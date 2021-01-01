« previous next »
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:52:46 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 10:47:25 am
Laimer makes even more sense as a pick up with us playing 4-4-2. He seems ideal as a RM.

Or Bellingham.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:11:59 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 10:47:25 am
Laimer makes even more sense as a pick up with us playing 4-4-2. He seems ideal as a RM.

If he's over some injuries worries/time out, he sounds like a good pick for us, this January.
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:34:49 am
Is the current formation/system a long term system or is this a short term solution to some problems that we have been having?  The answer to that will be a big determining factor in the type of midfielders we try to bring in. 
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:37:24 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:34:49 am
Is the current formation/system a long term system or is this a short term solution to some problems that we have been having?  The answer to that will be a big determining factor in the type of midfielders we try to bring in.

We don't know, we need to see how this plays out
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:51:40 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:34:49 am
Is the current formation/system a long term system or is this a short term solution to some problems that we have been having?  The answer to that will be a big determining factor in the type of midfielders we try to bring in.

That is the thing with Laimer. Covers a lot of positions, whether we play 4-3-3 or 4-4-2. Feels like a no brainer but then, thought much the same the last time we targeted a RB Leipzig midfielder.  ::)
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:54:58 am
Laimer is out of contract in summer, isn't he? Heavily linked with Bayern (of course) would be a great pick up even for a cheap fee in Jan or for free in summer.

Can't see him going anywhere other than Bayern though (or maybe Juve in summer... they LOVE an out of contract midfielder).
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:56:37 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 11:51:40 am
That is the thing with Laimer. Covers a lot of positions, whether we play 4-3-3 or 4-4-2. Feels like a no brainer but then, thought much the same the last time we targeted a RB Leipzig midfielder.  ::)

The midfielder who's been very good for us but has been very unlucky with injuries (which were impossible to foresee). It was a definite no brainer. Sadly his body hasn't held up.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:58:12 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:34:49 am
Is the current formation/system a long term system or is this a short term solution to some problems that we have been having?  The answer to that will be a big determining factor in the type of midfielders we try to bring in.

It's got to be a short term solution to the inability of our midfielders to cover enough ground and potentially a massive simplification of the mess that was our right side. It wasn't even originally to get Salah more central (because he played multiple games from the right in this 442). Put Tchouameni alongside Fabinho and Thiago and we just don't need this 442.
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:54:53 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 11:54:58 am
Laimer is out of contract in summer, isn't he? Heavily linked with Bayern (of course) would be a great pick up even for a cheap fee in Jan or for free in summer.

Can't see him going anywhere other than Bayern though (or maybe Juve in summer... they LOVE an out of contract midfielder).

Iirc we were interested but only when we were 'desperate' I.e. Liverpool didn't show an interest in him and made him feel wanted prior to the injury crisis. Thats what I remember, dunno if it was bullshit or not
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:56:13 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 12:54:53 pm
Iirc we were interested but only when we were 'desperate' I.e. Liverpool didn't show an interest in him and made him feel wanted prior to the injury crisis. Thats what I remember, dunno if it was bullshit or not

Think there was another article after the window closed where he was complimentary to us, so there's still hope.
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:01:51 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:56:13 pm
Think there was another article after the window closed where he was complimentary to us, so there's still hope.

Yeah, left the door open. At least it's not 'I'm definitely going to Bayern'. Hopefully they follow up the interest, him and Barella would be amazing
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:44:00 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:56:13 pm
Think there was another article after the window closed where he was complimentary to us, so there's still hope.

For a German midfielder, to join Klopp at Liverpool would have to be attractive, unless he wants the guarantee league winners medal at Bayern - after 9 leagues in a row not really that special, but then: I'm not a professional footballer in Germany.
JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:08:14 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 01:44:00 pm
For a German midfielder, to join Klopp at Liverpool would have to be attractive, unless he wants the guarantee league winners medal at Bayern - after 9 leagues in a row not really that special, but then: I'm not a professional footballer in Germany.

He's Austrian. I think he'd be interested and would likely back himself to get into our midfield at the moment. But you can't underestimate the draw of Bayern.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:13:24 pm
Wouldn't have minded him in the summer but with his injuries continuing already this season I hope we stay well clear now
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:14:19 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 02:13:24 pm
Wouldn't have minded him in the summer but with his injuries continuing already this season I hope we stay well clear now

That's my feeling too, just can't take the risk on him.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:59:51 pm
As Bellingham isn't likely at all and assuming we don't get top 4 Then Caicedo and Jacob Ramsay could be worth a shout.

If we get top 4 then Barella should be the no.1 target. If Inter are indeed as screwed finanicially as we're told then try in Jan maybe.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:02:51 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 02:59:51 pm
As Bellingham isn't likely at all and assuming we don't get top 4 Then Caicedo and Jacob Ramsay could be worth a shout.

If we get top 4 then Barella should be the no.1 target. If Inter are indeed as screwed finanicially as we're told then try in Jan maybe.

Not sure about Ramsay. I really like the look of Enzo Fernandez, and still need to see Caicedo a bit more to see if he is good enough.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:07:42 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:02:51 pm
Not sure about Ramsay. I really like the look of Enzo Fernandez, and still need to see Caicedo a bit more to see if he is good enough.

Ah yes! forgot about Enzo Fernandez. Either way we need at least two good buys there. If we can do it in January we should, look at the impact Diaz had.

We could have got him for £10m in the summer. Mad we didn't try really.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:23:29 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 03:07:42 pm
Ah yes! forgot about Enzo Fernandez. Either way we need at least two good buys there. If we can do it in January we should, look at the impact Diaz had.

We could have got him for £10m in the summer. Mad we didn't try really.

Who Enzo? We apparently made the decision to see how he fares in Portugal before making a move. Which I think at the time is a pretty fair position to take, maybe not so in hindsight but then again we are only blessed with that now
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:36:51 pm
Is Eze still available, seems to have recovered from his injury
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:04:23 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 03:36:51 pm
Is Eze still available, seems to have recovered from his injury

I like Eze, hes a fun player but if were planning to spend what money we have on him instead of addressing some glaring weaknesses well lets say some sackings need to be considered for the recruitment team.
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:39:59 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 05:25:19 am
The only ones from that list I would would want is Gruimaires in the PL and De Jong, both would cost a fortune too. Jones looked pretty good when he played the 8 role last year multiple times, Porto, Away at United, EFL Semi final vs Arsenal,Southamption end of the season. Rice,Adams, Kamara, Ndidi, Bentancur , Doucore, Neves all Play the 6 role also. Mount is not an 8 he somebody who plays the 10 role.  Like Jones is very good pass, carrier and does both well under pressure, he also homegrown idk understand ppl not rating him. Klopp not playing him 75 plus times if not highly rated. He still has room from improvement.

Just as a said, you are getting caught up in "who's best" instead of "what do we need". We've had to completely ditch our formation and tactics because there is minimal defensive contribution happening out of our midfielders available. If you want to see Liverpool get back to it's best then adding midfielders that don't change that dynamic at all won't result in that happening. It's not about rating Jones or not rating Jones, it's about realizing that as-is he wouldn't change what's happening to the team and only by getting midfielders that can win the ball in the team will that happen.
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:48:35 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:04:23 pm
I like Eze, hes a fun player but if were planning to spend what money we have on him instead of addressing some glaring weaknesses well lets say some sackings need to be considered for the recruitment team.

Didn't say instead of, but one to track before they command an obscene fee. I see that his contract isn't ending till 2025, so maybe in a year or two if he doesn't extend
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:58:16 pm
He's a decent English player who has done pretty well for a decent club in the PL....he already would command an obscene fee, look at Ben White and Wan Bissaka.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:26:19 pm
Carvalho & Elliott are the english/homegrown signings to make.

Maybe Bellingham but outside that best get english players very young.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:30:19 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:39:59 pm
Just as a said, you are getting caught up in "who's best" instead of "what do we need". We've had to completely ditch our formation and tactics because there is minimal defensive contribution happening out of our midfielders available. If you want to see Liverpool get back to it's best then adding midfielders that don't change that dynamic at all won't result in that happening. It's not about rating Jones or not rating Jones, it's about realizing that as-is he wouldn't change what's happening to the team and only by getting midfielders that can win the ball in the team will that happen.

Jones seems to be a talented player, who many like, and importantly Klopp does. Just remains to be seen if JK can find the right role for him in the side for him to make a real impact.

In 4-4-2 he doesn't look like a central midfielder for us but he might be a real threat coming off the left. I'd agree that if we are buying new midfielders they will likely be powerful and really dynamic, to offer the 'legs' that are getting tired on Thiago and Fabinho.

To get in the very best LFC side - aiming for the top - is as it should be, really really hard.

Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:40:00 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:39:59 pm
Just as a said, you are getting caught up in "who's best" instead of "what do we need". We've had to completely ditch our formation and tactics because there is minimal defensive contribution happening out of our midfielders available.

You were able to discern that Jones can't make even the most minimal defensive contribution to our tactics this season from his one minute appearance in the charity shield?

Fair play, if so - keen eye
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:13:09 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:58:16 pm
He's a decent English player who has done pretty well for a decent club in the PL....he already would command an obscene fee, look at Ben White and Wan Bissaka.


<a href="https://youtube.com/v/YFJdUJg4wOk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/YFJdUJg4wOk</a>
Andar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:00:53 pm
Anguissa > Laimer

He would cost a fortune to get out of Napoli though. De Laurentis not the easiest to negotiate with.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:05:36 pm
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 07:00:53 pm
Anguissa > Laimer

He would cost a fortune to get out of Napoli though. De Laurentis not the easiest to negotiate with.

We should have got him before he left to Napoli, looked like a no brainer to me when he was at Fulham.
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:04:35 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 05:40:00 pm
You were able to discern that Jones can't make even the most minimal defensive contribution to our tactics this season from his one minute appearance in the charity shield?

Fair play, if so - keen eye

So if a player has no history of performing an action then what would you base the likelihood of them performing that action in the future? Just hope and prayers?
Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:34:06 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:04:35 pm
So if a player has no history of performing an action then what would you base the likelihood of them performing that action in the future? Just hope and prayers?
No history? ;D what stats are you reading my friend, because either you're exaggerating to make a weird point or you're being conned

for someone who has no history of defensive output and can't even make a minimum defensive contribution to our current side and style (which you've discerned from a minute in the charity shield), there sure are a lot of numbers that aren't zero here

https://fbref.com/en/players/4fb9c88f/Curtis-Jones#all_stats_defense
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:07:39 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:34:06 pm
No history? ;D what stats are you reading my friend, because either you're exaggerating to make a weird point or you're being conned

for someone who has no history of defensive output and can't even make a minimum defensive contribution to our current side and style (which you've discerned from a minute in the charity shield), there sure are a lot of numbers that aren't zero here

https://fbref.com/en/players/4fb9c88f/Curtis-Jones#all_stats_defense

He's in the 3rd percentile of all midfielders tracked for tackles. Are you drunk?
Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:12:43 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:07:39 pm
He's in the 3rd percentile of all midfielders tracked for tackles. Are you drunk?
And the 90th for pressures, and 25th for interceptions.

Are you really doubling down on saying he has no history performing defensive actions and not being able to make a minimal contribution to our defence, despite evidence to the contrary?
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:16:18 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:12:43 pm
And the 90th for pressures, and 25th for interceptions.

Are you really doubling down on saying he has no history performing defensive actions and not being able to make a minimal contribution to our defence, despite evidence to the contrary?

So 3% for tackles, 25% for interceptions, 1% for blocks, 1% for clearances, 25% for aerials. Basically a below average midfielder in every department which is charitable and I'm saying that our issue is we have no defensive contribution from midfield. So can Jones do the minimum as far as it's being done right now where its basically nothing? Henderson has almost no tackles for the whole season to this point so yes Jones can certainly do that. But if you want to see LFC get back to the top then getting midfielders that can win the ball so our amazing attackers can just attack is priority #1. That doesn't mean Jones is a bad player, he may be an amazing player. He just seemingly isn't what we need at the moment.

Is that clear?
Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:27:24 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:16:18 pm
So 3% for tackles, 25% for interceptions, 1% for blocks, 1% for clearances, 25% for aerials. Basically a below average midfielder in every department which is charitable and I'm saying that our issue is we have no defensive contribution from midfield. So can Jones do the minimum as far as it's being done right now where its basically nothing? Henderson has almost no tackles for the whole season to this point so yes Jones can certainly do that. But if you want to see LFC get back to the top then getting midfielders that can win the ball so our amazing attackers can just attack is priority #1. That doesn't mean Jones is a bad player, he may be an amazing player. He just seemingly isn't what we need at the moment.

Is that clear?
Absolutely. I must be sobering up ;D

Much better than exaggerating he's got nothing to offer. Would disagree he's a below average midfielder, but maybe you just mean in purely defensive stuff. But firmly agree with desire to get a player who can shut down counters, tackle and cover loads of ground
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:30:23 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:27:24 pm
Absolutely. I must be sobering up ;D

Much better than exaggerating he's got nothing to offer. Would disagree he's a below average midfielder, but maybe you just mean in purely defensive stuff. But firmly agree with desire to get a player who can shut down counters, tackle and cover loads of ground

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 01:12:02 am
For what this LFC team currently need I could name at least 10 without breaking a sweat. But that's just because LFC has a ton of attack already so what Jones excels at doesn't really matter in the grand scheme of things. If LFC was currently getting nothing out of their forwards then yeah, you'd probably not find a much better CM than Jones.

Look at my original post here and what I bolded.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:44:05 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:16:18 pm
So 3% for tackles, 25% for interceptions, 1% for blocks, 1% for clearances, 25% for aerials. Basically a below average midfielder in every department which is charitable and I'm saying that our issue is we have no defensive contribution from midfield. So can Jones do the minimum as far as it's being done right now where its basically nothing? Henderson has almost no tackles for the whole season to this point so yes Jones can certainly do that. But if you want to see LFC get back to the top then getting midfielders that can win the ball so our amazing attackers can just attack is priority #1. That doesn't mean Jones is a bad player, he may be an amazing player. He just seemingly isn't what we need at the moment.

Is that clear?

Try taking a look at the defensive stats for players like Gundogan, de Bruyne and Silva and see how they compare. Jones is an attacking and quite press-resistant player, often playing in a team that dominates possession, and his defensive stats are comparable/favourable to those three. Jones being fit has generally coincided with periods of dominance for us (not saying they're related), which makes it hard for him to rack up those stats as you can't tackle someone when you have the ball already.

More importantly, I don't think I've actually seen any clear evidence of his lack of defensive ability when watching, he's much more switched on in that role than the likes of Elliot/Carvalho. I'd say he's been heavily influenced by Gini in the way he plays, their defensive stats are pretty similar too.

I'd be worried if he just didn't do his defensive duty at all, but he's a very responsible player who just doesn't happen to make a huge number of tackles. Given he's still 21 and his last proper season came when he was 19/20, I'm not too bothered as I think his numbers will grow.
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:18:57 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:44:05 am
Try taking a look at the defensive stats for players like Gundogan, de Bruyne and Silva and see how they compare. Jones is an attacking and quite press-resistant player, often playing in a team that dominates possession, and his defensive stats are comparable/favourable to those three. Jones being fit has generally coincided with periods of dominance for us (not saying they're related), which makes it hard for him to rack up those stats as you can't tackle someone when you have the ball already.

More importantly, I don't think I've actually seen any clear evidence of his lack of defensive ability when watching, he's much more switched on in that role than the likes of Elliot/Carvalho. I'd say he's been heavily influenced by Gini in the way he plays, their defensive stats are pretty similar too.

I'd be worried if he just didn't do his defensive duty at all, but he's a very responsible player who just doesn't happen to make a huge number of tackles. Given he's still 21 and his last proper season came when he was 19/20, I'm not too bothered as I think his numbers will grow.

Can you give me an example of a player that was bad at tackling then became good at tackling? I've asked this numerous times before and nobody ever comes up with anything. Why would you expect Jones to get better at something that nobody else has before?

Then from there as far as your ManC player examples, maybe if we played the same system as ManC you'd have a point but we don't. So if you look at what made LFC great so to say it was having two players in midfield who could win the ball back. In various guises it's been Milner, Hendo, Fabinho, Thiago but even Can and Lallana would win the ball. That's Klopp's system. Gini clearly wasn't important to that system as anything but a ceiling raiser.  When we had bad streaks Gini was also present and not much was changing. So it wouldn't be surprising that when things are going well Jones fits in well because the team is performing well, not because he's making it perform well.

I think the biggest tell here is if Klopp were to have the team revert to the previous formation and tactics which were giving up the highest chance shots in the league do you think Jones would change that?

Edit: And I think this gets back to what Classycara was saying in response to me is there are two separate things at play here. Is Jones a good player? Yes. Would Jones fix our issues in playing? I'm stating no and that's really all this about. Could I be wrong? Yes. Jones could run out there and tackle the shit out of anything that moved and we could win every game for the rest of the season. Just what is the likelihood of that happening? I'd say pretty low.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:50:46 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:18:57 am
Can you give me an example of a player that was bad at tackling then became good at tackling? I've asked this numerous times before and nobody ever comes up with anything. Why would you expect Jones to get better at something that nobody else has before?

Then from there as far as your ManC player examples, maybe if we played the same system as ManC you'd have a point but we don't. So if you look at what made LFC great so to say it was having two players in midfield who could win the ball back. In various guises it's been Milner, Hendo, Fabinho, Thiago but even Can and Lallana would win the ball. That's Klopp's system. Gini clearly wasn't important to that system as anything but a ceiling raiser.  When we had bad streaks Gini was also present and not much was changing. So it wouldn't be surprising that when things are going well Jones fits in well because the team is performing well, not because he's making it perform well.

I think the biggest tell here is if Klopp were to have the team revert to the previous formation and tactics which were giving up the highest chance shots in the league do you think Jones would change that?

Edit: And I think this gets back to what Classycara was saying in response to me is there are two separate things at play here. Is Jones a good player? Yes. Would Jones fix our issues in playing? I'm stating no and that's really all this about. Could I be wrong? Yes. Jones could run out there and tackle the shit out of anything that moved and we could win every game for the rest of the season. Just what is the likelihood of that happening? I'd say pretty low.
YOu dont want a MF who behind the ball to be making a lot of tackles to take themself out of position bc of it. opta has him at 54% of ground duels won. Im guessing his tackle % is probably over 50 for tackles too. both record them differently.
