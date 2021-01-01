« previous next »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:07:15 am
I suppose youth is a subjective term. I'm 46 after all, so anyone below 25 is 'youth' to me.
Possibly 'young/younger' is a better word?

I'm not someone who reaches for stats. I tend to talk like I would if I were in the pub before smartphones existed, so I'm aware I can be wrong (and like to learn through conversation).
If I recall correctly, aside from Virgil and Alisson (who have been long established as outliers to our normal recruitment in many ways) and Thiago who was an opportunistic signing (exactly as Klopp has talked about many times over the years), the majority of those players were around 23 when we signed them. Add players like Elliott, Carvalho and Nunez to the mix and it seems clear to me that that is how we've always operated.

I'd also like to add (not singling you out Heels) that a lot of posters in here could benefit from making their posts more conversational rather than confrontational. When you make use of confrontational language, it tends to elicit defensive and counter-confrontational responses. This generally only ever produces arguments.

Conversations are better as people are less likely to 'fight their corner' and instead take your points on more happily.

Apologies.

To me I would say we have invested in players who are just about to enter their prime years whilst having some level of experience. Its still the sort of ages that City buy their players at.
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 09:11:28 am
People keep saying we have been too sentimental and we should have signed 2/3 midfield players, these words have some merit, but the question is who out of our signings should we not have signed, to help make that happen?  As I doubt we would have got too much money for milner, keita or Ox in the last 1 or 2 yrs.

The tough realisation is that Thiago who is the arguably best midfield player we have signed  since Souness, wasn't the right player for us, considering the age and fraility of the other midfield players around him, these are the tough and tight calls our recruitment team have to make

I disagree.  He dragged us to third place, during the that shitshow season, plus we almost won the lot last year.  The issues haven't been who we've signed, it's who we haven't signed, plus giving out some questionable contracts..
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:14:20 am
I disagree.  He dragged us to third place, during the that shitshow season, plus we almost won the lot last year.  The issues haven't been who we've signed, it's who we haven't signed, plus giving out some questionable contracts..

Yep, he was the right signing.

Our signings have been good and we have taken good steps to address the transition in midfield and defence, albeit in defence we had a good hand in the ages of Alisson, Robbo and Trent.

The problem comes down to this summer gone. We just didnt do enough and its cost us and may cost us going forward.
Getting just one player in wont fix our problems. Im sure the owners hope it would but weve got to really invest heavily in that midfield.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:14:20 am
I disagree.  He dragged us to third place, during the that shitshow season, plus we almost won the lot last year.  The issues haven't been who we've signed, it's who we haven't signed, plus giving out some questionable contracts..

Thiago has been excellent but the issue is if he was signed as a Gini replacement he wasn't going to be half as durable as Gini was. Therefore Gini had to be replaced when he left and he hasn't been.

If Keita had worked out then that wouldn't have been necessary but you can't operate on the requirement that every single transfer works out. We've been lucky that Klopp has got an extremely high hit rate on transfers but nobody is ever 100%. Look at some of the shit Ferguson signed over the years. Guardiola has been able to write off 50 million full backs until he signed more that worked out or can spend 100 mill on a midfielder who hasn't done much and not make any difference.

A lot of our midfield woes come back to Keita and Ox not working out and not being decisive enough to replace them properly (or just not replacing Gini or the ageing legs of Milner/Henderson in the engine room). We're too reliant on every transfer working out exactly as planned and that older players levels don't drop.
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:08:48 am
While I can see the reasoning, I don't agree. A business should be self sustaining. A football club too. Maybe that's old fashioned of me.

We would only be using the money we earned though, FSG would simply be spending some of their money on something that benefits them too.
Seen this top of forum and thought we were heavily linked to someone. Tut
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:12:34 am
Apologies.

To me I would say we have invested in players who are just about to enter their prime years whilst having some level of experience. Its still the sort of ages that City buy their players at.


No probs :)

I'd say that there may be similarities in recruitment styles with us and City but the huge difference, the one that can make all the difference, is that the transfers we consider outliers in money and age and wot-not (and so out of reach for us most of the time), tend to be more normal for them.

Like you say, we have bought younger players ready to take the next step (which is never garunteed) but City seem to be able to buy players in a similar age range who are already pretty much top level.
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:51:39 pm
No probs :)

I'd say that there may be similarities in recruitment styles with us and City but the huge difference, the one that can make all the difference, is that the transfers we consider outliers in money and age and wot-not (and so out of reach for us most of the time), tend to be more normal for them.

Like you say, we have bought younger players ready to take the next step (which is never garunteed) but City seem to be able to buy players in a similar age range who are already pretty much top level.

See I disagree because thats the sort of players we have gone for. Fabinho,Alisson, Van Dijk, Salah, Keita were those players and you would argue so are Diaz and Nunez.

We have made ourselves out to be some plucky under dogs but then recently we were top 3 in wages given out.

We have record revenues and can spend. Really Klopp and his transfer team had no excuse not to sign anyone this summer.
