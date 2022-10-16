« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44000 on: Today at 03:10:35 am

IMO it's all about balance. Two midfielders who are good defensively then Jones can be a great option on the left of midfield in the future but if we see Harvey as starter for us in midfield then simply Jones can't be a starter otherwise the balance will be off and our midfield will struggle to defend. Unless you are City who can afford buy all the technical players who can keep the ball very well then you basically need at least two midfielders who are really good defensively. We clearly want a technical creative player higher up which we have too because of Nunez as one of the reasons, we think Harvey can play this role very well. Now it's the other two positions where we really need to be ruthless IMO, Fabinho doesn't have the pace for this role and Thiago isn't reliable.
anandg_lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44001 on: Today at 03:27:07 am
Both Zubimendi and Enzo fernandez will fit into a 3 man or two man midfield. They are young and have great potential to be world class.
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44002 on: Today at 03:50:13 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:50:46 am
YOu dont want a MF who behind the ball to be making a lot of tackles to take themself out of position bc of it. opta has him at 54% of ground duels won. Im guessing his tackle % is probably over 50 for tackles too. both record them differently.

I don't really get your point as a successful tackles mean you and your team has the ball. If the player takes themselves out of position and fails at the tackle then they don't get credited for a tackle.

Fbref has his tackles % around 50 as well. Just 50% of 1 is less than one so not sure what your point there is either.

If you had N'golo Kante on your team you'd be telling him to not go win the ball and instead just let the other team keep it as he stays in position?
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44003 on: Today at 04:28:44 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:50:13 am
I don't really get your point as a successful tackles mean you and your team has the ball. If the player takes themselves out of position and fails at the tackle then they don't get credited for a tackle.

Fbref has his tackles % around 50 as well. Just 50% of 1 is less than one so not sure what your point there is either.

If you had N'golo Kante on your team you'd be telling him to not go win the ball and instead just let the other team keep it as he stays in position?
I would rather not say he bad at defense just bc he doesnt go tackle. Kante great pressuring and tackling. Klopp would not be playing him in the same role as Thiago if he didnt think he could do the defensive work there.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44004 on: Today at 07:49:48 am
Atletico Madrid and Rodrigo De Paul have reportedly reached a breaking point that is difficult to heal.

The player is not suited to Simeone's game plan and could leave in January.

Source:
@MARCA


Does anyone rate this player, always thought his name was a bit odd but he starts for Argentina I believe. He'll be 29 in May though so probably
not ideal.
rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44005 on: Today at 09:56:06 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:49:48 am
Atletico Madrid and Rodrigo De Paul have reportedly reached a breaking point that is difficult to heal.

The player is not suited to Simeone's game plan and could leave in January.

Source:
@MARCA


Does anyone rate this player, always thought his name was a bit odd but he starts for Argentina I believe. He'll be 29 in May though so probably
not ideal.




Excellent player when he went them from Udinese , havent seen him play for A Madrid

Id guess he will end up back in Italy 🇮🇹
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44006 on: Today at 10:04:53 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on October 16, 2022, 01:10:28 pm
I know that some posters don't like the concept of developing young players, but I still think that Elliott, Carvalho and Jones have a bright future with us ...

Who actually objects to that though?

What people actually object to is an approach that would require us to rely on such development rather than making complimentary signings to them such as a midfielder in the last window who would fit our style and was ready to start for us now, keeping the strength of the squad high actually helps the best youngsters since they are not getting thrown in at the deep end and expected to win us games all the time and can instead have their minutes and expectations build gradually.
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44007 on: Today at 10:11:34 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on October 16, 2022, 02:14:24 pm
You genuinely believe this squad only needs one player :lmao

With how aging our midfield is you think one would be enough to get us to high press again or that VVD and Matip being a year older are reliable enough? Youre absolutely bonkers if you think one player is all itll take to get us back challenging.

This team needs at least 3-4 players minimum to get us back into contention. It lacks athleticism in midfield and while Bellingham would help with that, one wouldnt be enough

While he probably doesn't believe that, your claim of us needing as many as 4 simply to challenge seems equally hyperbolic, while Matip and VVD will be a year older, it is not like we don't already have two high quality younger CDs as well as them, two top-quality signings for midfield would be plenty to have us challenging as we would also get more out of Fab, Thiago and Hendo if we are expecting less minutes out of them.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44008 on: Today at 10:22:45 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:04:53 am
Who actually objects to that though?

What people actually object to is an approach that would require us to rely on such development rather than making complimentary signings to them such as a midfielder in the last window who would fit our style and was ready to start for us now, keeping the strength of the squad high actually helps the best youngsters since they are not getting thrown in at the deep end and expected to win us games all the time and can instead have their minutes and expectations build gradually.

People who are suggesting that we should sign 2 top class midfielders (of starting quality) on top of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, are pretty much giving up on the development of Elliott, Carvalho and Jones. There simply won't be enough playing time for everyone. That is why I suggest we should only sign Bellingham (as a future World class prospect), and complement him with the 6 midfielders mentioned above ...
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44009 on: Today at 10:32:59 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:22:45 am
People who are suggesting that we should sign 2 top class midfielders (of starting quality) on top of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, are pretty much giving up on the development of Elliott, Carvalho and Jones. There simply won't be enough playing time for everyone. That is why I suggest we should only sign Bellingham (as a future World class prospect), and complement him with the 6 midfielders mentioned above ...

If thats the reason then fine, id rather a new midfielder who is currently good enough to start than spend time developing Jones.
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44010 on: Today at 10:40:03 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:22:45 am
People who are suggesting that we should sign 2 top class midfielders (of starting quality) on top of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, are pretty much giving up on the development of Elliott, Carvalho and Jones. There simply won't be enough playing time for everyone. That is why I suggest we should only sign Bellingham (as a future World class prospect), and complement him with the 6 midfielders mentioned above ...

It really isn't giving up on them, it is merely recognising that they are not all ready to start right now and would benefit from being used more sparingly while they develop, particularly since both Elliott and Carvalho need to adjust their game to better fit what we need from a midfielder, at this point they are both better suited to backup attackers than as a #8 for us.

lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44011 on: Today at 10:44:11 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:22:45 am
People who are suggesting that we should sign 2 top class midfielders (of starting quality) on top of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, are pretty much giving up on the development of Elliott, Carvalho and Jones. There simply won't be enough playing time for everyone. That is why I suggest we should only sign Bellingham (as a future World class prospect), and complement him with the 6 midfielders mentioned above ...

Not sure. In the current system (variation of 442, 4231) neither Elliot, Carvalho or Jones are a good fit in central midfield. At a stretch, Jones might be but he does not look defensively strong enough or dynamic enough. So all three might be better developed in wide positions or '10' as we are already seeing with Elliot and his former mate at Fulham.

Thiago has well-documented long-term availability issues so it is best to rotate him rather than risk frequent injury time out. Fabinho's legs appear to have gone and his physical power seems oddly diminished. Henderson was put in his best position against City - the bench.

So two new midfielders would be ideal to complement all the above. As soon as you take chances with this squad, watch the injuries pile up. Arguably keeping Thiago* fit an extra year or two *by resting him* through the season could be worth millions and more for the success of this team.




*go easy on the Kamikazee tackles too, maestro!
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #44012 on: Today at 10:50:31 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:18:57 am
Can you give me an example of a player that was bad at tackling then became good at tackling? I've asked this numerous times before and nobody ever comes up with anything. Why would you expect Jones to get better at something that nobody else has before?

It's a difficult thing to prove as it's hard to find stats going back far enough to show the difference. I distinctly remember Henderson not being a great tackler early on, he would jockey players and slow them down, then they'd eventually get tackled by someone else who surrounded them. It was never an issue however as he was still stopping attacks, just not getting the credit. Jones does his share of the defensive duties when I've seen him play, I don't think I've ever seen any problems with his play that match up with these statistical concerns.
