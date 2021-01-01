Yeah I think 2-3 is what's required over the next couple of windows.



It's an awkward situation because all three of our senior midfielders offer something special to the midfield, but they also all really need a couple of hard runners alongside them. We just don't really have the room to keep all three playing regularly, while bringing in two new players and trying to bring Jones/Elliot/Carvalho through, but that absolutely should not mean we don't make signings because the midfield clearly doesn't work right now and the level of it is only going in one direction.



There's also still the question of whether Elliot/Carvalho even fit the midfield, their best performances have been elsewhere.



Personally I think we need to target two #8's in the short term, with Jones/Thiago competing with them and Fabinho/Henderson in the deeper role. Carvalho could get more of his minutes in a forward position, especially if Firmino moves on.