« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1083 1084 1085 1086 1087 [1088]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2164135 times)

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43480 on: Today at 01:45:23 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:49:28 am
FSG won't change their philosophy.
they have too
their strategy was based on continued champions league qualification/ super league
next year we will have neither so their asset will depreciate
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,536
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43481 on: Today at 01:53:21 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:49:28 am
FSG won't change their philosophy.
Is Tony Barrett still the go between? Be interesting to see what hes feeding back to them at the moment.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43482 on: Today at 01:58:50 pm »
Quote from: naka on Today at 01:45:23 pm
they have too
their strategy was based on continued champions league qualification/ super league
next year we will have neither so their asset will depreciate

Based on nothing but a feeling i think FSG will be looking to buy both a NFL and a NBA franchise soon enough.

Don't know if that'd mean putting LFC up for sale but the finances of running an American sport franchise look a lot more predictable than the corrupt UEFA,FIFA,FA's ruled football,FFP dead and the emergence of despot state owners to compete with who have 100 times or more wealth than the traditional owners/owner groups.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:00:50 pm by Tobelius »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,814
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43483 on: Today at 02:02:00 pm »
Quote from: naka on Today at 01:45:23 pm
they have too
their strategy was based on continued champions league qualification/ super league
next year we will have neither so their asset will depreciate

So we are certain we won't be in the CL next year? I didn't realize that was a fact already.

Reminds me of 20/21 when we also missed the CL.....wait a second.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,336
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43484 on: Today at 02:02:11 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:10:08 pm
FSG don't care what any of us think unfortuantely and won't be forced into anything. I hope, but doubt, they change their spending levels. 

I think the inference is they will have to because we might fall outside of Top 4 or even Jurgen Klopp himself might become disillusioned with life at the helm. However, of course a business owner might not even care about that (it is true) because there will always be coaches who covet the chance to manage Liverpool.

But they WILL have to spend, once the likes of Chelsea, Spurs and others started taking regular points off us, they will have to spend.


As we have been saying for what seems like bloody YEARS in this thread, there is no Phil Coutinho to sell now; this squad needs investment, or we accept becoming also-rans - which does not sit with our DNA, as a club.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:04:54 pm by lionel_messias »
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,098
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43485 on: Today at 02:04:39 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:22:07 pm
Yeah. I think we get attached to players too much too in fairness. I know there was something about not giving Henderson a new contract and we were all up in arms about it. Maybe it was would have been for the best.

Its fine for fans to get attached to players thats whats supposed to happen
In our situation (trying to compete on a smaller budget) fans should regularly be angry and frustrated that weve let players go or sold players that we love because we should be moving players on while they still have some value and/or pre decline as often as possible
The fans and the management of the club should often be in opposition on these things - as the latter should be making the most effecient decisions possible with their budget almost absent emotion 
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,156
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43486 on: Today at 02:06:56 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:50:57 am
The owners are going to have to put in a lot of their equity or take out a monster loan this summer. A tiny net spend wont fix this. Weve got ourselves into the worst of all worlds. No assets we want rid of or can sell at their peak value, a loss of Champions League revenue potentially, an aging and weakest team for several seasons and an inflated market. If we dont go huge now we could be left behind for a long, long time. This is drastic. If coaching could fix a lot of these problems Klopp wouldve found it by now.

It's ominous but I do see the worries.  This is the first time in a long time where we have a great (but also big) squad that's older and on high wages.  They are very hard to shift but some of them will be very hard to rely on going forward.

Klopp always wanted a club where he can keep his best side together (and not lose his best players constantly).  We have that, but the contract extensions to key players also offsets what we can spend.  It's a difficult situation.  If we were free spenders, this would be no bother, but that's clearly not the case.  The midfield situation is an extreme example of the construction of the squad, where we've got 8 midfielders and none with the ideal age/physical profile.  Hard to shift and hard to rely on.  At the same time, hard to bring in 2-3 new bodies.

You can really only fix that with spending and offload what you can.  Selling is difficult as no one is stumping up money for Ox and Keita (who are quite possibly both leaving on frees, in their late 20s, after being signed for a combined 85 million).  It just isn't good business.  Again, if we didn't care about money, this is a non-factor, but obviously, we have to live within our means, as with most clubs.

Ter Stegen, Pique, Alba, Busquets, Messi, Suarez, Rakitic.  These 7 started the 2015 CL final that completed a treble.  In 2019, they were still first-choice.  They added a few names (Coutinho, Vidal, Arthur, etc).  We played them off the park.  They were physically dominated.  By 2020, they had added De Jong, Griezmann, Fati from the youth system, and a fit Dembele against Bayern.  They lost 8-2, and it was like kids playing against adults.  The core of that team was physically done.  As extreme as Barcelona's example was, their physical limitations came from their core again (not their new expensive signings).  It's concerning for us, as our core is aging and on high wages.  The VVD-Matip CB partnership and Fabinho-Thiago-Henderson midfield led a magical run in 2021-22.  If we're still starting those 5 next year, what are the chances they're physically able to compete against the best?

It's just hard as we're growing older as a squad, but it isn't easy selling any player around 30 and using the money to buy a bunch of new players.  You want to keep the squad together, but that comes with risks.  If we're truly physically in decline as a squad, we'll have to really change the way we play (significantly) while waiting for reinforcements.  We also have the unenviable situation of some players on high wages (not as bad as a Barca-type situation), but it makes players harder to shift.  We can't add 5-6 players or whatnot without moving a bunch on.  It just isn't realistic.  And with the age profile and wages, we're only either getting lowball offers, or players are just waiting for frees.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,521
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43487 on: Today at 02:08:39 pm »
Look, i know I talk shite in the transfer forum and have done for years but I recognise that myself. Some of you truly speak shite yet you think you're seeing things correctly.  ;D
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,336
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43488 on: Today at 02:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:08:39 pm
Look, i know I talk shite in the transfer forum and have done for years but I recognise that myself. Some of you truly speak shite yet you think you're seeing things correctly.  ;D

We're all talking shite really! None of us know what is going on within the club.

So, let's bloody hope there is some positive news we can chew on, from this January where you'll be able to judge the mood based on how many we sign:

*) No (0) players in: absolute carnage, whingeing, bedwetting, theories and BEARS. El Lobo will pick fights with about 12-18 people.

1 new player in: some moist beds, a lot of speculation and Lobo fights with 5-6 posters.

1-2 new players in: lots of speculation, lots of puns based on names, some Eastern European insights and Lobo vaguely threatens about 2 people, after his latest theories are misunderstood, mildly.

3-NEW Players in: lots of fun, puns, jokes about medicals, and many many formation posts, Lobo mostly stays positive but with a few near misses about the details.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,395
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43489 on: Today at 02:25:36 pm »
We need the bears in general, I think
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,604
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43490 on: Today at 02:28:37 pm »
Quote from: naka on Today at 01:45:23 pm
they have too
their strategy was based on continued champions league qualification/ super league
next year we will have neither so their asset will depreciate
We aren't ruled out of champions league qualification already.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,203
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43491 on: Today at 02:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:39:15 pm
I think it was the right decision.  One of a very few good decisions we've made, when issueing new contracts to ageing / injury prone players.

We've got a bloated, ageing squad, many of which are on big money, and are also injury prone.

Don't disagree, it was all hypothetical. Knowing what we know now, would it have been beneficial to retain Wijnaldum on a 3 year contract, rather than being in the position we find ourselves in now by not plugging the gap.

Btw, I don't know what his demands were and whether it was justified or not (or how different it was to Hendersons contract situation)
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,653
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43492 on: Today at 02:53:08 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:50:57 am
The owners are going to have to put in a lot of their equity or take out a monster loan this summer. A tiny net spend won’t fix this. We’ve got ourselves into the worst of all worlds. No assets we want rid of or can sell at their peak value, a loss of Champions League revenue potentially, an aging and weakest team for several seasons and an inflated market. If we don’t go huge now we could be left behind for a long, long time. This is drastic. If coaching could fix a lot of these problems Klopp would’ve found it by now.
On this, I'd agree with jackw (think it was him who said it first) - in that I'd suspect the owners would invest more money in squad capital if CL qualification looks in peril (and/or, after the end of the season if it is missed or feared for next season).

It's often the case that things sometimes need to break or nearly break, in order to snap people out of certain decision making (or alternatively that slow sleepwalk that comes from absences of decisions).

Likewise it's easier to persuade, and to be motivated, to take a new path when the motivation is reaching a big goal than it is it to try to compel people to make hard decisions that aim to prevent decline. 

See it all the time in macro level investment in health - do big orgs and govs spend big money on bold preventative strategies that might reduce the number of people requiring emergency care for years to come, along with other knock on effects that improve economy/bring in money, or is that budget thrown at more run of the mill reactive and one dimensional budgets that try to tackle health problems after they've arisen, but not before? usually its the latter unfortunately for all.

Counterintuitively I would expect the owners to increase budgets if/as we approach times when it looks like we're at risk of losing out on revenue streams from CL etc.

I'd only be worried if the owners started looking less arsed keeping the value of the club high and looked like they wanted out and lost interest, as per Leicester. No sign of that yet
« Last Edit: Today at 03:03:10 pm by Classycara »
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,017
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43493 on: Today at 02:59:18 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:58:50 pm
Based on nothing but a feeling i think FSG will be looking to buy both a NFL and a NBA franchise soon enough.

Don't know if that'd mean putting LFC up for sale but the finances of running an American sport franchise look a lot more predictable than the corrupt UEFA,FIFA,FA's ruled football,FFP dead and the emergence of despot state owners to compete with who have 100 times or more wealth than the traditional owners/owner groups.

They are definitely looking to buy an NBA team, potentially in partnership with Lebron James. They aren't going to be putting LFC up for sale.  It's their prize asset.  You don't sell a prized asset unless you are looking to exit completely. 
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43494 on: Today at 03:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:59:18 pm
They are definitely looking to buy an NBA team, potentially in partnership with Lebron James. They aren't going to be putting LFC up for sale.  It's their prize asset.  You don't sell a prized asset unless you are looking to exit completely.

More likely they'd sell a % if offered enough. I doubt they would be though.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,017
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43495 on: Today at 03:03:25 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:02:10 pm
More likely they'd sell a % if offered enough. I doubt they would be though.

They'd only sell a % if whoever they sell to brings something to the table that they need.  And, they likely would sell a part of FSG again rather then LFC or another one of the teams they own. 
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43496 on: Today at 03:17:01 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:39:53 pm
Don't disagree, it was all hypothetical. Knowing what we know now, would it have been beneficial to retain Wijnaldum on a 3 year contract, rather than being in the position we find ourselves in now by not plugging the gap.
NO. Wijnaldum was clearly past it in his last season here, spiralled downwards the following year and currently has a long-term injury. Exactly the profile of player we needed to be moving on. If he was still here he'd be making the problem worse, not better.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,203
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43497 on: Today at 03:51:18 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:17:01 pm
NO. Wijnaldum was clearly past it in his last season here, spiralled downwards the following year and currently has a long-term injury. Exactly the profile of player we needed to be moving on. If he was still here he'd be making the problem worse, not better.

Injured in training for a stress fracture, that doesn't mean he would've had the same injury if he were still a Liverpool player. Besides, an injured midfielder is clearly what we specialise in ;)
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43498 on: Today at 03:56:38 pm »
If Diaz's injury is long-term, there's definitely an argument to recruit an attacker in January. Probably going to need one next summer anyway when Firmino goes, so bring it forward.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,521
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43499 on: Today at 03:56:56 pm »
Quote
Barcelona are looking for some good quality cheap players next season, starting with Citys Gundogan and Liverpools Naby Keita.

[@sport]
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,608
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43500 on: Today at 03:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:56:56 pm


Well Mrs Gundoyan can criticise restaurants in Barcelona for a change.
Logged

Online James...

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43501 on: Today at 04:29:17 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:17:01 pm
NO. Wijnaldum was clearly past it in his last season here, spiralled downwards the following year and currently has a long-term injury. Exactly the profile of player we needed to be moving on. If he was still here he'd be making the problem worse, not better.

I was very much in the Wijnaldum should not have got a new deal camp. However that was based on the fact hed be replaced by a better and younger footballer LAST summer never mind this summer just gone. Instead he wasnt.

If we had kept Gini, wed have won the league. I fully believe that. Because take a look at those big games last season. City at home we drop points from winning position thanks to massive holes in the midfield with Jones playing. Spurs away we drop points with massive holes with Milner AND Morton playing. Chelsea away we drop points from a winning position with Milner starting and massive holes.

Gini was clearly past his best, as seen by his PSG performances. But he at least was better than the midfielders listed who all started some of our toughest games of the season. Pure hindsight obviously. However, yeah, I think wed have another league with Gini staying.

In theory though I agree. He should have been moved on. Just like Lovren should have the summer prior if they were replaced. 
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43502 on: Today at 04:49:45 pm »
There's more of a case for Lovren, we already had replaced Gini with a combination of Thiago and Jones (who was on a similar level two years ago and ahead last season, when Gini couldn't even get in a PSG squad). There was literally no reason to keep him. In fact there would have been a strong case for selling him the previous year if Thiago hadn't had a record of being injury prone when we bought him.

The answer is not to keep hold of players forever 'just in case', that's the kind of thing Woodward's Man United did. We should be looking to our supposedly brilliant stats teams to get hold of players who are - or are just about to be - better.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43503 on: Today at 04:51:56 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:30:16 am
No absolutely right. And as you say, that blame game includes everyone involved in the decision. We cant pat ourselves on the backs for 'waiting for the right player' and being so successful with our signings if we're then leaving ourselves short with that decision. Lets also be clear, again though, that this season goes way, way beyond not signing a couple of midfielders in the summer.

This is really helpful. I've said a few times now the issues go from the very top down to the players. And right now they do.

But the seeds of some of these problems go back to the summer of 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, where we've consistently dealt with issues a window or 2 later than we needed too. In any given window you can find a reason to be cautious/ deal with other issues and I think in isolation each of those decisions was reasonable. But taken as a whole it amounts to a massive exercise in falling asleep at the wheel. And now the wheels have, to mix my metaphors, come off. The failure to add more than one midfielder in 5 seasons (assuming we don't buy in January, although hopefully we do), looks awful when you look at both the performances on the pitch and the age profile of the squad, both now and when 3 players leave on frees in June.

I genuinely believe a Tchouameni and a controller backup/ long term successor to Thiago would have fixed lots of our issues. Just like having senior CBs would have fixed our issues in 2021 where everything went wrong. That is such an interesting example because it's so similar to this period. The wheels fell off then, the wheels have fallen off now. The whole team looked awful then, the whole team looks awful now. And yet the whole team wasn't the problem, the problem was not having a defence (and playing in empty stadiums I imagine). When we had senior CBs and crowds back the following year we immediately looked brilliant again and the 'past it' players like Mane, were world class again. Yes we currently have some senior CMs available (unlike then) so it's not an exact parallel but they're drastically underpowered in terms of the running/ sprints/ pressures/ tackles we need from them and it's costing us everywhere on the pitch. When you have players on the pitch incapable of doing what Klopp wants from his players (defenders who can play a high line or midfielders who can cover lots of ground, be front footed to press and run backwards to protect against counter attacks) then in such a system dependant team you're in big trouble.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:54:04 pm by Knight »
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,544
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43504 on: Today at 04:52:58 pm »
Probably already been answered - but why aren't we sending Arthur right back to Juve? Assuming we can't?
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43505 on: Today at 04:53:52 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 04:52:58 pm
Probably already been answered - but why aren't we sending Arthur right back to Juve? Assuming we can't?

Not sure why we would if he's going to be fit again in January? Not like he's out for the season.

I mean he's probably not going to play when he gets back to fitness, but not sure he would have even if he didn't get the injury.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,791
  • Follow the gourd
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43506 on: Today at 04:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:53:52 pm
Not sure why we would if he's going to be fit again in January? Not like he's out for the season.

I mean he's probably not going to play when he gets back to fitness, but not sure he would have even if he didn't get the injury.
He'll be like another new signing in January  ;D
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."
Pages: 1 ... 1083 1084 1085 1086 1087 [1088]   Go Up
« previous next »
 