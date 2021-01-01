Given the massive transfer fees and the relative lack of money outside the PL, players having release clauses or running their contracts down is the best way to get leverage. For example, forget signing players from top clubs, most good Spanish, Italian, and German clubs couldn't afford players from Villa, Leicester, and the like these days. Thus, running contracts down is the best way to secure a move. Or have a release clause.



Haaland and his entourage did this. They were going to get paid one way or the other. Might as well plan a future they want.



Mbappe had this at his fingertips. He ran his contract down, which at least gave him some options. But he decided he wanted money and control (aka play DoF too). Well, he's "stuck" unhappily at PSG while Haaland is the talk of the football world (as much as we don't like it).



All Kylian had to do was tone it down, and leave for Real or a PL club (even us). Establish a new "rivalry" with Haaland, and stay in the headlines for the right reasons. Instead, he signs his new contract, giving him record-breaking money and far too much control. But he's still unhappy?



Looks like Qatar will have to shell out 50 million to sign his mate or something.



I wonder if post-WC PSG will begin to tone things down. The advertising for the World Cup and having Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar (three stars on the three top teams) was perfect for Qatar. Post-WC, though, is Messi really going to stick around? Is Mbappe really going to be there long-term? Neymar's getting older too. Can see some shake-up or a new "project."