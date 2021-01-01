« previous next »
Offline mickeydocs

Today at 12:02:26 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:35:28 am
It's a shame that some fans don't remember 2010. That is probably why they are suggesting the club should take loans in order to fulfill their wet dreams about shiny new toys. FSG have kept 100% of their promise when they took over the club 12 years ago. If you are not satisfied with that, there is always Man City or Chelsea to consider as the club you support ...
Tired of your super fan bullshit.
The owners have massively underinvested in the squad and this has created problems with the squad, particularly in midfield.
The vast majority of reds are calling this out.
Calling FSG out on their lack of investment does not mean we want a sugar daddy that throws money at all problems.
However we do expect investment in the squad to help compete for honours.
Offline Skeeve

Today at 12:22:06 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:35:28 am
It's a shame that some fans don't remember 2010. That is probably why they are suggesting the club should take loans in order to fulfill their wet dreams about shiny new toys. FSG have kept 100% of their promise when they took over the club 12 years ago. If you are not satisfied with that, there is always Man City or Chelsea to consider as the club you support ...

How about the owners take on the costs of stadium improvements freeing up that money for the squad, it is not like those improvements don't improve the value of their investment after all.
Offline BER

Today at 12:54:53 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:02:26 pm
Tired of your super fan bullshit.
The owners have massively underinvested in the squad and this has created problems with the squad, particularly in midfield.
The vast majority of reds are calling this out.
Calling FSG out on their lack of investment does not mean we want a sugar daddy that throws money at all problems.
However we do expect investment in the squad to help compete for honours.

Equally tired of your 'stupid fan' bullshit.

"Massively underinvested"

:lmao
Offline Knight

Today at 01:14:08 pm
For some reason I genuinely thought AL and Peter are the same person but now Peter is defending FSG and now I think I must have got entirely the wrong end of the stick at some point. Apologies both!
Offline Classycara

Today at 01:32:37 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:35:28 am
It's a shame that some fans don't remember 2010. That is probably why they are suggesting the club should take loans in order to fulfill their wet dreams about shiny new toys. FSG have kept 100% of their promise when they took over the club 12 years ago. If you are not satisfied with that, there is always Man City or Chelsea to consider as the club you support ...

It's a shame that PeterTheRed doesn't remember 2021. That is probably why they are foolishly having a go at people's generalised/made up viewpoints, shouting into the void at noone in particular for things he himself did repeatedly:

having a go at FSG ownership and insisting they must sell up, saying he was fed up with Klopp being outsmarted by shit managers, begging for 'shiny new toys' all the way through the transfer windows (before he threw his toys out the pram in a tantrum).

Given his lack of satisfaction, and his suggestion that those unsatisfied fans support Chelsea/Man City, then I can only hope for Pete's sake he decided on Man City (given he said Potter was a shit manager ;) )

Let's just leave Peter to project onto others in peace
Online Gerry Attrick

Today at 02:31:33 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:35:28 am
It's a shame that some fans don't remember 2010. That is probably why they are suggesting the club should take loans in order to fulfill their wet dreams about shiny new toys. FSG have kept 100% of their promise when they took over the club 12 years ago. If you are not satisfied with that, there is always Man City or Chelsea to consider as the club you support ...

What a colossal load of shit. Liverpool FC are not FSG. Saying you have to support another team is incendiary. Weird behaviour to turn the ownership into a cult.
Offline rawcusk8

Today at 02:44:49 pm
I think its fair to say theyre not the worst owners in the world, far from it, I think theyre quite good, but, as Jurgen said we wish they would take more risks with the transfers. Its obvious we needed midfielders and again we dicked around (like we did with the CB situation) and relied on players that are too old, too young or too injury prone. Bringing in a loan signing was not the answer at all and its been proven to be the case since hes now long term injured but all this will be forgiven if the murmours about Bellingham prove to be true. For the record I think we need more than one midfielder and I just wish FSG give Klopp the money he deserves so we can enjoy the last few years we have left of him with a squad thats capable instead of asking him to continuously perform well over the top against the financial dopers.
Online El Lobo

Today at 03:18:15 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:44:49 pm
I think its fair to say theyre not the worst owners in the world, far from it, I think theyre quite good, but, as Jurgen said we wish they would take more risks with the transfers. Its obvious we needed midfielders and again we dicked around (like we did with the CB situation) and relied on players that are too old, too young or too injury prone. Bringing in a loan signing was not the answer at all and its been proven to be the case since hes now long term injured but all this will be forgiven if the murmours about Bellingham prove to be true. For the record I think we need more than one midfielder and I just wish FSG give Klopp the money he deserves so we can enjoy the last few years we have left of him with a squad thats capable instead of asking him to continuously perform well over the top against the financial dopers.

I think as a fanbase we probably need to start thinking about what we're going to be happy with moving forward. Because yes, they could/should have spent more in terms of transfers and could have done the stadium improvements/training ground improvements differently. But its what we wanted after the cancers....self sufficiency.

What with the footballing world being perfectly happy with sportswashers, its hard to see how we continue to compete unless we have similar owners. Klopp is a miracle worker. With more money to spend he could have performed bigger miracles. Sure. But once he's gone, and in the grand scheme of things it won't be long, its hard to see anyone close to that level (because I dont really think there are many/any) and so how much you spend is going to dictate even more how successful a club can be. They're putting us in a good position....if FFP was a thing. But its not. And as much as people say they should take out loans, put their own money in etc.....its still not going to be enough to maintain what we've done over the last 5/6 years moving forward.
