only sign Bellingham (as a future World class prospect), and complement him with the 6 midfielders mentioned above ...



Not sure. In the current system (variation of 442, 4231) neither Elliot, Carvalho or Jones are a good fit in central midfield. At a stretch, Jones might be but he does not look defensively strong enough or dynamic enough. So all three might be better developed in wide positions or '10' as we are already seeing with Elliot and his former mate at Fulham.Thiago has well-documented long-term availability issues so it is best to rotate him rather than risk frequent injury time out. Fabinho's legs appear to have gone and his physical power seems oddly diminished. Henderson was put in his best position against City - the bench.So two new midfielders would be ideal to complement all the above. As soon as you take chances with this squad, watch the injuries pile up. Arguably keeping Thiago* fit an extra year or two *by resting him* through the season could be worth millions and more for the success of this team.*go easy on the Kamikazee tackles too, maestro!