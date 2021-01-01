The owners are going to have to put in a lot of their equity or take out a monster loan this summer. A tiny net spend wont fix this. Weve got ourselves into the worst of all worlds. No assets we want rid of or can sell at their peak value, a loss of Champions League revenue potentially, an aging and weakest team for several seasons and an inflated market. If we dont go huge now we could be left behind for a long, long time. This is drastic. If coaching could fix a lot of these problems Klopp wouldve found it by now.



It's ominous but I do see the worries. This is the first time in a long time where we have a great (but also big) squad that's older and on high wages. They are very hard to shift but some of them will be very hard to rely on going forward.Klopp always wanted a club where he can keep his best side together (and not lose his best players constantly). We have that, but the contract extensions to key players also offsets what we can spend. It's a difficult situation. If we were free spenders, this would be no bother, but that's clearly not the case. The midfield situation is an extreme example of the construction of the squad, where we've got 8 midfielders and none with the ideal age/physical profile. Hard to shift and hard to rely on. At the same time, hard to bring in 2-3 new bodies.You can really only fix that with spending and offload what you can. Selling is difficult as no one is stumping up money for Ox and Keita (who are quite possibly both leaving on frees, in their late 20s, after being signed for a combined 85 million). It just isn't good business. Again, if we didn't care about money, this is a non-factor, but obviously, we have to live within our means, as with most clubs.Ter Stegen, Pique, Alba, Busquets, Messi, Suarez, Rakitic. These 7 started the 2015 CL final that completed a treble. In 2019, they were still first-choice. They added a few names (Coutinho, Vidal, Arthur, etc). We played them off the park. They were physically dominated. By 2020, they had added De Jong, Griezmann, Fati from the youth system, and a fit Dembele against Bayern. They lost 8-2, and it was like kids playing against adults. The core of that team was physically done. As extreme as Barcelona's example was, their physical limitations came from their core again (not their new expensive signings). It's concerning for us, as our core is aging and on high wages. The VVD-Matip CB partnership and Fabinho-Thiago-Henderson midfield led a magical run in 2021-22. If we're still starting those 5 next year, what are the chances they're physically able to compete against the best?It's just hard as we're growing older as a squad, but it isn't easy selling any player around 30 and using the money to buy a bunch of new players. You want to keep the squad together, but that comes with risks. If we're truly physically in decline as a squad, we'll have to really change the way we play (significantly) while waiting for reinforcements. We also have the unenviable situation of some players on high wages (not as bad as a Barca-type situation), but it makes players harder to shift. We can't add 5-6 players or whatnot without moving a bunch on. It just isn't realistic. And with the age profile and wages, we're only either getting lowball offers, or players are just waiting for frees.