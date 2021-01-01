I think its fair to say theyre not the worst owners in the world, far from it, I think theyre quite good, but, as Jurgen said we wish they would take more risks with the transfers. Its obvious we needed midfielders and again we dicked around (like we did with the CB situation) and relied on players that are too old, too young or too injury prone. Bringing in a loan signing was not the answer at all and its been proven to be the case since hes now long term injured but all this will be forgiven if the murmours about Bellingham prove to be true. For the record I think we need more than one midfielder and I just wish FSG give Klopp the money he deserves so we can enjoy the last few years we have left of him with a squad thats capable instead of asking him to continuously perform well over the top against the financial dopers.



I think as a fanbase we probably need to start thinking about what we're going to be happy with moving forward. Because yes, they could/should have spent more in terms of transfers and could have done the stadium improvements/training ground improvements differently. But its what we wanted after the cancers....self sufficiency.What with the footballing world being perfectly happy with sportswashers, its hard to see how we continue to compete unless we have similar owners. Klopp is a miracle worker. With more money to spend he could have performed bigger miracles. Sure. But once he's gone, and in the grand scheme of things it won't be long, its hard to see anyone close to that level (because I dont really think there are many/any) and so how much you spend is going to dictate even more how successful a club can be. They're putting us in a good position....if FFP was a thing. But its not. And as much as people say they should take out loans, put their own money in etc.....its still not going to be enough to maintain what we've done over the last 5/6 years moving forward.