Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43920 on: Yesterday at 04:21:57 pm »
Offline Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43921 on: Yesterday at 04:28:01 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:45:43 pm
Makes me sad seeing people say this. I'm sure everyone has their reasons. Still sad.
It is sad but you get the reasons for it right? I'll always check for our results but I'm in the same boat as Romford_Red.
Offline El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43922 on: Yesterday at 05:20:56 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 04:21:57 pm
See his post above

What he writes and what he thinks are two different things, hes just going against the grain
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43923 on: Yesterday at 05:24:11 pm »
Ah, I get you.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43924 on: Yesterday at 05:26:39 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 03:43:44 pm
That's an absolutely atrocious set of options, there's no way you actually believe that.

Bellingham, Fabinho, Thiago
(Henderson, Elliot, Jones, Carvalho)

For me, this discussion is over. I am not interested in the computer games nonsense ...
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43925 on: Yesterday at 06:43:44 pm »
The hyperbole that we need four midfielders can stop for a while.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43926 on: Yesterday at 06:44:24 pm »
Can we buy a ref?
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43927 on: Yesterday at 07:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:44:24 pm
Can we buy a ref?

Only if we can sell one first though.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43928 on: Yesterday at 07:11:33 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:43:44 pm
The hyperbole that we need four midfielders can stop for a while.

Nope, I think we still do.
Offline BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43929 on: Yesterday at 07:15:03 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:43:44 pm
The hyperbole that we need four midfielders can stop for a while.

Four? Is that a thing on this thread?

:lmao
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43930 on: Yesterday at 07:17:37 pm »
Four is a Samie thing.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43931 on: Yesterday at 07:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:11:33 pm
Nope, I think we still do.
No. 2 or 3 max. There's no way we'd get 4 midfielders in a transfer window. Even 3 would be a surprise.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43932 on: Yesterday at 07:23:45 pm »
Who said over a single transfer window? We start off in January and we then move onto the summer.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43933 on: Yesterday at 07:34:14 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:20:04 pm
No. 2 or 3 max. There's no way we'd get 4 midfielders in a transfer window. Even 3 would be a surprise.

At least two and both need to be ready to start.
Offline Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43934 on: Yesterday at 07:37:19 pm »
Two top class CMs between age of 22-25 would be ideal, could easily get one in Jan and one in summer.

Maybe two in summer, depending on long term decisions on Keita and Jones.
Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43935 on: Yesterday at 07:37:56 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:43:44 pm
The hyperbole that we need four midfielders can stop for a while.

Only need one or two as long as theyre the right ones.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43936 on: Yesterday at 07:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 07:37:19 pm
Two top class CMs between age of 22-25 would be ideal, could easily get one in Jan and one in summer.

Maybe two in summer, depending on long term decisions on Keita and Jones.
I doubt Jones is going anywhere. Good luck finding a much better CM in 22-25 age range then Curtis Jones.
Would need somebody to take the role of Naby but idk where else a Midfield would buy somebody. Would say 6 role but if Henderson Deputy and Bajcetic as the young player there I think it would be fine.
Offline Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43937 on: Yesterday at 07:45:57 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 07:44:14 pm
I doubt Jones is going anywhere. Good luck finding a much better CM in 22-25 age range then Curtis Jones.
Would need somebody to take the role of Naby but idk where else a Midfield would buy somebody. Would say 6 role but if Henderson Deputy and Bajcetic as the young player there I think it would be fine.

Fine with me, I just want him to be fit and available for selection to properly break through. Availability is a key thing too many of our midfielders dont have.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43938 on: Yesterday at 07:53:46 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 07:45:57 pm
Fine with me, I just want him to be fit and available for selection to properly break through. Availability is a key thing too many of our midfielders dont have.
The injury this summer/Fall idk enough but sounded like a stress fracture  type and his other reason he was out for eye injury in training and Covid. He generally been durable overall and hopefully he can show that more the next couple of weeks and 2nd half of the season.
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43939 on: Yesterday at 08:08:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:23:45 pm
Who said over a single transfer window? We start off in January and we then move onto the summer.

Yeah, it's a gradual process that should have been started by now. The longer you leave it then you do need 3 or 4 at once.

Hopefully one in Jan and one in the summer at least.
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43940 on: Yesterday at 09:42:04 pm »
Yeah I think 2-3 is what's required over the next couple of windows.

It's an awkward situation because all three of our senior midfielders offer something special to the midfield, but they also all really need a couple of hard runners alongside them. We just don't really have the room to keep all three playing regularly, while bringing in two new players and trying to bring Jones/Elliot/Carvalho through, but that absolutely should not mean we don't make signings because the midfield clearly doesn't work right now and the level of it is only going in one direction.

There's also still the question of whether Elliot/Carvalho even fit the midfield, their best performances have been elsewhere.

Personally I think we need to target two #8's in the short term, with Jones/Thiago competing with them and Fabinho/Henderson in the deeper role. Carvalho could get more of his minutes in a forward position, especially if Firmino moves on.
Offline Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43941 on: Yesterday at 09:56:50 pm »
I'd love a midfielder to be signed and ready to go on 1st January but I think we will hold off until the summer. I do think we'll get two in though.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43942 on: Yesterday at 10:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:42:04 pm
Yeah I think 2-3 is what's required over the next couple of windows.

It's an awkward situation because all three of our senior midfielders offer something special to the midfield, but they also all really need a couple of hard runners alongside them. We just don't really have the room to keep all three playing regularly, while bringing in two new players and trying to bring Jones/Elliot/Carvalho through, but that absolutely should not mean we don't make signings because the midfield clearly doesn't work right now and the level of it is only going in one direction.

There's also still the question of whether Elliot/Carvalho even fit the midfield, their best performances have been elsewhere.

Personally I think we need to target two #8's in the short term, with Jones/Thiago competing with them and Fabinho/Henderson in the deeper role. Carvalho could get more of his minutes in a forward position, especially if Firmino moves on.

I think another 6 is imperative.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43943 on: Yesterday at 10:06:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:04:41 pm
I think another 6 is imperative.

Nah, that would probably be overkill 😄
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43944 on: Yesterday at 10:09:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:04:41 pm
I think another 6 is imperative.

I think Fabinho's decline is exaggerated, you look at how the systemic problems we've had have made even van Dijk look like he's struggling and it's understandable that Fabinho might struggle too. He's not the high energy machine that other teams have but when we keep compact he's excellent at reading the game, the problem is we've been a complete mess at times this season and he just can't be everywhere at once.

Two 8's stays the priority for me, then maybe a young destroyer a little further down the line.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43945 on: Yesterday at 10:12:28 pm »
Anyone seen a great deal of the lad Kone at BMG? Laimer in January would be a great bit of business
Offline Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43946 on: Yesterday at 10:14:04 pm »
I think it does depend on if this midfield 2 is here to stay longer term or, if we do get some athletic, press resistant 8s, if we go back to 433.

I wouldnt mind another 6, as I dont think Hendo is great there and Fabinho needs competition so Id take a 6 (Alvarez? Not many about) and a 8 Laimer? Caicedo?
Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43947 on: Yesterday at 10:23:31 pm »
Tyler Morton looks excellent at Blackburn btw, like a young Carrick. I still think signing Tchouaméni would have been enough this summer a durable CM who can cover both the 8 and 6 positions if need be, looking forward if we chose to get a Joao Gomes bring Morton back with Bajcetic Elliott Jones a year older it   wouldnt look too bad. Especially now when we look pretty decent playing the 4-4-2.

This is reliant on us keeping Keita though.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43948 on: Yesterday at 10:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:23:31 pm
Tyler Morton looks excellent at Blackburn btw, like a young Carrick. I still think signing Tchouaméni would have been enough this summer a durable CM who can cover both the 8 and 6 positions if need be, looking forward if we chose to get a Joao Gomes bring Morton back with Bajcetic Elliott Jones a year older it wouldnt look too bad. Especially now when we look pretty decent playing the 4-4-2.

This is reliant on us keeping Keita though.
Our 442 or 4231 would still require 1 CM and another wide player
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43949 on: Yesterday at 10:45:23 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:23:31 pm
Tyler Morton looks excellent at Blackburn btw, like a young Carrick. I still think signing Tchouaméni would have been enough this summer a durable CM who can cover both the 8 and 6 positions if need be, looking forward if we chose to get a Joao Gomes bring Morton back with Bajcetic Elliott Jones a year older it   wouldnt look too bad. Especially now when we look pretty decent playing the 4-4-2.

This is reliant on us keeping Keita though.

As great as it would be to have so many youngsters come through for us, history suggests the majority won't reach the required level, though I'm sure they'll help fund reinforcements.

We really do need a couple of robust options there, we're currently relying on injury prone, declining players too much. A couple of 23-26 year old players would really take the load off the older players like Thiago, while giving us a better platform to integrate youngsters into instead of them having to throw them in and hope.
Offline G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43950 on: Yesterday at 11:11:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:26:39 pm
Bellingham, Fabinho, Thiago
(Henderson, Elliot, Jones, Carvalho)

For me, this discussion is over. I am not interested in the computer games nonsense ...

I think we need two midfielders.

I like all the people in the group you mention, but there are still too many question marks as several of them miss games. If they were all durable types, then fine, I would be happy to go with one midfield addition.

But since they are not, I think we need two midfielders. Someone like Kone or Caceido, in addition to Bellingham, would be the goal for me.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43951 on: Yesterday at 11:31:43 pm »
It will be interesting to see if the switch to 4-4-2 is a more permanent thing. Signing one top central midfielder (on top of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, and developing Elliott, Carvalho and Jones (on top of having Diaz) for the wide positions might be an even better option, since we already have Salah, Nunez, Jota and Firmino for the front 2 positions. We would probably still need to sign another right-sided left-footed player for the setup. Maybe someone like Tete from Lyon (on loan from Shakhtar) ...
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43952 on: Today at 01:12:02 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 07:44:14 pm
I doubt Jones is going anywhere. Good luck finding a much better CM in 22-25 age range then Curtis Jones.
Would need somebody to take the role of Naby but idk where else a Midfield would buy somebody. Would say 6 role but if Henderson Deputy and Bajcetic as the young player there I think it would be fine.

For what this LFC team currently need I could name at least 10 without breaking a sweat. But that's just because LFC has a ton of attack already so what Jones excels at doesn't really matter in the grand scheme of things. If LFC was currently getting nothing out of their forwards then yeah, you'd probably not find a much better CM than Jones.
