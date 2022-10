Mbappe has got to be one of the dumbest players I've ever seen. He was free to leave for wherever he wanted and he chose to stay. Why he chose to stay in an uncompetitive league at a sports washing club I have no idea. But he locked himself in and now he wants to leave3 months later because he's playing at number 9 and he didn't like the summer signings? Those are the things that take him from, 'I want to sign a new contract', to, 'get me out of here'?