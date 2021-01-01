« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:41:40 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:40:26 pm
Tepid, I'll make sure your balls are hanging off the Tower of London if we sign Mbappe.
ever the optimist I see ;)
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:48:51 pm
Unless he can play midfield Im not interested.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:53:40 pm
Jurgen's PC in a bit, hopefully he'll confirm the deal though will most likely play it down as the window obviously isn't open for ages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:04:58 pm
Seriously thoughwheres Peter? Three pages of Mbappe, thats enough of a klaxon!
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:07:50 pm
Mbappe Should keep his mum happy .
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:37:08 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:38:44 pm
You do it to yourselves and thats what really hurts

Klopp just confirmed Keita's out of tomorrow's game. Naby's got the bends.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:53:09 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:37:08 pm
Klopp just confirmed Keita's out of tomorrow's game. Naby's got the bends.

No surprises there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:00:07 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 03:55:22 pm
Only Chelsea can afford him. Even City will struggle with wage bill since they have Haaland.

:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:05:08 pm
Quote from: James... on Yesterday at 05:52:09 pm
Ok mate. Mo Salah is as good as ever.
Good work mate. You've registered here 2 days and already you're on my ignore list. That's a speed that Mo  Mbappé would be proud of
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:06:20 pm
Has anyone mentioned Nunezs celebration being a hint that its a done deal?
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:17:04 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:20:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:17:04 pm


"Will we win many trophies together?"

"Yes, Kylian, but the most important thing is that we will prove Tepid wrong."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:20:59 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:17:04 pm


Great night that in the greatest season under Klopp.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:23:57 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 08:20:11 pm
"Will we win many trophies together?"

"Yes, Kylian, but the most important thing is that we will prove Tepid wrong."
Jürgen has my back.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:28:48 pm
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 07:53:09 pm
No surprises there.

Bring down Redbird Capital
They don't speak for us
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:37:59 pm
The drama. The speculation, the jokes. The unending speculation, at the sheer implausibility of events..



Yep, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is back in full training all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:11:47 pm
Anyone seen much of this Capaldo at RedBull ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:14:51 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:11:47 pm
Anyone seen much of this Capaldo at RedBull ?

No but he was great on The Thick of It.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:46:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:14:51 pm
No but he was great on The Thick of It.

(Doctor) who?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:21:35 pm
Never happening in a million years but from a business perspective it makes a bit of sense if we can make it work.

Buying an asset for 150 odd million quid sounds mad but if that asset will be worth 250 million 3 years later it makes sense.

We won't do it though for about 800 reasons.

We also have a pretty strong "no dickheads" policy and he seems like hard fucking work without even getting into the circus around him.

Also not sure he'd want to play in the conference league next season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:35:50 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:42:03 pm
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Yesterday at 10:21:35 pm
Never happening in a million years but from a business perspective it makes a bit of sense if we can make it work.

Buying an asset for 150 odd million quid sounds mad but if that asset will be worth 250 million 3 years later it makes sense.

We won't do it though for about 800 reasons.

We also have a pretty strong "no dickheads" policy and he seems like hard fucking work without even getting into the circus around him.

Also not sure he'd want to play in the conference league next season.

Just one reason it isn't happening: the contract he signed in May is worth 100 million Euro a year.
No footballing entity known to man can compensate PSG for a transfer of this player.

Unless the Qatari's are doing some weird KLF-style money burning shit not heard of before.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:45:04 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:42:03 pm
Just one reason it isn't happening: the contract he signed in May is worth 100 million Euro a year.
No footballing entity known to man can compensate PSG for a transfer of this player.

Unless the Qatari's are doing some weird KLF-style money burning shit not heard of before.

By the sounds of the reports I've read he wants to leave PSG.

He can't be stupid enough to think he'll leave there and carry on earning the same amount, even at somewhere like Real Madrid which is apparently his dream move.

Get him in, have him for 3/4 years and let him have his dream move at 27/28. He'll also probably double in value in that time. Everyone's a winner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:01:49 am
Guess Nike and Lebron finally stepped up. I know were doing shit right now but whoever started this rumour needs a long hard look in the mirror, its just not on. Surely other than Mac nobody actually believes this is happening.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:46:08 am
Mbappe surely not. But in the spirit of playing along, lets imagine he just needs a fresh start. He made a power grab at PSG, but it hasnt worked out and he has the weight of the world on his shoulders. He just wants to play, and get his love for the game back. As a rich man he is willing to come here for just a smidge more than MOs wages, not double or anything like that, so theres an outside chance it starts to get semi-plausible. Mind you, what sort of transfer fee would PSG demand?

Loads of ifs and buts its not happening!

As for Salahs decline, its an argument that has some merit. He has been some way below his best for us since his heroics and disappointment at AFCON. He signed a new deal and we all hoped he would come back refreshed and closer to the peak we have seen from him. But that is not what has happened.

Still, there is some important context. Basically, the whole team is in a funk, for various reasons.

So we should extend the benefit of the doubt to Mo, and hope for better form to come - from him and the whole team, and if there is decline (I think there is too) then hopefully if we plotted a graph of his career, the line doesnt go straight up and then down, but instead we are now in more of a plateau stage, with modest and expected decline.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:09:14 am
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Yesterday at 10:21:35 pm
Never happening in a million years but from a business perspective it makes a bit of sense if we can make it work.

Buying an asset for 150 odd million quid sounds mad but if that asset will be worth 250 million 3 years later it makes sense.

We won't do it though for about 800 reasons.

We also have a pretty strong "no dickheads" policy and he seems like hard fucking work without even getting into the circus around him.

Also not sure he'd want to play in the conference league next season.

Does RAWK also have a no dickheads policy?
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:05:03 am
Can anyone check up on Mac Red, his Mbap signal appears to be broken.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:36:32 am
FSG buying Mbappe is hilarious. Like your mate who always tries to skip his round deciding to buy the whole pub a bottle of grey goose.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:03:58 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:28:48 pm
Bring down Redbird Capital
They don't speak for us

What you mean Hazell? I absolutely live for all the Liverpool Echo pieces about how FSG is expanding their empire
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:04:23 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:36:32 am
FSG buying Mbappe is hilarious. Like your mate who always tries to skip his round deciding to buy the whole pub a bottle of grey goose.

More chance of a Bap from Gregg's
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:17:21 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:03:58 am
What you mean Hazell? I absolutely live for all the Liverpool Echo pieces about how FSG is expanding their empire

I bet John Henry has such a pretty house as well, built from that Redbyrd sale. And a pretty garden
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:30:11 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:17:21 am
I bet John Henry has such a pretty house as well, built from that Redbyrd sale. And a pretty garden

I bet he employs you as a garden gnome
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:34:10 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:30:11 am
I bet he employs you as a garden gnome

Your final bellyache
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:47:52 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:36:32 am
FSG buying Mbappe is hilarious. Like your mate who always tries to skip his round deciding to buy the whole pub a bottle of grey goose.

 :lmao
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:02:40 am
The only way we can compete somehow with City and others is to have players like Mbappe playing for us... no matter what.

I highly doubt we can pay his wages, so this is a dream signing only.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:25:18 am
I've no doubt that if he wanted to come here we would go all out but that was pre Nunez. Buying Nunez, when we really needed CM reinforcements and with Diaz on the left leaves no room for him. Do we have a 65m young forward on the bench, possibly but fuck me that would be a huge waste so this to me has no legs whatsoever. He'll end up at another dickhead club, prob Chelsea or Madrid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:27:30 am
Mbappe is a speed merchant, a classless wanker and a cancer in the dressing room. No thanks.
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:34:33 am
Not wanting to summon Peter, but isn't saying 'Nah dont want Mbappe here' a bit like saying 'Margot Robbie? No ta, bet her breath stinks and her accent is annoying'.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:39:58 am
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Today at 11:25:18 am
I've no doubt that if he wanted to come here we would go all out but that was pre Nunez. Buying Nunez, when we really needed CM reinforcements and with Diaz on the left leaves no room for him. Do we have a 65m young forward on the bench, possibly but fuck me that would be a huge waste so this to me has no legs whatsoever. He'll end up at another dickhead club, prob Chelsea or Madrid.

Him supposedly wanting out might mean Real Madrid focus on that deal and not on signing Bellingham. Could be favourable to us.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
