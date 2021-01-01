I disagree. He dragged us to third place, during the that shitshow season, plus we almost won the lot last year. The issues haven't been who we've signed, it's who we haven't signed, plus giving out some questionable contracts..



Thiago has been excellent but the issue is if he was signed as a Gini replacement he wasn't going to be half as durable as Gini was. Therefore Gini had to be replaced when he left and he hasn't been.If Keita had worked out then that wouldn't have been necessary but you can't operate on the requirement that every single transfer works out. We've been lucky that Klopp has got an extremely high hit rate on transfers but nobody is ever 100%. Look at some of the shit Ferguson signed over the years. Guardiola has been able to write off 50 million full backs until he signed more that worked out or can spend 100 mill on a midfielder who hasn't done much and not make any difference.A lot of our midfield woes come back to Keita and Ox not working out and not being decisive enough to replace them properly (or just not replacing Gini or the ageing legs of Milner/Henderson in the engine room). We're too reliant on every transfer working out exactly as planned and that older players levels don't drop.