We are too binary, too black and white in our discussion of football. Like wed rather score points than have a discussion.



Its not an unreasonable point to suggest Mo is declining. I would say slightly. And I would carefully add, theres plenty more to come from him, and we havent yet got the best out of the forward group since adding Diaz and, especially, Nunez.



His hat-trick tonight was lovely. He is a great player and he certainly knows where the net is.



And at the same time it is fair to say he hasnt been scoring as many, or threatening as much, for a little while in the Prem. Some of that is down to the overall team being in a funk. But I think a bit of it is down to Mo. When I watch him sprint, he isnt pulling away from defenders like he used to, for example.



He remains a smashing player who will score goals and be very useful for us. The main thing is to work out how to get him and Nunez playing well together, whether thats in a three or a four.



I thought tonight, against Rangers, Mo looked better coming inside a bit more. He has been too wide and too isolated. If Nunez continues to play through the middle and Mo on the right, Id like to see Mo come closer, as I think they can get a little change from being in proximity to each other.



Anyway, peace out.



Mo isnt a busted flush, washed up like C Ronaldo, lol! But there may be some signs of modest decline, arguably a plateau, but he remains a fantastic player who will score many more goals for us and hopefully help us win more silverware.



Up the reds.