So 3% for tackles, 25% for interceptions, 1% for blocks, 1% for clearances, 25% for aerials. Basically a below average midfielder in every department which is charitable and I'm saying that our issue is we have no defensive contribution from midfield. So can Jones do the minimum as far as it's being done right now where its basically nothing? Henderson has almost no tackles for the whole season to this point so yes Jones can certainly do that. But if you want to see LFC get back to the top then getting midfielders that can win the ball so our amazing attackers can just attack is priority #1. That doesn't mean Jones is a bad player, he may be an amazing player. He just seemingly isn't what we need at the moment.
Is that clear?
Try taking a look at the defensive stats for players like Gundogan, de Bruyne and Silva and see how they compare. Jones is an attacking and quite press-resistant player, often playing in a team that dominates possession, and his defensive stats are comparable/favourable to those three. Jones being fit has generally coincided with periods of dominance for us (not saying they're related), which makes it hard for him to rack up those stats as you can't tackle someone when you have the ball already.
More importantly, I don't think I've actually seen any clear evidence of his lack of defensive ability when watching, he's much more switched on in that role than the likes of Elliot/Carvalho. I'd say he's been heavily influenced by Gini in the way he plays, their defensive stats are pretty similar too.
I'd be worried if he just didn't do his defensive duty at all, but he's a very responsible player who just doesn't happen to make a huge number of tackles. Given he's still 21 and his last proper season came when he was 19/20, I'm not too bothered as I think his numbers will grow.