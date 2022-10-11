« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43760 on: Yesterday at 06:38:41 pm
Quote from: ... on Yesterday at 05:55:58 pm
It looks like that's what we could do with in our midfield at the moment.

A sketchy injury history? Were the best in the world there
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43761 on: Yesterday at 08:54:16 pm
no signing in January is unacceptable.
 This is worse than 20/21.
Not even about making CL for next season we need to start the rebuild asap.
Because the current team is done imo
plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43762 on: Yesterday at 09:44:32 pm
Quote from: plura on October 11, 2022, 05:35:44 pm
From a business pov wed be silly to not accept any dela for him for £100m+ to be honest. Wed get at least one very good midfielder and a replacement with potential to be the next Salah ish. For £150m wed get maybe another midfielder also. Or upgrade on both midfielder and Salah replacement.

From an emotional and loyalty basis its a whole different thing.

Sure hes still very very good, but getting in a 21-23 year old replacement is alluring.

Selling Salah? Are you daft?
Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43763 on: Yesterday at 09:55:33 pm
Quote from: James... on October 11, 2022, 05:53:44 pm
Ok mate. As good as ever.

Not bad for someone in decline eh?
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43764 on: Yesterday at 10:20:53 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:54:16 pm
no signing in January is unacceptable.
 This is worse than 20/21.
Not even about making CL for next season we need to start the rebuild asap.
Because the current team is done imo



The risk of not just limiting the half time shite to the half time thread is that it ends up standing out even more
James...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43765 on: Yesterday at 10:32:16 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 09:55:33 pm
Not bad for someone in decline eh?

Almost like hes still a good player whos much better than a scottish teams players.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43766 on: Yesterday at 10:49:40 pm
Our good forwards are still....good.

Now refresh the midfield behind them and we might not be
so "done".
Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43767 on: Yesterday at 11:03:13 pm
Quote from: James... on Yesterday at 10:32:16 pm
Almost like hes still a good player whos much better than a scottish teams players.

He's not a good player, he's a great player.  I'm expecting you to bring it up if he doesn't score against City on Sunday, but let hope he does, eh.  If he doesn't you can enjoy his decline until he scores again.
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43768 on: Yesterday at 11:13:07 pm
Assuming Barca are truly knocked into the Europa then their next "lever" is going to be a fire sale in January to off-load anybody they possibly can. De Jong is seemingly never going to walk away from that contract, can't blame him, but might as well as see if you could get Gavi or Pedri. They won't be cup tied to boot.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43769 on: Yesterday at 11:16:35 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:20:53 pm


The risk of not just limiting the half time shite to the half time thread is that it ends up standing out even more
I really hope that game is the kickstart to a turnaround in our season.
But Rangers are awful
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #43770 on: Today at 02:29:22 am
We are too binary, too black and white in our discussion of football. Like wed rather score points than have a discussion.

Its not an unreasonable point to suggest Mo is declining. I would say slightly. And I would carefully add, theres plenty more to come from him, and we havent yet got the best out of the forward group since adding Diaz and, especially, Nunez.

His hat-trick tonight was lovely. He is a great player and he certainly knows where the net is.

And at the same time it is fair to say he hasnt been scoring as many, or threatening as much, for a little while in the Prem. Some of that is down to the overall team being in a funk. But I think a bit of it is down to Mo. When I watch him sprint, he isnt pulling away from defenders like he used to, for example.

He remains a smashing player who will score goals and be very useful for us. The main thing is to work out how to get him and Nunez playing well together, whether thats in a three or a four.

I thought tonight, against Rangers, Mo looked better coming inside a bit more. He has been too wide and too isolated. If Nunez continues to play through the middle and Mo on the right, Id like to see Mo come closer, as I think they can get a little change from being in proximity to each other.

Anyway, peace out.

Mo isnt a busted flush, washed up like C Ronaldo, lol! But there may be some signs of modest decline, arguably a plateau, but he remains a fantastic player who will score many more goals for us and hopefully help us win more silverware.

Up the reds.
