Try taking a look at the defensive stats for players like Gundogan, de Bruyne and Silva and see how they compare. Jones is an attacking and quite press-resistant player, often playing in a team that dominates possession, and his defensive stats are comparable/favourable to those three. Jones being fit has generally coincided with periods of dominance for us (not saying they're related), which makes it hard for him to rack up those stats as you can't tackle someone when you have the ball already.



More importantly, I don't think I've actually seen any clear evidence of his lack of defensive ability when watching, he's much more switched on in that role than the likes of Elliot/Carvalho. I'd say he's been heavily influenced by Gini in the way he plays, their defensive stats are pretty similar too.



I'd be worried if he just didn't do his defensive duty at all, but he's a very responsible player who just doesn't happen to make a huge number of tackles. Given he's still 21 and his last proper season came when he was 19/20, I'm not too bothered as I think his numbers will grow.



Can you give me an example of a player that was bad at tackling then became good at tackling? I've asked this numerous times before and nobody ever comes up with anything. Why would you expect Jones to get better at something that nobody else has before?Then from there as far as your ManC player examples, maybe if we played the same system as ManC you'd have a point but we don't. So if you look at what made LFC great so to say it was having two players in midfield who could win the ball back. In various guises it's been Milner, Hendo, Fabinho, Thiago but even Can and Lallana would win the ball. That's Klopp's system. Gini clearly wasn't important to that system as anything but a ceiling raiser. When we had bad streaks Gini was also present and not much was changing. So it wouldn't be surprising that when things are going well Jones fits in well because the team is performing well, not because he's making it perform well.I think the biggest tell here is if Klopp were to have the team revert to the previous formation and tactics which were giving up the highest chance shots in the league do you think Jones would change that?Edit: And I think this gets back to what Classycara was saying in response to me is there are two separate things at play here. Is Jones a good player? Yes. Would Jones fix our issues in playing? I'm stating no and that's really all this about. Could I be wrong? Yes. Jones could run out there and tackle the shit out of anything that moved and we could win every game for the rest of the season. Just what is the likelihood of that happening? I'd say pretty low.