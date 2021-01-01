« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43920
Quote from: El Lobo
He doesnt

See his post above
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43921
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart
Makes me sad seeing people say this. I'm sure everyone has their reasons. Still sad.
It is sad but you get the reasons for it right? I'll always check for our results but I'm in the same boat as Romford_Red.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43922
Quote from: HardworkDedication
See his post above

What he writes and what he thinks are two different things, hes just going against the grain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43923
Ah, I get you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43924
Quote from: Schmidt
That's an absolutely atrocious set of options, there's no way you actually believe that.

Bellingham, Fabinho, Thiago
(Henderson, Elliot, Jones, Carvalho)

For me, this discussion is over. I am not interested in the computer games nonsense ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43925
The hyperbole that we need four midfielders can stop for a while.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43926
Can we buy a ref?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43927
Quote from: Dim Glas
Can we buy a ref?

Only if we can sell one first though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43928
Quote from: The G in Gerrard
The hyperbole that we need four midfielders can stop for a while.

Nope, I think we still do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43929
Quote from: The G in Gerrard
The hyperbole that we need four midfielders can stop for a while.

Four? Is that a thing on this thread?

:lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43930
Four is a Samie thing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43931
Quote from: Samie
Nope, I think we still do.
No. 2 or 3 max. There's no way we'd get 4 midfielders in a transfer window. Even 3 would be a surprise.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43932
Who said over a single transfer window? We start off in January and we then move onto the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43933
Quote from: The G in Gerrard
No. 2 or 3 max. There's no way we'd get 4 midfielders in a transfer window. Even 3 would be a surprise.

At least two and both need to be ready to start.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43934
Two top class CMs between age of 22-25 would be ideal, could easily get one in Jan and one in summer.

Maybe two in summer, depending on long term decisions on Keita and Jones.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43935
Quote from: The G in Gerrard
The hyperbole that we need four midfielders can stop for a while.

Only need one or two as long as theyre the right ones.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43936
Quote from: Phineus
Two top class CMs between age of 22-25 would be ideal, could easily get one in Jan and one in summer.

Maybe two in summer, depending on long term decisions on Keita and Jones.
I doubt Jones is going anywhere. Good luck finding a much better CM in 22-25 age range then Curtis Jones.
Would need somebody to take the role of Naby but idk where else a Midfield would buy somebody. Would say 6 role but if Henderson Deputy and Bajcetic as the young player there I think it would be fine.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43937
Quote from: RedG13
I doubt Jones is going anywhere. Good luck finding a much better CM in 22-25 age range then Curtis Jones.
Would need somebody to take the role of Naby but idk where else a Midfield would buy somebody. Would say 6 role but if Henderson Deputy and Bajcetic as the young player there I think it would be fine.

Fine with me, I just want him to be fit and available for selection to properly break through. Availability is a key thing too many of our midfielders dont have.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43938
Quote from: Phineus
Fine with me, I just want him to be fit and available for selection to properly break through. Availability is a key thing too many of our midfielders dont have.
The injury this summer/Fall idk enough but sounded like a stress fracture  type and his other reason he was out for eye injury in training and Covid. He generally been durable overall and hopefully he can show that more the next couple of weeks and 2nd half of the season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43939
Quote from: Samie
Who said over a single transfer window? We start off in January and we then move onto the summer.

Yeah, it's a gradual process that should have been started by now. The longer you leave it then you do need 3 or 4 at once.

Hopefully one in Jan and one in the summer at least.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43940
Yeah I think 2-3 is what's required over the next couple of windows.

It's an awkward situation because all three of our senior midfielders offer something special to the midfield, but they also all really need a couple of hard runners alongside them. We just don't really have the room to keep all three playing regularly, while bringing in two new players and trying to bring Jones/Elliot/Carvalho through, but that absolutely should not mean we don't make signings because the midfield clearly doesn't work right now and the level of it is only going in one direction.

There's also still the question of whether Elliot/Carvalho even fit the midfield, their best performances have been elsewhere.

Personally I think we need to target two #8's in the short term, with Jones/Thiago competing with them and Fabinho/Henderson in the deeper role. Carvalho could get more of his minutes in a forward position, especially if Firmino moves on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43941
I'd love a midfielder to be signed and ready to go on 1st January but I think we will hold off until the summer. I do think we'll get two in though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43942
Quote from: Schmidt
Yeah I think 2-3 is what's required over the next couple of windows.

It's an awkward situation because all three of our senior midfielders offer something special to the midfield, but they also all really need a couple of hard runners alongside them. We just don't really have the room to keep all three playing regularly, while bringing in two new players and trying to bring Jones/Elliot/Carvalho through, but that absolutely should not mean we don't make signings because the midfield clearly doesn't work right now and the level of it is only going in one direction.

There's also still the question of whether Elliot/Carvalho even fit the midfield, their best performances have been elsewhere.

Personally I think we need to target two #8's in the short term, with Jones/Thiago competing with them and Fabinho/Henderson in the deeper role. Carvalho could get more of his minutes in a forward position, especially if Firmino moves on.

I think another 6 is imperative.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43943
Quote from: killer-heels
I think another 6 is imperative.

Nah, that would probably be overkill 😄
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43944
Quote from: killer-heels
I think another 6 is imperative.

I think Fabinho's decline is exaggerated, you look at how the systemic problems we've had have made even van Dijk look like he's struggling and it's understandable that Fabinho might struggle too. He's not the high energy machine that other teams have but when we keep compact he's excellent at reading the game, the problem is we've been a complete mess at times this season and he just can't be everywhere at once.

Two 8's stays the priority for me, then maybe a young destroyer a little further down the line.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43945
Anyone seen a great deal of the lad Kone at BMG? Laimer in January would be a great bit of business
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43946
I think it does depend on if this midfield 2 is here to stay longer term or, if we do get some athletic, press resistant 8s, if we go back to 433.

I wouldnt mind another 6, as I dont think Hendo is great there and Fabinho needs competition so Id take a 6 (Alvarez? Not many about) and a 8 Laimer? Caicedo?
