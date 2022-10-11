We are too binary, too black and white in our discussion of football. Like wed rather score points than have a discussion.
Its not an unreasonable point to suggest Mo is declining. I would say slightly. And I would carefully add, theres plenty more to come from him, and we havent yet got the best out of the forward group since adding Diaz and, especially, Nunez.
His hat-trick tonight was lovely. He is a great player and he certainly knows where the net is.
And at the same time it is fair to say he hasnt been scoring as many, or threatening as much, for a little while in the Prem. Some of that is down to the overall team being in a funk. But
I think a bit of it is down to Mo. When I watch him sprint, he isnt pulling away from defenders like he used to, for example.
He remains a smashing player who will score goals and be very useful for us. The main thing is to work out how to get him and Nunez playing well together, whether thats in a three or a four.
I thought tonight, against Rangers, Mo looked better coming inside a bit more. He has been too wide and too isolated. If Nunez continues to play through the middle and Mo on the right, Id like to see Mo come closer, as I think they can get a little change from being in proximity to each other.
Anyway, peace out.
Mo isnt a busted flush, washed up like C Ronaldo, lol! But there may be some signs of modest decline, arguably a plateau, but he remains a fantastic player who will score many more goals for us and hopefully help us win more silverware.
Up the reds.